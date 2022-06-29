Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan confirmed: Lukaku’s second spell at Chelsea came to another unceremonious end on Wednesday, when Inter Milan re-signed the Belgian striker on a season-long loan.

This time around, Lukaku scored 15 goals in 44 appearances (all competitions – 8 in 26 in the Premier League), bringing his Chelsea career total to 15 goals. In total, Chelsea have paid roughly $155 million for Lukaku. Quick math says, $10 million per goal.

10 months after Chelsea, then the newly crowned champions of Europe, paid $135 million to themselves re-acquire Romelu Lukaku as the missing piece to a Premier League title challenge, the 29-year-old heads back to Inter Milan for less than 10 percent of that number. Initially, Chelsea wanted a $10.5-million loan fee; Inter Milan were put off by the price, but an agreement has since been reached (financial details still to come).

Getting Lukaku’s wages off the books at Chelsea and removing a disgruntled star from the locker room is all the moral victory the Blues can claim on this one.

Lukaku played a massive part in Inter Milan’s 2020-21 Serie A title, scoring 24 goals in 36 league games (30 in 44 in all competitions). AC Milan reclaimed the scudetto last season for the first time since 2011, beating Inter to the top spot by just two points.

