Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Premier League preseason schedule looks pretty epic this summer, as plenty of the 20 teams for the 2022-23 season jet across the globe on tours.

[ MORE: Premier League 2022-23 fixtures ]

From Chelsea, Everton, Arsenal and Manchester City all heading to the USA and Liverpool, Leeds, Aston Villa, Manchester United and Crystal Palace playing games in Australia, Singapore, Thailand and Tottenham in South Korea and Israel, the PL is really going global this summer.

Wherever you are, a Premier League team is probably coming to a country and city near you.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Below you will find the latest Premier League preseason schedule, and scores, for all the teams. We will update these as more games are announced.

Premier League preseason 2022 schedule, dates, details

Arsenal

8 July v FC Nurnberg (Max-Morlock-Stadion, Nuremberg)

16 July v Everton (M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore)

20 July v Orlando City (Exploria Stadium, Orlando)

23 July v Chelsea (Camping World Stadium, Orlando)

30 July v Sevilla (Emirates Stadium)

Aston Villa

9 July v Walsall (Bescot Stadium)

17 July v Leeds (Suncorp Stadium, Queensland)

20 July v Brisbane Roar (Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Queensland)

23 July v Man Utd (Optus Stadium, Perth)

30 July v Stade Rennais (Roazhon Park, France)

Bournemouth

23 July v Bristol City (Vitality Stadium)

30 July v Real Sociedad (Vitality Stadium)

Brentford

9 July v Boreham Wood (Meadow Park)

16 July v Stuttgart (Zeppelinstadion, Friedrichshafen)

23 July v Wolfsburg (Wolfsburg)

30 July v Real Betis (Brentford Community Stadium)

Brighton

9 July v Union Saint-Gilloise (American Express Elite Football Performance Centre)

23 July v Reading (Madejski Stadium)

26 July v Brentford (American Express Elite Football Performance Centre)

Chelsea

16 July v Club America (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas)

20 July v Charlotte FC, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

23 July v Arsenal (Camping World Stadium, Orlando)

Crystal Palace

15 July v Liverpool (National Stadium, Singapore)

19 July v Man Utd (MCG, Melbourne)

22 July v Leeds (Optus Stadium, Perth)

Everton

16 July v Arsenal (M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore)

20 July v Minnesota United (Allianz Field, Minnesota)

Fulham

16 July v OGC Nice (Estadio Algarve, Faro)

17 July v Benfica (Estadio Algarve, Faro)

24 July v Estoril (Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota)

Leeds

14 July v Brisbane Roar (Cbus Super Stadium)

17 July v Aston Villa (Suncorp Stadium, Queensland)

22 July v Crystal Palace (Optus Stadium, Perth)

Leicester City

9 July v Notts County (LCFC Training Ground, Seagrave)

16 July v Leuven (Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven)

23 July v Preston (Deepdale)

31 July v Sevilla (King Power Stadium)

Liverpool

12 July v Man Utd (Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok)

15 July v Crystal Palace (National Stadium, Singapore)

21 July v RB Leipzig (Red Bull Arena, Germany)

30 July v Manchester City (King Power Stadium) – FA Community Shield

31 July v RC Strasbourg Alsace (Anfield)

Man City

20 July v Club America (NRG Stadium, Houston)

23 July v Bayern Munich (Lambeau Field, Green Bay)

30 July v Liverpool (King Power Stadium) – FA Community Shield

Man Utd

12 July v Liverpool (Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok)

15 July v Melbourne Victory (MCG, Melbourne)

19 July v Crystal Palace (MCG, Melbourne)

23 July v Aston Villa (Optus Stadium, Perth)

30 July v Atletico Madrid (Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo)

31 July v Rayo Vallecano (Old Trafford)

Newcastle United

26 July v Benfica (Estadio da Luz, Benfica)

29 July v Atalanta (St James’ Park)

30 July v Athletic Bilbao (St James’ Park)

Southampton

18 July v Klagenfurt (Worthersee Stadion, Klagenfurt)

30 July v Villarreal (St Mary’s Stadium)

Tottenham Hotspur

13 July v Team K League (Seoul World Cup Stadium, Coupang Play Series)

16 July v Sevilla (Seoul World Cup Stadium, Coupang Play Series)

23 July v Rangers (Ibrox)

30 July v Roma (Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa)

West Ham United

12 July v Ipswich Town (Portman Road)

12 July v Boreham Wood (Meadow Park)

16 July v Reading (Select Car Leasing Stadium)

23 July v Luton Town (Kenilworth Road)

Wolverhampton Wanderers

20 July v Deportivo Alaves (Camilo Cano Stadium)

23 July v Besiktas (Camilo Cano Stadium)

Follow @JPW_NBCSports