Megan Rapinoe to be honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

Megan Rapinoe will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by U.S. president Joe Biden, the White House announced Friday.

Rapinoe will be joined by 16 others, including Simone Biles, Gabby Giffords, Denzel Washington, and the late John McCain and Steve Jobs.

The USWNT star, 36, has been as lauded for her humanitarian efforts as much as her legendary soccer skill set, advocating for equal pay and numerous human rights issues during her career.

Rapinoe has the 10th-most goals and fourth-most assists in USWNT history and is 14 caps from joining the top 10 for appearances.

The former Lyon and current OL Reign winger famously knelt during the U.S. national anthem in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick’s protest against racial inequity and oppression.

The California native has been a part of two World Cup-winning teams as well as an Olympic gold medal-winning U.S. side, also claiming a Ballon d’Or Feminin in 2019 after winning the World Cup Golden Ball and Golden Boot.

I asked Megan Rapinoe about getting the Presidential Medal of Freedom with @Simone_Biles. “If I could be Simeone’s red carpet that she could walk across, I would so do that.” And @mpinoe’s reaction wit her parents, “What the f**k is going on?” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/pksU76eok9 — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (IG:twdbk3) (@sluggahjells) July 1, 2022

