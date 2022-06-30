USMNT transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

USMNT transfer news: With the 2022 World Cup now just five months from kicking off in Qatar, the summer transfer window looks set to be a busy time for a few USMNT stars.

[ VIDEO: Transfer chat: USMNT players potentially on the move this summer ]

There’s Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams, both of whom could be on the move in search of regular playing time. Elsewhere, Brenden Aaronson has already completed a Premier League transfer this summer. There’s also John Brooks, who simply needs a club willing to sign him.

It’s time for one last push to claim a starting/roster spot in Qatar, and for some, step one might be finding a new club home first.

[ TRANSFER NEWS: Liverpool | Chelsea | Tottenham | Man United | Man City | Arsenal ]

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Arsenal transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

USMNT 2022-23 confirmed transfers & signings

Brenden Aaronson – Red Bull Salzburg to Leeds United – MORE

Matt Turner – New England Revolution to Arsenal – MORE

Jordan Pefok – BSC Young Boys to Union Berlin – MORE

USMNT transfer news & rumors today, live!

June 30 – Harkes extends stay at Dundee United

Ian Harkes is sticking around Dundee United for at least one more season, as the 27-year-old will get the chance to test himself in the Europa Conference League.

Harkes hasn’t repped the United States national team at the USMNT level, but the son of John Harkes and former U.S. U-20 midfielder has become a mainstay in Scotland since transferring from DC United.

He scored three goals and added three assists in league play last season, starting every game he was fully fit as United finished fourth behind Celtic, Rangers, and Hearts.

Overall he’s made 131 appearances for United, helping the club from the Scottish Championship into the top flight and now Europe. (NM).

June 29 – Christian Pulisic part of Juventus swap deal?

Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie teammates for club and country? The Daily Mail says it’s possible.

Chelsea has been linked with loads of forwards under new owner Todd Boehly, and the American businessman could sanction the exit of one of the country’s finest exports in order to land Thomas Tuchel a prime defender.

Pulisic’s said to be a swap option for Juventus should they come down on their pricing of defender Matthijs de Ligt, the young Dutch center back who cost as much as any defender in the world.

It’s very easy to see the 23-year-old thriving in Serie A, and the deal would make sense on a number of levels; Keeping Pulisic in the Champions League and hunting for titles is huge, and pairing him with his best friend McKennie to continue building toward Qatar doesn’t hurt anything. (NM).

June 29 – Jordan Pefok linked with Union Berlin

EDIT: Pefok has been unveiled by Union Berlin – MORE

It always seemed like Jordan Pefok would be making a move from Young Boys after a prolific scoring season in Switzerland that included Champions League group stage goals against Manchester United and Atalanta.

A report out of Germany says that Pefok, 26, is signing for Union Berlin to help replace Nigerian star Taiwo Awoniyi, the former Liverpool prospect who recently signed for Nottingham Forest.

Pefok scored 22 goals in Switzerland last season and would now join an outfit that competed in the UEFA Europa Conference League and is now in the Europa League.

It’s a terrific move for Pefok and will only raise his profile as he looks to overcome an up-and-down performance for the USMNT in World Cup qualifying to seize a roster spot for Qatar. (NM)

Exklusiv: Union Berlin hat wohl einen Nachfolger für Taiwo Awoniyi gefunden: Die Köpenicker stehen nach @SPORT1-Infos vor der Verpflichtung von Jordan Siebatcheu von YB Bern. 🇺🇸 Der 26-j US-Amerikaner wurde Torschützenkönig in der Schweiz (22 Treffer) und soll rund €6m kosten. — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) June 29, 2022

June 28 – Zack Steffen loan from Man City to Middlesbrough

Zack Steffen will ready for the USMNT’s World Cup run with a loan stint at Middlesbrough, according to 90min.com’s Graeme Bailey and Tom Gott.

Steffen, 27, has made 21 appearances for Man City over the past two seasons, his third on the Premier League champions’ books.

He transferred to City from Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew in 2019, immediately going on loan to Fortuna Dusseldorf in the Bundesliga. He had a fantastic season in Germany though it was truncated by injury.

The 29-times capped Steffen is in a fight for the USMNT’s starting goalkeeper spot for the winter World Cup in Qatar. With Matt Turner going to Arsenal to presumably play behind Aaron Ramsdale, the No. 1 shirt at Middlesbrough means plenty of playing time to stay sharp in the hunt.

Boro boss Chris Wilder’s had success with loan goalkeepers in the past, specifically Dean Henderson’s starring runs at Sheffield United on loan from Manchester United.

Steffen would come into a goalkeeping corps with Luke Daniels and Brad James.

June 27 – Leeds want Tyler Adams to replace Kalvin Phillips

A report from The Yorkshire Evening Post claims that Leeds want to sign Tyler Adams to replace Kalvin Phillips and the USMNT star is ‘high up’ on their list of potential new arrivals. Per the report, Jesse Marsch is keen to sign Adams (who he coached at the New York Red Bulls and RB Leipzig) and another central midfielder from one of his former clubs, RB Salzburg’s Mohamed Camara. Maybe we should just rename them RB Leeds… Anyway, the link to Adams is perhaps the most obvious transfer in Premier League history. Marsch helped nurture Adams, 23, during his early years at RBNY and is a huge fan of the New Jersey native who can play in midfield but also out on the right. Replacing Phillips (he is expected to sign for Man City for $55 million this week) is going to be very difficult but if Leeds bring in Adams and Camara they can share the load and Leeds do need more squad depth as injuries ravaged them last season.

Focusing on Adams specifically, would this be a good move for the young American? He doesn’t appear to be a regular at RB Leipzig under Domenico Tedesco so he will have to move somewhere this summer if he wants regular minutes. Adams seems like a good fit for this Leeds side even though he hasn’t got Phillips’ passing ability and is quite a different player. Tyler Adams brings calm on the ball and off it and his positional sense and tactical awareness is very good. Add that in to already being coached by Marsch at two different clubs and this is a very good fit. Adams may want to move to a club playing in Europe but Leeds are a massive club and there is the potential to be part of a squad which can push for the top 10 and a cup run (at the very least) this season. The physicality of the Premier League shouldn’t be too much of a problem as Adams can sit in one of the holding midfield positions and keep things ticking over. (JPW)

June 27 – Matt Turner completes his move to Arsenal

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner has completed his move to Arsenal and is in north London settling in at his new club. It will take a lot for Turner to usurp Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal’s starting goalkeeper but he should get plenty of minutes in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League this season. It will be intriguing to see how Turner fares early on at Arsenal, especially as they are heading to the U.S. on a preseason tour and he should play plenty of minutes for the Gunners as he gets to know his new teammates, coaches and settles in further. (JPW)

✈️ From New Jersey to north London… Welcome home, Matty Turner ❤️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 27, 2022

June 23 – Goalkeeper moves involving Steffen, Stefan

German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega could become Manchester City’s No. 2 goalkeeper if Zack Steffen finds a transfer destination to his liking, according to Sky Sports.

Steffen may want to pursue a no. 1 shirt this summer as Ederson is not likely to lose his at Man City any time soon, and the USMNT backstop is locked in a battle with Matt Turner to start at the 2022 World Cup.

The 27-year-old American cost City around $7-8 million in 2019 when he made his second trip abroad. He was previously on the books at Freiburg and Columbus Crew, and starred on loan to Fortuna Dusseldorf from City in the 2019-20 season (though Fortuna was relegated).

Steffen signed a contract extension through the 2024-25 season, and Guardiola backed the USMNT man following a rough FA Cup semifinal. But a move away does make some sense, and perhaps a loan might fit the bill, too? (NM).

Manchester City are really interested in signing Stefan Ortega, as called by @Sky_Dirk today. Been told there’s a verbal agreement in place with City to sign as free agent 🔵 #MCFC Deal depends on Zack Steffen to find a good solution on the market, but Ortega’s waiting for City. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2022

June 20 – Leeds considering a move for Tyler Adams

According to a report from Sky Sports in Germany, Leeds are pondering bringing Tyler Adams to Elland Road alongside fellow USMNT star Brenden Aaronson (signed earlier this summer), to play under American head coach (and former USMNT midfielder himself) Jesse Marsch. Adams, of course, recently played for Marsch during his brief stint as RB Leipzig manager last season, but they go back even further than that as it was Marsch who gave a then-17-year-old Adams his professional debut at in the summer of 2015 at New York Red Bulls.

Adams has two years left on his Leipzig contract, and Domenico Tedesco has made it quite clear that Adams doesn’t fit the mold of what he’s looking for at defensive midfield. It remains in the best interest of everyone involved (including the USMNT) that Adams leaves Leipzig this summer and settles into a new long-term home. The rumors linking Adams to a reunion with Marsch aren’t likely to stop anytime soon. (AE)

News Tyler Adams: Despite the transfer of Aaronson and Roca, the midfielder from Leipzig is – next to other players – on the shortlist of #LUFC confirmed. Leeds is considering the situation of the 23 y/o 🇺🇸. Leipzig wants to sell him. @SkySportDE #TransferUpdate 🟨 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 20, 2022

June 9 – Chelsea to listen to offers for Christian Pulisic

[ MORE: Chelsea will listen to offers for Pulisic, Werner, Ziyech ]

Thomas Tuchel is going to be remaking Chelsea’s defense this summer, but the attack may also see a shift in personnel as according to The Telegraph the Blues are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, and Christian Pulisic.

The American wants to play left wing, and he’s been used everywhere from false-nine to right wingback at Chelsea. When it comes to Premier League play, Mason Mount was the only attacker to get more than 2,000 minutes for Chelsea last season.

May 26 – Brenden Aaronson signs for Leeds following relegation survival

[ MORE: Leeds sign USMNT attacker Brenden Aaronson ]

Another USMNT attacker is heading to the Premier League this summer, as Brenden Aaronson has agreed a $30-million transfer to Leeds United.

The $30-million transfer fee taking Brenden Aaronson from Salzburg to Leeds trails only (though, it pales in comparison to) Christian Pulisic’s $73-million move from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea in the summer of 2019. (AE)

Follow @AndyEdMLS