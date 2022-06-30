Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Major League Soccer is back and there’s a new club in the house, a record-setting one at that.

Charlotte FC is here from scratch to take its best shot at establishing a new power in MLS’ Eastern Conference, though there will be familiar names to chase down including New York Red Bulls, Columbus Crew, and MLS Cup winners New York City FC.

[ MORE: MLS hub for stats, leaders, full schedule ]

Both conferences will be bidding to take down defending Supporters’ Shield winners New England Revolution, who now have Jozy Altidore on board, while the West was won by surprising Colorado last year (Surely Seattle, Portland, and both LA clubs will be planning to end that title reign).

MLS begins in February this season and will end earlier than usual with a winter World Cup on the horizon.

Below you’ll find both conference standings, next week’s fixtures, and all the results from the 2022 MLS schedule.

Dig in.

MLS standings

Major League Soccer upcoming fixtures

June 30 (Thursday)

Charlotte FC vs Austin FC — 7 pm ET

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United — 8 pm ET

July 2 (Saturday)

Toronto FC vs Seattle Sounders — 7:30 pm ET

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC — 10 pm ET

July 3 (Sunday)

New York City FC vs Atlanta United — 5 pm ET

New England Revolution vs FC Cincinnati — 7:30 pm ET

Columbus Crew SC vs Philadelphia Union — 7:30 pm ET

Sporting Kansas City vs New York Red Bulls — 8 pm ET

Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake — 8 pm ET

Nashville SC vs Portland Timbers — 8:30 pm ET

Houston Dynamo vs Charlotte FC — 8:30 pm ET

San Jose Earthquakes vs Chicago Fire — 9 pm ET

July 4 (Monday)

Orlando City SC vs D.C. United — 7 pm ET

FC Dallas vs Inter Miami — 9 pm ET

Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC — 9 pm ET

LA Galaxy vs CF Montreal — 10:30 pm ET

Follow @NicholasMendola