Manchester United and its slow start to roster rebuild: Concerned yet?

Manchester United’s slow start to the Premier League transfer window has been a concern for a number of the Old Trafford faithful, but should it be?

The window opened on June 10 and remains open for 83 days, so there’s plenty of time for Erik ten Hag to reshape the United roster.

But this is a Manchester United club still getting used to — or hoping they never find complacency with — the idea that they are not perennial Premier League title contenders just for throwing on their crest.

And Manchester United did not hesitate to express the need for a squad refresh during a season that saw them change managers with a look to a summer fix-up.

So the lack of incoming transfers, even with plenty of names linked to the Ten Hag Turnover (TM) at Manchester United, has had plenty of people wondering who will arrive to improve on an outgoing list that already includes (deeeeeeeeeep inhale) Edinson Cavani, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, and Paul Pogba.

A rumored move for Tyrell Malacia may come soon, and Frenkie de Jong’s proposed reunion with Donny van de Beek and Ten Hag is yet to materialize but was always going to take time. Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and Jadon Sancho may just need a piece or two to push the attack forward, and who can be the glue to bring together David De Gea, Raphael Varane, and a possiblt reinvigorated Harry Maguire at the back of Manchester United?

Above, our ProSoccerTalk crew of Joe Prince-Wright, Nicholas Mendola, and Andy Edwards discusses what’s next for Manchester United, how far they’re off the title push path, and what may be necessary to right the good ship Man Utd.

