After the takeover of the west London club was finally completed the Chelsea transfer news has gone into overdrive as Thomas Tuchel aims to reshape his squad this summer.

Given all of the uncertainty around the ownership situation at Chelsea, things have been quiet in terms of incomings. Not now.

With Chelsea losing Antonio Rudiger and the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen and Romelu Lukaku all expected to move on, we can expect a busy summer at Stamford Bridge.

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Chelsea transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Chelsea 2022-23 confirmed transfers & signings

In

None (yet)

Out

Antonio Rudiger – Real Madrid (free transfer)

Andreas Christensen (end of contract)

Danny Drinkwater (end of contract)

Chelsea transfer news today, live!

June 26 – Thomas Tuchel makes contact with Raheem Sterling

A report from The Telegraph states that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has reached out directly to Raheem Sterling to discuss a possible move to Stamford Bridge this summer. The England international, 27, could well be surplus to requirements at Manchester City next season and Chelsea need to freshen up their attack. With Romelu Lukaku on his way to Inter Milan, Hakim Ziyech in talks over a loan move to AC Milan and Timo Werner likely leaving too, it’s clear that Tuchel wants to rebalance his attack and Sterling is one of his top targets. Per the report, City value Sterling at $61-73 million and Chelsea will now make a bid after Tuchel spoke directly with the player.

Would this be a good move for both Sterling and Chelsea? Probably. Sterling has been a star at Man City over the last seven seasons but he probably isn’t appreciated as much as he should be and with Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez arriving this summer at City, the speedy winger will face even stiffer competition for a starting spot. He struggled for minutes a little last season (2127 compared to 2537 in 2020-21) but his quality is clear for all to see. The way he stretches teams on the break and cuts inside would suit Tuchel’s 3-4-2-1 system well, as Sterling could play as the central striker or as one of the two underneath forwards. Sterling has just one year left on his current contract at City and with Gabriel Jesus set to leave this summer for Arsenal, are City going to allow both to move on? Maybe. They have always been pretty good at letting players move on if they want to but Pep Guardiola may feel a little shorthanded if both Sterling and Jesus leave this summer. (JPW)

June 26 – Cristiano Ronaldo linked with shock move to Stamford Bridge

Yes, this is actually a real thing. And yes, Manchester United have denied it could happen. However, there is clearly a bit of a theme rumbling behind-the-scenes here. In the past week there have been reports suggesting Ronaldo is unhappy with the lack of new signings at United, plus there have been reports linking him with a move to Roma, his former club Sporting Lisbon and now Chelsea are said to be interested in signing the Portuguese superstar. According to The Athletic, new Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly discussed the availability of Ronaldo, 37, when he met with ‘super-agent’ Jorge Mendes.

Per the report, Ronaldo was discussed and Chelsea are interested in seeing whether or not he can be temped to west London. Given that he only has one year left on his contract and they’d be strengthening a direct top four rival, United would surely rather keep Ronaldo than sell him to Chelsea this summer. United have since briefed plenty of outlets, including our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, that Ronaldo is not for sale and will not leave this summer.

But would having an unhappy Ronaldo around be a huge problem for Erik ten Hag? Probably. His love for United is undoubted but it is easier to see why he’s so frustrated. Many believe he will not fit into the tactics deployed by ETH but the Dutch coach is said to believe he can. Let’s see how this goes but it seems like Ronaldo’s future is unexpectedly going to be the topic of much discussion this summer. (JPW)

June 25 – Hakim Ziyech to AC Milan?; Tuchel expecting ‘up to six new players to arrive’

A report from our partners at Sky Italy states that Hakim Ziyech could head on loan to AC Milan in a similar deal which will see Romelu Lukaku move to Inter from Chelsea. Per the report, Ziyech is keen on the move and he has been a target for AC Milan for some time. The Moroccan winger has never really settled at Chelsea despite the odd sublime goal and stunning display. With Tuchel looking to freshen up his attack this summer, Ziyech, Werner, Lukaku and even Christian Pulisic appear to be surplus to requirements as Tuchel expects plenty of new arrivals under the new ownership group led by Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly. According to a separate report from The Telegraph the Blues boss expects up to six new players to arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer. With De Ligt, Raheem Sterling, Richarlison and Ousmane Dembele strongly linked with a move to Chelsea, this is going to be a very different looking side, especially in attack. (JPW)

June 25 – Timo Werner part of potential deal for De Ligt?

A report from Di Marzio in Italy suggests that Timo Werner plus $35 million is the offer Chelsea have put forward for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt but the Turin club want Werner and closer to $45 million. Per the report both Werner and De Ligt are up for the move, with the Dutch center back set to be the new center-piece of Thomas Tuchel’s defense, while Werner is keen for a fresh start in Italy as his goalscoring woes in the Premier League continue. Would this be a good move for all parties? De Ligt has been much better in recent seasons at Juve but he has struggled at times and perhaps the Premier League would suit his game slightly better. As for Werner, well, he’s beloved by the Chelsea fans for his incredible effort in games but his finishing has really let him down and if he moves on now he can leave with his head held high. (JPW)

June 23 – Matthijs de Ligt transfer would set defender record

Juventus center back Matthijs de Ligt’s $126 million release clause and its expectation not to budge much from the price tag may not stop Chelsea, according to Sky Sports.

The Blues are pursuing the 22-year-old Dutch star, having lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer. Chelsea has to address the crew of Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr, and Trevoh Chalobah.

De Ligt cost Juventus about $79 million from Ajax. Amongst defenders, only Virgil van Dijk, Harry Maguire, and Lucas Hernandez have cost more than De Ligt’s transfer fee then and only four players have cost more than his current release clause, which expires in 2024.

Should it happen, this would be huge splash from new chairman Todd Boehly? (NM).

June 21 – Chelsea linked with Richarlison

It appears that Richarlison is a man in demand this summer as The Daily Mail reports that Chelsea are set to battle with Tottenham and Arsenal for his signature. The 25-year-old looks likely to leave Everton and it is believed that Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of the Brazilian international. With Romelu Lukaku on his way out, plus doubts over whether or not Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner will stick around, Chelsea are set to freshen up their attacking options. They’ve already been linked with moves for Raheem Sterling and Ousmane Dembele this summer and bringing in a wide forward who is comfortable cutting inside seems a priority.

Richarlison can certainly do that and given his experience in the Premier League and his tenacity and work-rate, he seems like a very good fit for Tuchel’s 3-4-2-1 system at Chelsea as he could play up top or in one of the two underneath positions. The transfer fee is going to be sizeable (probably $60-70 million) but Richarlison has been consistent at Everton and there’s reason to believe he will create and score plenty of goals in a team who are on the front-foot more often. (JPW)

June 21 – West Ham set to bid $37 million for Armando Broja

According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, West Ham are set to bid $37 million to sign young Chelsea and Albania striker Armando Broja. The 20-year-old had a very solid season on loan at Southampton last season as he scored nine goals in all competitions and showed plenty of promise despite playing in a team which struggled to create plenty of chances. Broja may be needed at Chelsea this season as they look set to sell Romelu Lukaku, but per the report the likes of Newcastle, Arsenal and Napoli also want to sign the powerful striker. West Ham seems like a very good fit for Broja as he would compete with Michail Antonio for minutes and the pair could be rotated as the Hammers have the Europa Conference League and Premier League to juggle. Broja is good on the counter, deceptively quick and is very aggressive and that suits West Ham’s style under David Moyes very well. (JPW)

June 19 – Chelsea want to sign Raheem Sterling

The Blues are getting going in the transfer market and a report from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports states that Chelsea want to sign Raheem Sterling. Per the report, it would take a bid of over $73 million for City to let Sterling go this summer. The England forward, still just 27 years old, is out of contract next summer and it seems like he could be set for a move this summer.

Would this be a good move for Chelsea, and Sterling? It seems like a pretty good fit and if Chelsea can drive down the price a little, they will go all-in for Sterling. That said, City could be selling to potential title rivals so they will want a big transfer fee.

Sterling is not really and out-and-out winger and Tuchel doesn’t like to play with pure wingers in his 3-4-2-1 system. He would be very good on the left of the two forwards underneath a central striker and he loves to cut inside and cause havoc. Even though Sterling gets a bad rep for missing big chances he has still scored 62 goals in all competitions for Man City over the last three seasons. That’s 20 goals per season and Chelsea need someone what that production in their forward line as Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech have all struggled to stay fit and in-form. With Erling Haaland arriving this summer at City, Sterling could well struggle for playing time this season at City and he has been in and out of the team over the last 12 months. He could play centrally at Chelsea, as the report suggests, and Tuchel is said to be a big fan of Sterling. Add in all of that to the fact that Sterling grew up in west London and his family connections are in the area and it all kind of makes sense, right? (JPW)

June 11 – USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina chased by Chelsea, Real Madrid

According to Fabrizio Romano, a potential deal for USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, 18, is entering ‘important hours’ as Chelsea and Real Madrid are the frontrunners to sign him. The Chicago Fire goalkeeper has been a Chelsea target for many months and now they have their ownership situation figured out, they can start trying to sign players once again.

Should Slonina sign for Real or Chelsea? He’s not going to play for either team regularly but it would allow him to develop next to some of the best goalkeepers in the world and also go out on loan in Europe to gain valuable experience. (JPW)

Important hours ahead for Gabriel Slonina transfer. Real Madrid made official bid turned down by Chicago Fire last week – but Chelsea are also in talks to sign him, after being really close last February 🚨🇺🇸 #CFC Decision to be made soon – gonna be one of MLS record transfers. pic.twitter.com/yrAYjITU6T — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2022

June 10 – Four players join Antonio Rudiger in leaving Chelsea as free agents

Andreas Christensen, Charly Musonda, Danny Drinkwater and Jake Clarke-Salter have all left Chelsea as free agents. After Antonio Rudiger left as a free agent and signed for Real Madrid, this quartet were also expected to leave at the end of their deals. Chelsea had been keen to keep Danish center back Christensen around but he is expected to join Barcelona this summer.

If that move doesn’t happen due to Barca’s financial situation, Christensen will not be short of options. With the futures of Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Romelu Lukaku and several other forwards (see below) uncertain, it is building up to be a very intriguing summer at Chelsea. And, oh yeah, they also have new billionaire owners who are keen to make their mark. (JPW)

June 9 – Chelsea could also sell Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech

Thomas Tuchel is going to be remaking Chelsea’s defense this summer, but the attack may also see a shift In personnel as the Blues are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, and Christian Pulisic.

Of course, one of those names will jump off the page on this site. Pulisic, 23, has made no secret of his desire to play and there are plenty of clubs who’d welcome the chance to give him that opportunity.

Pulisic and Werner are on the list of CIES’ top 100 transfer values in the world, and could fetch a pretty penny for a Chelsea club who may also be losing a third name on that list: Romelu Lukaku.

Was he really underutilized last season, and is the same true for Werner? or Ziyech? Or Lukaku? We take a deeper dive here (NM).

June 8 – Chelsea want big money to loan Romelu Lukaku back to Inter Milan

Following his failed return to Stamford Bridge this season, Romelu Lukaku is hoping to leave the club once again this summer. He wants to go back to Inter Milan, and Inter Milan would like to have him back, but there’s just one problem: Chelsea have already sunk roughly $155 million into the signing (transfer fee plus first season’s wages), thus they would like to be compensated (handsomely) in order to re-(un)-acquire the 29-year-old Belgian striker, even on loan. According to a report from the Guardian, the Blues could demand as much as $31 million for the initial loan fee, plus a significant chunk of Lukaku’s $21-million annual salary. (AE)

June 8 – Ibrahim Sangare to Chelsea or Man United

PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea in reports that say the combative midfielder plans to be in the Premier League next season.

Sangare, 24, has a $44 million release clause and three years left on his PSV contract, having moved from then-Ligue 2 side Toulouse at the start of 2020-21 season.

He registered the third-most tackles in Eredivisie last season with 95 and the third-most interceptions with 74, chipping in three goals while passing the ball at nearly 87 percent. (NM)

June 1 – Chelsea still interested in USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel ‘Gaga’ Slonina

A report from Goal.com states that Chelsea are still interested in signing USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. The 18-year-old is a starter for the Chicago Fire and recently turned down a call-up to the Poland national team to represent the USMNT. Real Madrid reportedly also want to sign Slonina, who is one of the top young goalkeeping prospects on the planet. Would this move be a good one for the young American? He’d almost certainly go out on loan and getting regular minutes is key as he wouldn’t be close to challenging Edouard Mendy for the starting spot. (JPW)

May 31 – Romelu Lukaku could move back to Inter Milan on loan

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Inter Milan board will meet with Lukaku’s reps today. He claims that Lukaku ‘dreams of a return’ to Inter but nothing has been discussed with Chelsea. Lukaku, 29, only joined Chelsea from Inter last summer for a huge $122.6 million fee. However, after a good start to the season his form dipped massively and he scored just eight Premier League goals in 16 starts. Chelsea’s attack was their main issue all season long and Tuchel wants to revamp it this summer as Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic could all be on the move. It has been reported elsewhere that Lukaku could initially head back to Inter on loan. (JPW)

Inter board will meet Romelu Lukaku's laywer in the coming hours. Belgian striker dreams of returning to Inter but nothing has been discussed yet with Chelsea on formula, salary and more 🔵 #CFC @SkySport It's really complicated deal as Chelsea paid €115m for Rom one year ago. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2022

