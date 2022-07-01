The 2022-23 Premier League kits are starting to be unveiled and there are some beauties out there.

There are also some which are, shall we say, unique. Yeah, let’s leave it at that. They can’t all be winners, right?

[ MORE: 2022-23 Premier League schedule ]

From retro vibes to snazzy patterns, there is a lot of different designs to take in.

Below we rank the Premier League kits which have been released and we will update this throughout the summer as more are dropped.

Arsenal

Now, this is how to unveil your kit. What a video. Also, the shirt is lovely too. It is one of those jerseys you can wear with a pair of jeans and sneakers and it looks decent and not out of place. Really like the collar and it is just classic Arsenal. Well done.

The Arsenal x @adidasfootball 22/23 home kit ⚡️ Giving a little back to north London ❤️ £5 from every new home shirt you buy through Arsenal Direct goes to The Arsenal Foundation 🤝 pic.twitter.com/44FdWaF9a1 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 19, 2022

Tottenham Hotspur

This is lovely. A recent retro feel to it (reminds me of the kits Gareth Bale dominated in about a decade ago) and I like the yellow trim. Pretty simple and clean design.

Our new look for 2022/23 😎 Exclusively available online and in-store from Spurs: https://t.co/Ra487SC55c ⚽️ @nikefootball pic.twitter.com/oc5pOEeec2 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 7, 2022

Nottingham Forest

Yeah, so this is awesome. Forest are back in the Premier League and they’ve gone for a simple, clean look with their iconic Garibaldi red shirts. We’re assuming there will be a sponsor added to this at some point.

Manchester City

Retro feel to this Man City jersey and I like it. The maroon trim is very different and it’s pretty cool to see City mix it up a little, as there’s only so much you can do with all blue jerseys. The badge being in the middle of the jersey gives it a retro feel too.

For Colin the King 💙 Our 2022/23 @pumafootball Home Kit has arrived! Available now. Tap to shop! 👇 — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 19, 2022

Brentford

The Bees have decided to keep the same home kit from 2021-22 for the 2022-23 season and I hope this is the start of a trend in the Premier League. This is brilliant and honestly, do teams need new kits every season? Probably not. This Brentford home kit is very distinctive too.

Liverpool

Very fresh, clean look to this and I love how bright the white symbols and logos are. In a word this kit looks very slick.

West Ham

This is quite snazzy isn’t it!? The paint/graffiti designs on the shoulders are out there, but I like it. The collar is massive and doesn’t look that comfortable.

This is the new Claret and Blue ⚒️🔥 Buy now in stores and online 👇 — West Ham United (@WestHam) June 9, 2022

Southampton

Is this Southampton or Ajax? Just checking. Saints usually play in red and white stripes but they keep mixing things up every few years with their kit and this is pretty decent. Some fans wanted the reverse of this (the stripe in the center to be white with two red blocks on the outside) but it’s different and it works.

Designed to turn heads 👀 pic.twitter.com/898EVTlPO2 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) June 29, 2022

Leicester City

This is fine. Just fine. Not a huge fan of the new slightly large collar but other than that the blue is iconic and the gold for the badge and Adidas logo is a nice touch.

#lcfc’s 2022/23 home shirt by adidas will be available for a limited, online pre-order, exclusively from https://t.co/iP3fvGAlVF from Friday 1 July 🟦#CreateIconic — Leicester City (@LCFC) June 21, 2022

Crystal Palace

The Eagles have gone for a bit of a different look as it seems like toddlers who are struggling to color between the lines were left in charge of the away kit design. You know what? It works. It’s hard to mess up their red and blue home kit and primary white, red and blue away kit and this is nice.

Newcastle United

For the home kit there is only so much you can do with black and white stripes but this is just, meh. The round collar is cool but there’s just a lot going on with the sponsors and I’m not sure about the blue color of the sponsor and the Castore logo. When it comes to the third kit, Newcastle’s Saudi-Arabian owners may have had a slight say in the colors and design.

The iconic black and white stripes. ⚫️⚪️#NUFC's 2022/23 home kit is now available to pre-order!#BetterNeverStops — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 8, 2022

👕 #NUFC's 2022/23 third kit is now available to order! #BetterNeverStops ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 28, 2022

Wolves

There is a lot going on with this kit too. The patterns on the shoulder and dots on the ribs aren’t really needed and the sponsors just stand out a lot. Obviously the color is awesome.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports