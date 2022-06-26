USMNT transfer news live, today! Latest updates on the summer window

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

This summer’s transfer buzz has been hot and heavy, and the latest gossip and buzz includes plenty of USMNT transfer news.

The 2022 summer transfer window opens on June 10 and closes at 6pm ET on September 1.

There’s a lot to monitor, with Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea status in the air, John Brooks out of contract, Matt Turner off to Arsenal, and Ethan Horvath and Zack Steffen seeking regular playing time in the hopes of claiming Gregg Berhalter’s preference between the sticks at this winter’s 2022 World Cup.

After limited transfer action over the last 18 months, the transfer news is coming thick and fast.

June 28: Zack Steffen loan from Man City to Middlesbrough

Zack Steffen will ready for the USMNT’s World Cup run with a loan stint at Middlesbrough, according to 90min.com’s Graeme Bailey and Tom Gott.

Steffen, 27, has made 21 appearances for Man City over the past two seasons, his third on the Premier League champions’ books.

He transferred to City from Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew in 2019, immediately going on loan to Fortuna Dusseldorf in the Bundesliga. He had a fantastic season in Germany though it was truncated by injury.

The 29-times capped Steffen is in a fight for the USMNT’s starting goalkeeper spot for the winter World Cup in Qatar. With Matt Turner going to Arsenal to presumably play behind Aaron Ramsdale, the No. 1 shirt at Middlesbrough means plenty of playing time to stay sharp in the hunt.

Boro boss Chris Wilder’s had success with loan goalkeepers in the past, specifically Dean Henderson’s starring runs at Sheffield United on loan from Manchester United.

Steffen would come into a goalkeeping corps with Luke Daniels and Brad James.

