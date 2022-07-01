Mohamed Salah has signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool as the Egyptian King is staying at Anfield.

[ MORE: 2022-23 Premier League schedule ]

Salah, 30, has been locked in talks with Liverpool for months but he has finally signed a new deal as he will lead Jurgen Klopp’s new-look attack for the upcoming season and beyond.

The Egyptian superstar has been sensational for the Reds over the last five seasons, scoring 156 goals in 254 games in all competitions.

He’s won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup with Liverpool and he’s been the driving force behind their relentless push to win trophies season after season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Salah spoke to Liverpool about the new deal, as the star forward is delighted to be extending his stay at the club.

Salah talks about new contract at Liverpool

“I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone,” Salah told LFC TV. “It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what’s next.

“I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going [upwards]. Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season we lost two trophies.

“I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well. We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again.”

The incredible journey continues 😍#SalahStays — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 1, 2022

What does this mean for Liverpool?

It gives Klopp continuity in attack and calms everyone down.

After losing Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich this summer, many thought that new summer signing Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz (who only arrived in January) would have a heavy burden on their shoulders to try and replace Mane and potentially Salah.

Now, Liverpool still have their talisman and Salah’s new contract alone means that Klopp’s side will be able to keep up with Manchester City and push them all the way for the Premier League title, and other trophies, once again.

There has obviously been a massive breakthrough in talks for Salah to sign this new deal as there had previously been an impasse over the strict wage structure in place at Liverpool. It will be intriguing to see how much more Salah has agreed to be paid on this new deal and whether or not Liverpool are now moving into a different situation regarding the wages they can offer players.

Reports suggest that Salah will be paid $421,000 per week, which makes him Liverpool’s top earner by a long, long way.

All of that aside, this news is huge for Liverpool and is a massive positive for Jurgen Klopp as Salah shows no signs of slowing down as he won the PL Golden Boot during the 2021-22 season and has now won that award three times in the last five seasons to further underline his incredible consistency.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports