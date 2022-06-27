Tottenham transfer news: When the 2022-23 Premier League season kicks off on Aug. 6, Tottenham Hotspur will also have the UEFA Champions League on their mind, making this a pivotal summer transfer window for Spurs and manager Antonio Conte.

Expect Tottenham to get their transfer business done early in the transfer window, as Conte 1) continues to affect the club’s operating practices under chairman Daniel Levy, and 2) notoriously prefers to have a settled squad for the first day of preseason to begin his meticulous tactical work.

In fact, the signings have already begun with three players already in the door, brought in to fill very specific roles in the squad for the upcoming season.

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Tottenham transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Tottenham 2022-23 confirmed transfers & signings

In

Ivan Perisic – Inter Milan (free transfer) MORE

Fraser Forster – Southampton (free transfer)

Yves Bissouma – Brighton ($30 million)

Out

Pierluigi Gollini – Atalanta (end of loan)

Cameron Carter-Vickers – Celtic ($7.4 million)

Tottenham transfer news & rumors, live!

June 27 – Spurs to bid for Gordon and Richarlison in package deal

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports are reporting that Tottenham now want to sign both Richarlison and Anthony Gordon from Everton in a package deal with a bid expected this week. Per the report, Antonio Conte is pushing hard to sign the Brazilian forward but Gordon is now also on his wish-list this summer. Gordon, 21, is a rising star in the Premier League and along with Richarlison dragged Everton to safety at the end of last season. The England U21 winger would strengthen Spurs’ attacking options out wide as they will reportedly allow Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura to leave this summer. Per the report, Conte wants a very strong squad as the Premier League will allow five subs per game next season and therefore his team can keep the intensity of their play high.

Would losing Gordon and Richarlison be a hammer blow for Everton? It appears that Frank Lampard may have to sell some of his better players to fund new signings this summer as there are reports that a bid fronted by Peter Keynon is trying to buy the club from Farhad Moshiri. With that uncertainty, losing Richarlison and Gordon would be a big blow for the Toffees but Lampard has hinted at changing their style of play and if he wants to do that and bring in more possession-based players, then Gordon and Richarlison are their most valuable assets. Dominic Calvert-Lewin will probably stick around at Goodison Park but this latest report is pretty worrying if you are an Everton fan. As for Spurs, trying to sign Gordon makes sense as he will provide something very different to their attack and is a traditional winger who is very good in one-on-one situations. (JPW)

June 26 – Richarlison, Harry Winks deals’ in the works

Multiple outlets are reporting that Tottenham are pushing hard to sign Everton and Brazil star Richarlison, as they also have an interest in Raphinha but it appears the latter will be heading to Arsenal instead. The forward has reportedly told Frank Lampard he wants to leave the Toffees this summer and play in the Champions League. Given Richarlison’s recent ambiguous comments while on international duty, that isn’t a surprise. Richarlison’s tenacity, experience in the Premier League and ability to play up top or as one of the wide forwards is something which will add serious depth to Spurs’ attack. With Heung-min Son, Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski Spurs’ go-to front three, if Richarlison arrives he would start 20-25 games in all competitions and surely chip in with important goals and assists for Antonio Conte’s side. Everton want over $61 million for Richarlison (who has two years left on his current contract) and after a strong start to the summer window, this move would be the best of the bunch if Spurs could get it over the line for Conte.

According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Everton want to sign Harry Winks on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy. Per the report, Spurs want to sell Winks as the central midfielder isn’t in Conte’s plans and the two clubs remain in talks. The England international has fallen behind Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur and Oliver Skipp in the pecking order, while the arrival of Yves Bissouma pushes him even further away from minutes at Spurs. A move to Everton could well revive his career as Frank Lampard wants to change their style of play and is keen to bring in players who can keep the ball well and allow the team to be more expansive. Winks is very simple and smart on the ball but his lack of physicality means he will not feature much under Conte. If the 26-year-old doesn’t move to Everton this summer he will be heading elsewhere. It also seems very likely that Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn could move on this summer if Richarlison arrives. (JPW)

June 17 – Tottenham signs Bissouma

Spurs aren’t messing around in the transfer market this summer, are they?

They have completed the signing of Yves Bissouma, 25, from Brighton and it is believed the transfer fee is initially $30 million and could rise to $37 million. Bissouma, a Mali international, had one year left on his contract at Brighton and that drove his transfer fee down. He’s worth at least double what Spurs paid for him and the combative central midfielder is just the type of destroyer who will thrive in Antonio Conte’s system.

🎙 “I'm very happy to be here” Watch Bissouma’s first interview as a Spurs player! 👊 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 17, 2022

Of course, he’s smooth on the ball and has plenty of poise to his game too, but Bissouma’s arrival adds more steel to Tottenham’s team and more depth too as Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster have already arrived this summer. Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici are certainly delivering the additions Conte wanted. This is a very savvy addition by Spurs. With Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur the first-choice pairing in central midfield and Oliver Skipp around too, Conte now has four top quality options for his two central midfield spots. That will help a lot with rotating the lineup from Champions League games in midweek to PL action at he weekend. (JPW)

June 14 – Spurs agree fee to sign Yves Bissouma from Brighton

The Tottenham midfield is in desperate need of a two-way workhorse, and it appears Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici have found their man after reportedly agreeing a $30-million transfer fee with Brighton & Hove Albion for star midfielder Yves Bissouma. The 25-year-old Mali international has been a standout star in Graham Potter’s side for four seasons now, with frequent speculation that he would be poached by one of the top-six sides.

Bissouma is equally adept at chasing back to win the ball (9.45 defensive actions per game – tackles, interceptions, blocks and clearances) as he is starting counter-attacks and linking the midfield to the forward line (his passing numbers for medium and long attempts rank in the 92nd and 91st percentile of central midfielders in Europe’s five top leagues). Given Brighton’s woeful inability to finish high-quality scoring chances, Bissouma could also see his actual assist numbers skyrocket with Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski on the receiving end of passes. (AE)

June 10 – Tottenham target Alessandro Bastoni staying at Inter Milan, agent says

As previously discussed (below), Alessandro Bastoni topped Antonio Conte’s center back wish list, but the 23-year-old Italian (and lifelong Inter Milan fan) has turned down a transfer this summer. Bastoni’s agent confirmed as much this week following a meeting with Inter executives. “Bastoni is definitely staying at Inter,” Tullio Tinti said. “He’s an Inter player. He’s happy to play for Inter.” On to the next one. (AE)

June 10 – Spurs lead race for Djed Spence

A report from the Guardian’s Will Unwin states that Tottenham are in “advanced talks” to sign Middlesbrough right back Djed Spence, who excellent on loan at Nottingham Forest last season and was a huge part of their promotion to the Premier League, with the fee expected to be around $24.6 million. Spence, 21, has been chased by several Premier League clubs and teams across Europe, as his attacking display down the right flank caused PL sides all kinds of problems in Forest’s FA Cup run this season.

Antonio Conte currently has Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty as his main right wing-back options, but Spence is a rising star and the England U-21 defender will push hard for a starting spot this season if he does move to Spurs. The former Arsenal academy product is heading back to the other half of north London, it seems. Meanwhile, Conte is building a very solid squad after adding Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster early in the summer window. (JPW)

June 10 – USMNT DF Cameron Carter-Vickers makes Celtic loan permanent

Cameron Carter-Vickers spent the 2021-22 season on loan to Celtic, and he had a great time in Scotland, where he made 28 league appearances as the Bhoys reclaimed the Scottish Premiership title from rivals Rangers. Celtic were so pleased with Carter-Vickers’ loan spell that they made the transfer permanent and handed the USMNT center back a four-year contract. (AE)

✍🇺🇸 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿-𝗩𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝘀! We are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Cameron Carter-Vickers from Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year contract. #CCV2026 Welcome back to #CelticFC, @cameroncv2! 🍀 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) June 10, 2022

June 8 – CONFIRMED: Spurs sign Fraser Forster to serve as Hugo Lloris backup

Tottenham announced on Wednesday that Fraser Forster has been signed on a free transfer from Southampton. Forster will serve as backup to captain and no. 1 goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, thus guaranteeing an experienced Premier League ‘keeper in net game in and game out. (AE)

Our newest addition ✊ pic.twitter.com/JVNW22EVil — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 8, 2022

June 4 – Tottenham set asking price for Steven Bergwijn amid Ajax interest

According to a report out of Holland, Tottenham are set to demand nearly $27 million from Ajax as the Eredivisie side chases winger Steven Bergwijn. The 24-year-old has thrived at different points in his Spurs career — typically when used as a late-game substitute — but 1) hasn’t proven consistent enough as a starter, and 2) doesn’t quite fit Antonio Conte’s system which requires the three attackers to play more narrow in combination with one another. Spurs paid just over $30 million for Bergwijn in January 2020. (AE)

June 2 – Spurs set sights on Alessandro Bastoni & one more center back

According to a report from well-sourced Football.London reporter Alasdair Gold, Antonio Conte would like to see two center backs signed this summer, with Inter Milan star Alessandro Bastoni priority no. 1. The 23-year-old Italian international (12 caps) made 33 appearances, for Conte, during Inter Milan’s Serie A title-winning season of 2020-21. (Ivan Perisic, who Spurs announced earlier this week, made 32 appearances in the same side.)

Per Gold’s report, Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet, Villarreal’s Pau Torres and Fenerbahce’s Kim Min-jae are all under consideration to join Conte and, perhaps, Bastoni, in north London. Thus, Conte would feel supremely confident with six reliably tested options for three spots in his 3-4-3 system. Cristian Romero was fantastic down the stretch of the 2021-22 season, while Eric Dier and Ben Davies shored up the center and left side of defense, and Davinson Sanchez slotted in for the injured Romero to finish the season with three straight clean sheets. (AE)

