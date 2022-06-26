Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gareth Bale has signed a contract with Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer.

Bale, 32, will become a free agent as he will leave Real Madrid when his contract expires on June 30, 2022.

According to an initial report from Tom Bogert, the Welsh superstar has already signed the majority of his contract with LAFC and will head to MLS on an initial one-year contract and won’t be a Designated Player.

Bale then confirmed the move on his own social media account, as he shared a video of himself in an LAFC hat with the message: “See you soon, Los Angeles!”

Is this a good move for all?

Gareth Bale will captain the Welsh national team at the World Cup as they face the USMNT, England and Iran in Group B and he needed to play regularly after spending a season sitting on the bench at Real Madrid.

He will play regularly in MLS for LAFC and that is good news for Wales as they aim to have Bale at peak fitness for the World Cup group stage. Some will say he should have stayed in Europe but Bale craved regular minutes and it was difficult to see where he would get that in a top six team in the Premier League.

As we’ve seen on the international stage and when he was on loan at Tottenham (in spells), Bale still has plenty to offer when he’s fit and in form. He’s won the UEFA Champions League five times at Real and even though he’s been out of favor with the reigning European champs in recent seasons, his quality is undoubted.

This move works out perfectly for Bale as he will play regularly for LAFC between now and November when the World Cup begins and it works out great for MLS and LAFC as they get another superstar to help the profile of the league continue to grow.

This is a win-win-win-win scenario for all involved as Bale will now line up alongside Carlos Vela and Giorgio Chiellini as LAFC go all-out for their first MLS Cup title.

