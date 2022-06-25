Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gareth Bale has reportedly signed a contract with Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer.

Bale, 32, is currently a free agent after leaving Real Madrid when his contract expired in July.

According to a report from Tom Bogert, the Welsh superstar has already signed the majority of his contract with LAFC and will head to MLS on an initial one-year contract.

Is this a good move for all?

Gareth Bale will captain the Welsh national team at the World Cup as they face the USMNT, England and Iran in Group B and he needed to play regularly after spending a season sitting on the bench at Real Madrid.

As we’ve seen on the international stage and when he was on loan at Tottenham (in spells), Bale still has plenty to offer when he’s fit and in form. He’s won the UEFA Champions League five times and even though he’s been out of favor at Real Madrid in recent seasons, his quality is undoubted.

This move works out perfectly for Bale as he will play regularly for LAFC between now and November when the World Cup begins and it works out great for MLS and LAFC as they get another superstar to help the profile of the league continue to grow.

This is a win-win-win scenario for all involved.

BREAKING: LAFC are finalizing a deal to sign superstar Gareth Bale, per sources. Bale is a free agent as his contract with Real Madrid expires this summer. The 32-year-old won 5 Champions Leagues, 3 La Ligas & more in Spain. Deal will NOT require DP spot. https://t.co/pegsSTYV6x pic.twitter.com/oUSXQE9ias — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) June 25, 2022