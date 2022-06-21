Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022-23 Premier League kits are starting to be unveiled and there are some beauties out there.

There are also some which are, shall we say, unique. Yeah, let’s leave it at that. They can’t all be winners, right?

From retro vibes to snazzy patterns, there is a lot of different designs to take in.

Below we rank the Premier League kits which have been released and we will update this throughout the summer as more are dropped.

Arsenal

Now, this is how to unveil your kit. What a video. Also, the shirt is lovely too. It is one of those jerseys you can wear with a pair of jeans and sneakers and it looks decent and not out of place. Really like the collar and it is just classic Arsenal. Well done.

The Arsenal x @adidasfootball 22/23 home kit ⚡️ Giving a little back to north London ❤️ £5 from every new home shirt you buy through Arsenal Direct goes to The Arsenal Foundation 🤝 pic.twitter.com/44FdWaF9a1 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 19, 2022

Tottenham Hotspur

This is lovely. A recent retro feel to it (reminds me of the kits Gareth Bale dominated in about a decade ago) and I like the yellow trim. Pretty simple and clean design.

Our new look for 2022/23 😎 Exclusively available online and in-store from Spurs: https://t.co/Ra487SC55c ⚽️ @nikefootball pic.twitter.com/oc5pOEeec2 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 7, 2022

Manchester City

Retro feel to this Man City jersey and I like it. The maroon trim is very different and it’s pretty cool to see City mix it up a little, as there’s only so much you can do with all blue jerseys. The badge being in the middle of the jersey gives it a retro feel too.

For Colin the King 💙 Our 2022/23 @pumafootball Home Kit has arrived! Available now. Tap to shop! 👇 — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 19, 2022

Brentford

The Bees have decided to keep the same home kit from 2021-22 for the 2022-23 season and I hope this is the start of a trend in the Premier League. This is brilliant and honestly, do teams need new kits every season? Probably not. This Brentford home kit is very distinctive too.

Liverpool

Very fresh, clean look to this and I love how bright the white symbols and logos are. In a word this kit looks very slick.

West Ham

This is quite snazzy isn’t it!? The paint/graffiti designs on the shoulders are out there, but I like it. The collar is massive and doesn’t look that comfortable.

This is the new Claret and Blue ⚒️🔥 Buy now in stores and online 👇 — West Ham United (@WestHam) June 9, 2022

Newcastle United

There’s only so much you can do with black and white stripes but this is just, meh. The round collar is cool but there’s just a lot going on with the sponsors and I’m not sure about the blue color of the sponsor and the Castore logo.

The iconic black and white stripes. ⚫️⚪️#NUFC's 2022/23 home kit is now available to pre-order!#BetterNeverStops — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 8, 2022

Wolves

There is a lot going on with this kit too. The patterns on the shoulder and dots on the ribs aren’t really needed and the sponsors just stand out a lot. Obviously the color is awesome.

