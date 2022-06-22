Sacramento Republic beat MLS’ Galaxy to reach Open Cup semifinal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USL Championship side Sacramento Republic beat LA Galaxy 2-1 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday to give the tournament its first non-MLS semifinalist since FC Cincinnati in 2017.

And it could have a guaranteed first non-MLS finalist since 2008 (Charleston Battery) if USL League One side Union Omaha can pull off another upset and beat Sporting KC on Wednesday.

The other quarterfinals are a Hudson River derby and Orlando City vs Nashville, and the semifinals are supposed to be geographically-paired. So If Union beats KC, there will be no semifinalist closer to California than Omaha.

The Open Cup was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has not been won by a side outside of MLS since the 1999 Rochester Rhinos (now RNYFC).

Rodrigo Lopez gave Sacramento a fourth-minute lead but it was 1-1 within a quarter-hour off a Republic own goal.

Poetically it was a former Cali Clasico rival of the Galaxy who put Sacramento back in front.

Ex-San Jose midfielder Luis Felipe skipped a shot from distance past Jonathan Klinsmann, who paused a split-second before diving, likely wary of a deflection with the ball moving between a defender’s legs.

A galaxy hasn’t been this surprised since the Avengers reversed “The Snap.”

(Nerd quota fulfilled).

