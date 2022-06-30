USMNT striker Jordan Pefok bought by Union Berlin

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jordan Pefok is upgrading in domestic league while taking a step back from the UEFA Champions League to the Europa League.

The USMNT striker has signed with Union Berlin after a hugely-successful season with Young Boys In Switzerland, ready to test himself in the Bundesliga.

Pefok, 26, made his name as Jordan Siebatcheu, coming up through France with Stade Reims.

A 17-goal, 7-assist season in Ligue 2 propelled him to Stade Rennais in 2018-19, but it took the move to Switzerland in 2020-21 to get him back in the big goals.

Pefok scored 15 times with 4 assists in 2020-21, three of those goals coming in the Europa League, before exploding for 27 goals in 2021-22.

Union has dramatically flipped its attacking unit as Nigerian striker and former Liverpool prospect Taiwo Awoniyi has moved to Nottingham Forest.

Pefok will have the chance to shine on a big stage and reinvigorate his USMNT stock in the eyes of coach Gregg Berhalter.

What did Union Berlin say about signing Jordan Pefok?

“After two successful years in Bern, where I had the perfect environment to develop as a young player, the next step in my career is now ahead of me. I want to prove myself in the Bundesliga and I’m sure that I have found the right club in Union. Their style of play suits me well and I’m looking forward to scoring for the Eisernen in the incredible atmosphere at the Alte Försterei,” Pefok said.

“Jordan is a striker who will fit in well with us with his style of play and can operate in different systems. We are excited about him, his goalscoring ability and that he has chosen Union,” said Oliver Ruhnert, Union Berlin’s Managing Director for Professional Football.

