The summer is delivering transfer upon transfer in the Premier League, with players also being released (and of course loaned out) ahead of the much-anticipated 2022-23 Premier League season.

The 2022 summer transfer window remains open until 6pm ET on September 1.

Erling Haaland is moving to Man City, Sadio Mane has left Liverpool, and Mohamed Salah may go, too.

It’s already been a wild summer for transfer rumors and news, and we’ve yet to see Chelsea nor Manchester United make an incoming splash for managers Thomas Tuchel and Erik ten Hag.

Below is a list of the ins and notable outs at all 20 Premier League clubs.

AFC Bournemouth

In

Ryan Fredericks (West Ham)

Joe Rothwell (Blackburn)

Out

Gary Cahill (Released)

Arsenal

In

Marquinhos (Sao Paulo)

Fabio Vieira (Porto)

Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

Out

Alexandre Lacazette (Released)

Harry Clarke (Stoke City) Loan

Omar Rekik (Sparta Rotterdam) Loan

Tyreece John-Jules (Ipswich) Loan

Mika Biereth (Waalwijk) Loan

Jordi Osei-Tutu (Bochum)

Aston Villa

In

Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)

Boubacar Kamara (Marseille)

Diego Carlos (Sevilla)

Robin Olsen (Roma)

Out

Indiana Vassilev (Inter Miami) Loan

Matt Targett (Newcastle)

Conor Hourihane (Released)

Brentford

In

Max Dickov

Out

Ben Hockenhull (Tranmere)

Brighton & Hove Albion

In

Julio Enciso (Libertad Asuncion)

Benicio Baker-Boaitey (Porto)

Simon Adingra (Nordsjaelland)

Out

Jayson Molumby (West Brom)

Lars Dendoncker (Released)

Fynn Talley (Cliftonville) Loan

Yves Bissouma (Spurs)

Alex Cochrane (Hearts)

Chelsea

In

Eddie Beach

Out

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid) Free

Andreas Christensen (Released)

Danny Drinkwater (Released)

Charly Musonda (Released)

Jake Clarke-Salter (QPR)

Lucas Bergstrom (Peterborough) Loan

Crystal Palace

In

Malcolm Ebiowei (Derby)

Out

Martin Kelly (Released)

Jaroslaw Jach (Released)

Nya Kirby (Released)

Everton

Out

Jonjoe Kenny (Released)

Fulham

Out

Taye Ashby-Hammond (Stevenage) Loan

Fabio Carvalho (Liverpool)

Cyrus Christie (Released)

Fabri (Released)

Michael Hector (Released)

Alfie Mawson (Released)

Jean Michael Seri (Released)

Leeds United

In

Brenden Aaronson (RB Salzburg)

Rasmus Kristensen (RB Salzburg)

Marc Roca (Bayern Munich)

Leicester City

Out

Eldin Jakupovic (Released)

Vontae Daley-Campbell (Released)

Liverpool

In

Fabio Carvalho (Fulham)

Darwin Nunez (Benfica)

Calvin Ramsay (Aberdeen)

Out

Divock Origi (Released)

Loris Karius (Released)

Sheyi Ojo (Released)

Ben Woodburn (Released)

Conor Bradley (Bolton) Loan

Jakub Ojrzynski (Radomiak Radom) Loan

Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich)

Billy Koumetio (Austria Vienna) Loan

Takumi Minamino (Monaco)

Manchester City

In

Erling Haaland (Dortmund)

Out

Fernandinho (Released)

Gavin Bazunu (Southampton)

Manchester United

Out

Edinson Cavani (Released)

Juan Mata (Released)

Paul Pogba (Released)

Jesse Lingard (Released)

Lee Grant (Released)

Nemanja Matic (Roma)

Newcastle United

In

Alex Murphy (Galway United)

Nick Pope (Burnley)

Matt Targett (Aston Villa)

Sven Botman (Lille)

Out

Oisin McEntee (Walsall)

Mo Sangare (Accrington)

Isaac Hayden (Norwich) Loan

Lewis Cass (Port Vale)

Freddie Woodman (Preston)

Nottingham Forest

In

Ryan Hammond (Millwall)

Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin)

Out

Carl Jenkinson (Released)

Gaetan Bong (Released)

Mohamed Drager (Luzern) Loan

Jayden Richardson (Aberdeen)

Southampton

In

Alex Iwumene (Sutton United)

Gavin Bazunu (Man City)

Mateusz Lis (Altay)

Armel Bella-Kotchap (Bochum)

Out

Harry Lewis (Bradford City)

Fraser Forster (Spurs) Free

Caleb Watts (Morecambe) Loan

Kazeem Olaigbe (Ross County) Loan

Tottenham Hotspur

In

Ivan Perisic (Free)

Fraser Forster (Southampton) Free

Yves Bissouma (Brighton)

Out

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic)

West Ham United

In

Nayef Aguerd (Rennes)

Alphonse Areola (PSG)

Out

Ryan Fredericks (Released)

David Martin (Released)

Mark Noble (Retired)

Andriy Yarmolenko (Released)

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Out

Marcal (Released)

John Ruddy (Released)

Romain Saiss (Released)

Ki-Jana Hoever (PSV) Loan

Ryan Giles (Middlesbrough) Loan

Bendeguz Bolla (Grasshoppers) Loan

