We are all set for a very busy summer of transfer activity, as the latest transfer news keeps flooding in and plenty of big names are expected to be on the move in the coming months.

[ VIDEO: Premier League analysis ]

The 2022 summer transfer window opens on June 10 and closes at 6pm ET on September 1.

With Erling Haaland already signing for Manchester City, Kylian Mbappe staying at PSG (for now), plus Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah potentially leaving Liverpool — and plenty of other superstars in demand and contemplating moves — this feels like it will be a summer like no other.

[ TRANSFER NEWS: Liverpool | Chelsea | Tottenham | Man United | Man City | Arsenal ]

After limited transfer action over the last 18 months, the transfer news is coming thick and fast.

Below we roundup the latest transfer news, done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on what’s going on as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Transfer news live today! Ins and outs from the summer window, so far…

June 22 – Bayern Munich announces Sadio Mane

It’s a 3-year deal that brings Sadio Mane from Liverpool to Bayern Munich, as the Senegalese star will test himself in the Bundesliga.

Mane, 30, remains a living legend at Anfield despite leaving, his six-year spell an unqualified success as part of one of the era’s best tridents with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

“I’m really happy to finally be at FC Bayern in Munich,” Mane said. “We spoke a lot and I felt big interest from this great club right from the beginning, so for me there were no doubts. It’s the right time for this challenge. I want to achieve a lot with this club, in Europe too. During my time in Salzburg I watched a lot of Bayern games – I really like this club”

The former Southampton, Metz, and Salzburg player leaves Liverpool with 120 goals and 48 assists over 269 games. (NM)

June 22 – Southampton reinforces defense with Bella-Kotchap

German youth international Armel Bella-Kotchap is making a move to the United Kingdom.

Bella-Kotchap, 20, is headed from the Bundesliga to the Premier League after impressing at the age of 20 with VfL Bochum.

The center back already boasts 74 senior appearances for the side and has appeared from Germany’s U-18, U-20, and U-21 sides. Armel is Paris-born, and his father Cyrille was four-times capped by Cameroon.

Bella-Kotchup says Ralph Hasenhuttl was a big part of his reasoning for choosing the St. Mary’s outfit.

“The coach has a big impact on me. We speak the same language and his interest was very big in me. The club convinced me and said they want to make a project with me and I’m ready to go and I will fight for my place.”

Saints have brought in impressive center backs in the past including big successes like Virgil van Dijk, Jannik Vestergaard, and Mohammed Salisu. If Bella-Kotchup can fit neatly into that camp, this signing will have been a success. (NM)

June 21 – Arsenal lands Porto’s $42M Fabio Vieira

It is official: Arsenal has brought in Fabio Vieira — no relation to the club’s legendary midfielder — for a reported $42 million fee.

The Porto youngster and Portuguese U-21 star just turned 22 in late May. He recorded the second-best assist total in Portugal last season in far fewer minutes than his competitors.

What else will the Gunners get in Vieira? Click here for more. (NM)

June 21 – Push for Man United to sign Evanilson, Antony, Martinez is on

It has been a quiet summer so far at Manchester United but things are starting to heat up. Portuguese outlet O Jogo have reported that United have had a bid of $67 million rejected for Brazilian striker Evanilson. The 22-year-old forward scored 21 goals for Porto last season and it appears that a new forward is a priority for Erik ten Hag as he aims to ease the burden on Cristiano Ronaldo (who could move on). He has also reportedly told United that he wants both Frenkie de Jong and Christian Eriksen to build his midfield around and the Dutch coach is clearly going to shift the playing style to a possession-based system.

With that in mind, Ajax star Antony is also a target for United and a report from The Sun says he will be the first signing of the Erik ten Hag era. Antony, 22, will reportedly cost $49 million and the report says that United officials are in Amsterdam to try and seal the deal. Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports also believe that United are trying to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax too, as the Argentine center back/left back has also been interesting Arsenal. Ten Hag heading back to Ajax to pick up some top quality players makes perfect sense and United certainly need fresh ideas and talents in defense, midfield and attack. Bringing in players who already know his tactics inside-out is very smart. (JPW)

June 21 – Chelsea linked with Richarlison

It appears that Richarlison is a man in demand this summer as The Daily Mail reports that Chelsea are set to battle with Tottenham and Arsenal for his signature. The 25-year-old looks likely to leave Everton and it is believed that Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of the Brazilian international. With Romelu Lukaku on his way out, plus doubts over whether or not Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner will stick around, Chelsea are set to freshen up their attacking options. They’ve already been linked with moves for Raheem Sterling and Ousmane Dembele this summer and bringing in a wide forward who is comfortable cutting inside seems a priority.

Richarlison can certainly do that and given his experience in the Premier League and his tenacity and work-rate, he seems like a very good fit for Tuchel’s 3-4-2-1 system at Chelsea as he could play up top or in one of the two underneath positions. The transfer fee is going to be sizeable (probably $60-70 million) but Richarlison has been consistent at Everton and there’s reason to believe he will create and score plenty of goals in a team who are on the front-foot more often. (JPW)

June 21 – Nick Pope reportedly close to Newcastle move

According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Newcastle United are in talks with Burnley over a move for England international goalkeeper Nick Pope. The 30-year-old has been linked with a number of Premier League teams following Burnley’s relegation and Newcastle need an upgrade in goal. Martin Dubravka is a fine goalkeeper but given the investment in the rest of the playing squad at Newcastle since Eddie Howe arrived, bringing in a goalkeeper of Pope’s quality makes sense. It seems like Dean Henderson is heading to Nottingham Forest, Sam Johnstone is going to Crystal Palace and Alphonse Areola is going to make a permanent switch to West Ham, so there is a lack of goalkeeping options right now. If Pope stays fit then he is among the top five goalkeepers in the Premier League as he’s been consistently excellent for Burnley over the last few seasons. (JPW)

Newcastle United are in negotiations with Burnley over the signing of goalkeeper Nick Pope. 💰 [via @SkyKaveh]. pic.twitter.com/gfBqyDGybU — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 21, 2022

June 21 – Sadio Mane arrives in Munich ahead of move to Bayern

The Senegal star is inching closer to his move to Bayern Munich as he is in Bavaria for his medical. Mane, 30, will soon become a Bayern player after the clubs agreed a fee of over $43 million. Liverpool fans will be sad to see these scenes but Mane leaves a legend as he scored 120 goals in 269 games for the Reds and epitomized what they were all about under Jurgen Klopp. At Bayern he will be the main man (Robert Lewandowski is expected to leave) and it felt like he was keen to have a fresh challenge in his career after winning every trophy possible with Liverpool over the last six seasons. Mane’s incredible consistency, intensity and quality will be tough to replace and he will always be a hero at Anfield. (JPW)

🚨 | Sadio Mané is in Munich for his medical ahead of his move to Bayern Munich. 🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/Q9S3In9PeN — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 21, 2022

June 21 – West Ham set to bid $37 million for Armando Broja

According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, West Ham are set to bid $37 million to sign young Chelsea and Albania striker Armando Broja. The 20-year-old had a very solid season on loan at Southampton last season as he scored nine goals in all competitions and showed plenty of promise despite playing in a team which struggled to create plenty of chances. Broja may be needed at Chelsea this season as they look set to sell Romelu Lukaku, but per the report the likes of Newcastle, Arsenal and Napoli also want to sign the powerful striker. West Ham seems like a very good fit for Broja as he would compete with Michail Antonio for minutes and the pair could be rotated as the Hammers have the Europa Conference League and Premier League to juggle. Broja is good on the counter, deceptively quick and is very aggressive and that suits West Ham’s style under David Moyes very well. (JPW)

June 20 – Raphinha set to sign this week?

A report from Goal.com states that Raphinha could sign for Arsenal as soon as this week as a $53 million deal is ‘very close’ to completion. The Brazilian winger, 25, has been linked with a move away from Leeds for much of the last 12 months and it appears that Arsenal have beaten the likes of Tottenham, Barcelona and many others to his signature. Raphinha is proven in the Premier League and his agent Deco has talked about his next move for some time as Leeds fans expected the Brazil international to move on this summer.

Do Arsenal really need another attacking midfielder? Raphinha has plenty of end product and he would suit Mikel Arteta’s style of play well. It seems like Arsenal are going to really freshen up their attack this summer as Fabio Vieira is set to arrive from FC Porto, Gabriel Jesus could arrive from Manchester City and the Gunners have already signed Eddie Nketiah to a new long-term contract. Add the trio of Raphinha, Vieira and Jesus to Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli and you have incredible depth in attack. Quite how Arteta can keep all of those forward-thinking players happy remains to be seen but these are exciting times for Arsenal as they look to continue moving forward as they just missed out on a top four finish last season. (JPW)

June 20 – Christian Eriksen to make decision soon

It is believed that Christian Eriksen is a key target for new United boss Erik ten Hag and the wait to see where the Danish playmaker signs is almost over. According to Fabrizio Romano the 30-year-old will soon decide where he will sign, as the free agent has offers from United, Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford to weigh up in the Premier League. Countless other clubs are interested in signing the mercurial attacking midfielder who dazzled on a short-term deal at Brentford in the second half of last season after his miraculous comeback from suffering a cardiac arrest in the summer of 2021. Eriksen has said he is keen to play in the Champions League but it’s not a deal break and if any other manager aside from Antonio Conte was in charge at Tottenham, you would surely see him head back to Spurs. But he never really fit in with Conte’s style of play at Inter Milan and the fact Erik ten Hag plays possession-based football with free-flowing, interchanging midfielders would really suit Eriksen well. (JPW)

Christian Eriksen will make a decision on his future club soon. Manchester United have confirmed their interest to his agent, while Brentford are still in the race. 🇩🇰 #transfers Tottenham, now focused on right back, centre back and then striker after three signings completed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2022

June 20 – West Ham complete Nayef Aguerd signing

The Hammers have made their first big signing of the summer as Moroccan center back Nayef Aguerd has arrived from Rennes on a five-year contract. The 26-year-old will reportedly cost up to $37 million and David Moyes was keen to strengthen his defensive options. Per multiple reports West Ham also want to sign a new striker, central midfielder and left back as the Hammers prepare for a second-straight season in Europe after back-to-back top seven finishes in the Premier League. Aguerd will likely start alongside Kurt Zouma at center back with Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna as back-up as Issa Diop could move on this summer. (JPW)

June 19 – Jurrien Timber deal reportedly off

Louis van Gaal is basically the lumberjack in this situation. According to a report via our partners at Sky Sports, Ajax defender Jurrien Timber (who can play at center back and right back) has been advised against signing for Manchester United by LVG and the deal is now off. The 21-year-old was reportedly a top target for new United boss Erik ten Hag this summer but Louis van Gaal, the current Netherlands boss, has apparently told Timber not to move to Old Trafford as it would impact his game time with the Dutch national team. Is this LVG getting some revenge on United? Probably not. It’s more about knowing the player and his strengths and weaknesses and maybe advising against a move to England, for now. We’ve heard a lot of reasons for why deals break down but this is quite a unique one. (JPW)

June 19 – Calvin Ramsay arrives at Liverpool from Aberdeen

Highly-regarded right back Calvin Ramsay, 18, has arrived from Aberdeen in a deal reportedly worth $8 million. Ramsay was wanted by plenty of Premier League clubs but Liverpool’s pull was too strong and given Jurgen Klopp’s record of nurturing young talent (Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones to name a few) this move makes a lot of sense.

“There’s obviously a pathway here – that’s one of the reasons I chose it as well. It’s not just a massive club, they give young players chances in the first team,” Ramsay said.

“So if I can come in in pre-season, put my mark down, then there’s no reason why I can’t push to get in the first-team squad.”

Ramsay has been sensational for Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership and is a Scotland U21 international already. He will have his work cut-out to replace TAA at right back but perhaps his arrival will allow the Alexander-Arnold to move further forward or even play in central midfield? (JPW)

Ramsay is a Red 🙌🔴 We are delighted to announce the signing of @calvinramsay03 from Aberdeen, subject to international clearance. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 19, 2022

June 19 – Chelsea want to sign Raheem Sterling

The Blues are getting going in the transfer market and a report from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports states that Chelsea want to sign Raheem Sterling. Per the report, it would take a bid of over $73 million for City to let Sterling go this summer. The England forward, still just 27 years old, is out of contract next summer and it seems like he could be set for a move this summer.

Would this be a good move for Chelsea, and Sterling? It seems like a pretty good fit and if Chelsea can drive down the price a little, they will go all-in for Sterling. That said, City could be selling to potential title rivals so they will want a big transfer fee.

Sterling is not really and out-and-out winger and Tuchel doesn’t like to play with pure wingers in his 3-4-2-1 system. He would be very good on the left of the two forwards underneath a central striker and he loves to cut inside and cause havoc. Even though Sterling gets a bad rep for missing big chances he has still scored 62 goals in all competitions for Man City over the last three seasons. That’s 20 goals per season and Chelsea need someone what that production in their forward line as Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech have all struggled to stay fit and in-form. With Erling Haaland arriving this summer at City, Sterling could well struggle for playing time this season at City and he has been in and out of the team over the last 12 months. He could play centrally at Chelsea, as the report suggests, and Tuchel is said to be a big fan of Sterling. Add in all of that to the fact that Sterling grew up in west London and his family connections are in the area and it all kind of makes sense, right? (JPW)

June 18 – Gunners push for Martinez, Raphinha, Jesus deals

Things are really starting to heat up now, aren’t they? As vacations for managers, some players and agents start to come to a close, the rumor mill is spinning into overdrive and it appears Arsenal are closing in on several deals. Our partners at Sky Sports say that Arsenal are ‘cautiously optimistic’ that Jesus, 25, will arrive from Manchester City this summer. Per the report, Arsenal value Jesus at around $35 million but City want closer to $60 million for the Brazilian forward. Arteta has worked with Jesus closely in the past and he would be a perfect fit in this Arsenal side, plus his playing time at City is surely going to fall after Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez arrived this summer.

Per the report, Arteta worked closely with Jesus in individual sessions while he was an assistant at Man City and Jesus wants more responsibility and knows he will lead the line at Arsenal. After the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexander Lacazette over the last six months, Arsenal need a striker to finish off the many chances they create. Jesus is surely the perfect fit and now it’s all about City and Arsenal agreeing on a fee.

As for other potential deals, The Athletic claims that Arsenal want to sign both Raphinha and Lisandro Martinez. Their interest in Raphinha has been known for quite some time and they are clearly looking to restock their attacking options with Fabio Vieira also on the way from Porto (see below). As for Martinez, the Ajax and Argentine star is a versatile defender who can play at center back or left back. Martinez, 24, is said to be keen on the move and Arsenal are negotiating with Ajax over the deal. However, one player Arsenal may not sign is Youri Tielemans as several reports suggest they may now look elsewhere. The Belgian midfielder will be a man in demand this summer as he has just one year left on his current contract at Leicester City. However, the London Evening Standard says that the Gunners could still move for Tielemans as he fits their need in a deeper central midfield role. (JPW)

June 18 – Ronaldo linked with Roma, Sporting Lisbon

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer, as according to Italian outlet La Repubblica both Roma and Sporting Lisbon are reportedly interested in singing the Portuguese superstar. Ronaldo, 37, scored 24 goals in all competitions for United last season but there are plenty of question marks around whether or not he’s in the plans of new manager Erik ten Hag. The report leans heavily on Ronaldo seeing he will not slot in well with ETH’s playing style. Both Roma and Sporting know a deal will be difficult, financially, but Ronaldo has just one year left on his contract at Old Trafford and perhaps the Red Devils could be swayed to let him leave, if that’s his wish, amicably and for a nominal transfer fee. (JPW)

June 18 – United set to miss out on Christian Eriksen; De Jong talks ongoing

It appears that Manchester United’s offer to Christian Eriksen was not appealing enough. According to The Athletic, the Danish playmaker, 30, wants to remain in London. He has offers from Brentford and his former club Tottenham (among many others) and it is believed he wants to stay in England’s capital city. Eriksen did superbly at Brentford last season as his short-term contract saw him return to the PL and back to fitness after the cardiac arrest he suffered in June 2021. Eriksen has said he will take his time over deciding his next club but it appears that he won’t be heading to Manchester United. A separate report from Guardian states that United are still interested in signing Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona and even though they are offering as much as $14 million lower than Barca’s asking price for the Dutch midfielder, they are holding out as they know the Catalan club have severe financial problems. (JPW)

June 17 – Tottenham signs Bissouma

Spurs aren’t messing around in the transfer market this summer, are they?

They have completed the signing of Yves Bissouma, 25, from Brighton and it is believed the transfer fee is initially $30 million and could rise to $37 million. Bissouma, a Mali international, had one year left on his contract at Brighton and that drove his transfer fee down. He’s worth at least double what Spurs paid for him and the combative central midfielder is just the type of destroyer who will thrive in Antonio Conte’s system.

🎙 “I'm very happy to be here” Watch Bissouma’s first interview as a Spurs player! 👊 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 17, 2022

Of course, he’s smooth on the ball and has plenty of poise to his game too, but Bissouma’s arrival adds more steel to Tottenham’s team and more depth too as Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster have already arrived this summer. Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici are certainly delivering the additions Conte wanted. This is a very savvy addition by Spurs. (JPW)

June 17 – Mane closes in on Bayern move, joining Gravenberch

According to our partners in Germany at Sky, Liverpool have reportedly accepted a bid of $42.6 million from Bayern Munich for star winger Sadio Mane. Previous reports claimed the Senegalese has agreed to terms with Germany’s serial champions.

Mane, 29, has been linked to Bayern for some time and Fabrizio Romano says that it’ll be a three-year contract for the forward.

Liverpool has signed Darwin Nunez this summer and added Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota last season to reinvigorate its attack. This asks more questions of Mohamed Salah, who is entering the final year of his deal at Anfield.

One person who won’t be coming to Anfield is Ajax star Ryan Gravenberch, who turned down Manchester United and others for a move to the Allianz Arena.

Now who could be on the way out of Bayern? We know Robert Lewandowski is hoping to leave, but there’s still a lot of attacking talent on the Bavarians’ roster (NM).

June 17 – Fabio Vieira deal done, say FC Porto

FC Porto have released a statement saying that Arsenal have agreed to pay up to $42 million for Fabio Vieira. The Portuguese midfielder, 22, is a silky operator and fits in nicely with Arsenal’s model of buying talented young players who are on the up. He is regarded as the next top attacking midfielder in Portugal and should slot in very nicely alongside the likes of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe in attack. This move came out of nowhere and now Arsenal’s fans are hoping for Gabriel Jesus and Youri Tielemans to follow as the want the Gunners to keep moving forward after they came so close to finishing in the top four last season. (JPW)

Official, confirmed. Arsenal signs Fábio Vieira from FC Porto on a permanent deal, Portuguese club statement announces. ⚪️🔴🤝 #AFC “Deal complete for amount of €40m, and of these, €5m are dependent on achievement of sports objectives”. pic.twitter.com/oaRLXGpeVX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2022

June 14 – Spurs agree fee to sign Yves Bissouma from Brighton

The Tottenham midfield is in desperate need of a two-way workhorse, and it appears Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici have found their man after reportedly agreeing a $30-million transfer fee with Brighton & Hove Albion for star midfielder Yves Bissouma. The 25-year-old Mali international has been a standout star in Graham Potter’s side for four seasons now, with frequent speculation that he would be poached by one of the top-six sides. (AE)

June 13 – Manchester City unveils Erling Haaland

No one was keeping it a secret, but Manchester City has now told the world that Erling Haaland has agreed terms to a five-year deal with the Premier League champions.

Haaland brings a silly and prolific goal-scoring mark to the club where his father Alfie played from 2000-2003.

Erling was born in 2000 so won’t have too many memories of his dad in a sky blue shirt, but he’s expected to make an instant impact on a team who badly needed a center forward.

And he admits he’s a fan of club.

“I was born in England. I have been a City fan my whole life. I know a lot about the club. In the end, [deciding to sign was down to] two things. I feel at home here and I feel I can develop and get the best out of my game at City. I like the style. I like the attacking football. I like the positive vibe we have when City play football. This is what I like a lot, so I think it’s a good fit.”

One thing we still don’t know? Haaland’s shirt number. It seems like that could be a clue that Gabriel Jesus, the club’s current No. 9, is headed for a new home this summer (NM).

June 13 – Arsenal signs Marquinhos (not that one)

The Gunners have nabbed a big name… for the future (maybe).

This Marquinhos is decidedly not the 28-year-old Paris Saint-Germain defensive wonder, but a 19-year-old is coming to North London from Sao Paolo in Brazil.

The younger Marquinhos made his senior debut in the Summer of 2021 and will be a project for the future at Arsenal (NM).

June 12 – Manchester United keeping close eye on Robert Lewandowski

A report from The Sun states that Manchester United are keen on signing Robert Lewandowski, if his dream move to Barcelona doesn’t work out. Lewandowski, 33, has spoken publicly about his desire to leave Bayern Munich this summer as he has one year left on his current contract with the German giants. However, Barcelona have yet to agree a fee with Bayern and given the financial restrictions on the Spanish giants it appears it may take some time for them to offload players and sort out their finances to bring Lewandowski in.

With that in mind, United are lurking in the background as they aim to give the Polish superstar an alternative. Per the report, United are absolutely fine with paying Lewandowski $500,000 per week and the transfer fee to Bayern will be no issue.

Is this the kind of player Erik ten Hag and United really need as they try and rebuild?

There’s no doubt Lewandowski will score over 20 goals a season (at least) but United have brought in the likes of Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo in recent years and have failed to get the best out of both of them. Ronaldo had success last season but can he and Lewandowski start up top and be successful in the kind of possession based, free-flowing and flexible team Erik ten Hag wants to create? If United sign Lewandowski then it seems like just another short-term flashy signing they hope will wow people rather than actually creating a team which can compete. That’s not disrespecting Lewandowski, who is a phenomenal player, but the fact that United seem to be seriously linked with another signing like this shows that they still don’t really know what they are or what they want to become. (JPW)

June 11 – Tottenham interested in signing Richarlison

A report from The Athletic states that Tottenham are interested in signing Richarlison and are willing to pay $65 million for the Everton and Brazil star. However, the report goes on to state that Everton want more than that fee for their star forward. The 25-year-old has previously stated that he has spoken to Everton and Frank Lampard about his future but didn’t reveal what was said. Both Arsenal and Tottenham are said to be keen on signing Richarlison, who has scored 38 Premier League goals in 135 appearances for the Toffees. His contract runs out in the summer of 2024 and this window represents the maximum value Everton would get for him if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

Would Richarlison to Tottenham make sense? He probably wouldn’t be first-choice as Heung-min Son, Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski would start in the three positions up top. That said, Antonio Conte is going to want to rotate his squad a lot more next season as Spurs are in the Champions League. Richarlison would be a top quality ‘next man up’ for that front three and would likely start at least 20-25 games a season in all competitions. Playing in the right team and getting chances on a plate, he would score a lot. He also really fits in well with Antonio Conte’s philosophy as he works hard, runs the channels and can play up top on his own or as underneath a striker or out wide. (JPW)

June 11 – Arsenal keen on Raphinha

We know that Arsenal are prioritizing the signings of Gabriel Jesus and Youri Tielemans this summer, but according to The Telegraph they also have more than one eye on Raphinha. The Leeds and Brazil winger, 25, has just two years left on his contract at Elland Road and he’s widely expected to leave this summer. Barcelona, Liverpool and many other teams have been linked with Raphinha in the past but there’s be no movement even though his agent (former Portugal legend Deco) has repeatedly discussed his client moving on soon.

Would this be a good move for Arsenal? They already have a lot of similar players to Raphinha and strengthening in midfield and up top (ahem, Tielemans and Jesus) should be their priority. If Raphinha is still available after that then he’s worth looking at but is he want Arsenal need? They have Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli around in the attacking midfield roles and this seems like it would be a luxury signing and a little unnecessary. But if the price is right (around $61 million is the asking price) his quality is undoubted. (JPW)

June 11 – USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina chased by Chelsea, Real Madrid

According to Fabrizio Romano, a potential deal for USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, 18, is entering ‘important hours’ as Chelsea and Real Madrid are the frontrunners to sign him. The Chicago Fire goalkeeper has been a Chelsea target for many months and now they have their ownership situation figured out, they can start trying to sign players once again.

Should Slonina sign for Real or Chelsea? He’s not going to play for either team regularly but it would allow him to develop next to some of the best goalkeepers in the world and also go out on loan in Europe to gain valuable experience. (JPW)

Important hours ahead for Gabriel Slonina transfer. Real Madrid made official bid turned down by Chicago Fire last week – but Chelsea are also in talks to sign him, after being really close last February 🚨🇺🇸 #CFC Decision to be made soon – gonna be one of MLS record transfers. pic.twitter.com/yrAYjITU6T — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2022

June 11 – Real Madrid complete signing of Aurelien Tchouameni in deal worth up to $105 million

Reigning European and Spanish champions Real Madrid are wasting no time in strengthening their ridiculous strong squad, as they’ve splashed out an initial $85 million (which could rise to $105 million including add-ons) to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco.

The French international, 22, is regarded as one of the top defensive midfielders in the game and his move to Real sets them up very nicely to replace Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos when that legendary trio decides to call time on their careers. Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde are a sensational midfield trio for Real’s future and this addition saw Real beat all of the top clubs in Europe to his signature. What a talent he is. (JPW)

June 10 – Spurs lead race for Djed Spence

A report from the Guardian’s Will Unwin states that Tottenham are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Middlesbrough right back Djed Spence (who excellent on loan at Nottingham Forest last season and was a huge part of their promotion to the Premier League) with the fee expected to be around $24.6 million. Spence, 21, has been chased by several Premier League clubs and teams across Europe as his attacking display down the right flank caused PL sides all kinds of problems in Forest’s FA Cup run this season.

Antonio Conte currently has Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty as his main right wing-back options but Spence is a rising star and the England U21 defender will push hard for a starting spot this season if he does move to Spurs. The former Arsenal academy product is heading back to the other half of north London, it seems. Meanwhile, Conte is building a very solid squad after adding Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster early in the summer window. (JPW)

June 10 – Gabriel Jesus wants Premier League move

According to Fabrizio Romano, Gabriel Jesus wants a move to another Premier League team. He has been linked with Arsenal, while Tottenham are also said to be interested. With Erling Haaland (see below) coming in, Jesus won’t be first-choice at City and he has been very good, consistently, over the last five years. However, the 25-year-old would be the main man up top at Arsenal and surely that appeals to him rather than signing for another club where he is the back-up forward, like he was at City after being in the shadows of Sergio Aguero season after season.

June 10 – Quartet leave Everton as free agents

Cenk Tosun, Fabian Delph, Jonjoe Kenny and Gylfi Sigurdsson have all left Everton as their contracts have expired. Delph and Kenny played pretty big roles in keeping Everton in the Premier League under Frank Lampard last season. There will be an almighty freshening up of the squad at Goodison Park this summer and that is badly needed given the roster of players who are remnants of Ronald Koeman, Carlo Ancelotti and Rafael Benitez. (JPW)

June 10 – Liverpool frontrunners to sign Darwin Nunez

A report from The Athletic states that Darwin Nunez has decided he wants to sign for Liverpool and there is an agreement in place between the club and the player. The Benfica and Uruguay star, 22, has a host of suitors across Europe thanks to his prolific season with the Portuguese giants which saw him star in their run to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal where they lost to Liverpool. Nunez impressed Klopp when Liverpool played against Benfica (Nunez scored in each leg) and with the future of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah uncertain, plus Roberto Firmino coming towards the end of his career and Divock Origi already out, Liverpool need to revamp their attacking lineup.

Per the report, Liverpool would have to pay a club-record $106 million to sign Nunez. The Reds spend big when they want to and that worked out well in the case of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson. Nunez is a rising star in world soccer and his aggression, clinical finishing and pace mean he is perfect for this Liverpool team and will slot in well alongside Luis Diaz and Salah (at least for next season) up top. Liverpool don’t mess around when they close in on buying a player and with Manchester United, Real Madrid and others pushing hard to sign Nunez, it seems like his heart is set on a switch to Anfield. (JPW)

June 8 – West Ham still pursuing Jesse Lingard, willing to sell Said Benrahma

West Ham reportedly remain in hot pursuit of Jesse Lingard, who is set to be a free agent when his Manchester United contract expires on June 30, as David Moyes appears set to finally land his top target after months of coveting the 29-year-old. In other West Ham transfer news, Moyes is ready to offload Said Benrahma after a disappointing first two seasons at the London Stadium. West Ham paid Brentford $40 million for the Algerian winger. (AE)

June 8 – DONE DEAL: Spurs sign Fraser Forster to serve as Hugo Lloris backup

Tottenham announced on Wednesday that Fraser Forster has been signed on a free transfer from Southampton. Forster will serve as backup to captain and no. 1 goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, thus guaranteeing an experienced Premier League ‘keeper in net game in and game out. (AE)

Our newest addition ✊ pic.twitter.com/JVNW22EVil — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 8, 2022

June 8 – Everton agree deal to sign James Tarkowski from relegated Burnley

James Tarkowski won’t be joining Burnley in the EFL Championship following Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League, as the 29-year-old center back has reportedly agreed a contract with Everton, who were very nearly relegated themselves this season. Tarkowski’s contract is set to expire on June 30, so he’ll move to Goodison Park without a transfer fee involved. Tarkowski has been at Burnley since January of 2016, when he moved from Brentford, who he previously joined when they were in League One, before winning promotion in his first season at the club, for just under $4 million. (AE)

June 8 – DONE DEAL: Leeds sign Red Bull Salzburg right back Rasmus Kristensen

Jesse Marsch has been reunited with another former Red Bull Salzburg star, with Leeds announcing on Wednesday their signing of Danish international Rasmus Kristensen. The 24-year-old joined Salzburg the same summer that Marsch took over, in 2019. Kristensen is, of course, the second former Salzburg player to re-join Marsch at Leeds, after USMNT attacker Brenden Aaronson signed last month. According to a report from Sky Sports, Borussia Dortmund and Brentford were also in the mix to sign Kristensen. (AE)

💬 “Others wanted him, including teams in the Champions League, but he wants to prove himself in the best league in the world" — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 8, 2022

June 7 – Liverpool reject opening bid from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane

Bayern Munich reportedly offered $26 million (plus $5 million in add-ons) for Sadio Mane, but the Bundesliga giants were quickly turned away by Liverpool. Bayern will no doubt be back with another offer, though they hope to cap their costs at around $50 million. (AE)

June 7 – Man City want $63 million from Newcastle for Nathan Ake

Newcastle United are expected to make a move for Manchester City center back Nathan Ake this summer, but the Dutchman won’t come cheaply. Man City intend to recoup all of the $52 million they paid for him two summers ago — plus a little profit on top. (AE)

June 4 – Arsenal one of a few clubs interested in Leeds’ Raphinha

With Nicolas Pepe expecting (or, at least hoping) to leave the club this summer, Arsenal could soon have two things in abundance: 1) room in the wage bill (Pepe earns $175,000 per week), and 2) playing time for a star attacker (this was present already). That’s why Arsenal are reportedly considering making a move for Leeds star Raphinha, though they’re likely to face stiff competition from other clubs as well as Leeds, who have dug their heels in and said that Raphinha will only leave if a club meets their valuation. Though he and Bukayo Saka play a similar role, Raphinha is versatile enough that he could play in other attacking positions to get Arsenal’s two best (theoretical) attackers on the field together. (AE)

June 1 – Manchester United “in talks with Barcelona” over signing Frenkie de Jong

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are in direct talks with Barcelona over the possibility of signing Dutch international midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The 25-year-old has spoken over the last few days and says he’s keen to stay at Barca and wants to play in the Champions League. However, it is believed that De Jong may be sold as Barcelona need to get him, and others, off the wage bill in order to fund a move for Robert Lewandowski. The price tag is over $91 million for Frenkie de Jong and he would be the man that Erik ten Hag builds his new-look Manchester United around. If United can pull off this deal it would be a huge coup but is seems like FDJ has reservations. (JPW)

Manchester United have opened direct talks with Barça for Frenkie de Jong. Price tag around €85m, waiting for opening bid. 🚨 #MUFC De Jong is still not convinced to leave Barça and he wants UCL football – Man Utd will try to push again as Barça need to solve financial issues. pic.twitter.com/jT18D37sPK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2022

June 1 – USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina linked with Chelsea

Slonina, 18, has been tracked by some of the top clubs in Europe and it is believed that Chelsea and Real Madrid are going head-to-head to sign the young Chicago Fire goalkeeper. Slonina is currently with the USMNT and the dual-national turned down a call-up to the Polish national team last month. Would this be a good move for him? He’d certainly head out on loan somewhere in Europe for a few years and as long as he’s playing regularly somewhere in a top European league, that would be great news for the USMNT. (JPW)

May 31 – DONE DEAL: Tottenham sign Ivan Perisic on two-year deal

Croatian star Ivan Perisic, 33, has signed a contract at Spurs until the summer of 2024. He worked with Antonio Conte at Inter and the experienced wide player will bring a winning mentality and quality to Tottenham’s squad. Here we focus on where Perisic will fit in at Tottenham, as this signing suggests that Conte is getting to sign the players he wants this summer. After leading Spurs back to the Champions League, this is no more than the Italian coach deserves. (JPW)

🎙 “I’m really excited to start with the Spurs family” Watch Ivan Perišić’s first interview as a Spurs player! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ktsbfAUEiR — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 31, 2022

May 31 – Tottenham want Nottingham Forest loan star Djed Spence

According to Football.London, Spurs are very interested in 21-year-old right back/right wing-back Djed Spence. The Middlesbrough player excelled on loan at Nottingham Forest in the 2021-22 campaign, as he played a key role in their run to the FA Cup quarterfinals and promotion to the Premier League via the playoffs. Per the report, Spence is very interested in working with Antonio Conte and Spurs’ technical director Fabio Paratici has watched Spence closely this season. However, the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Roma, Newcastle, Brentford and Forest are all trying to sign him permanently too. Spurs have Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty as their current right back options but Spence would push both for a starting spot. (JPW)

May 31 – Sadio Mane set to leave Liverpool this summer

Well then. Sadio Mane appears to have played his final game for Liverpool. Mane, 30, has one year on his contract and he said he would reveal his decision on whether or not he wanted to stay at Liverpool following the Champions League final. Yours truly was waiting for Mane in the mixed zone after the final in Paris but he didn’t appear, but now multiple reports say he wants to leave Liverpool and Bayern Munich will be his next destination. Per the reports, Liverpool and Bayern are negotiating a price for Mane. What a few years he’s had at Liverpool and if he does leave then this is a big blow for Jurgen Klopp. (JPW).

May 31 – Robert Lewandowski confirms he wants out to move on from Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski confirms he wants to leave Bayern Munich and he’s really pushing hard for that move to Barcelona, isn’t he? Here are more details on what the Polish striker has been saying as the goal machine has won everything he can at Bayern and surely they’ll let him move on as he has just one year left on his current contract. What a fit he would be at Barca. (JPW)

Follow @JPW_NBCSports