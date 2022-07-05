Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Group A in the 2022 World Cup will be intriguing, as hosts Qatar are joined by African champs Senegal, plus the Netherlands and Ecuador.

[ MORE: Full schedule for 2022 World Cup ]

This really is a wide-open group and the host nation (who are huge outsiders) will be thinking they have a chance of reaching the knockout rounds if things go their way and the home fans inspire them.

But there’s no doubting that the Netherlands and Senegal are the favorites to advance as Virgil van Dijk will lead the Dutch as they look to make up for missing the 2018 tournament, while Senegal are led by Sadio Mane as they aim to better their best-ever finish of reaching the quarterfinals in 2002.

[ MORE: Ranking every World Cup team, 32-1 ]

Below is everything you need to know on Group A for the 2022 World Cup.

Group A schedule (all kick off times ET)

November, 21: Qatar vs Ecuador – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 11am

November, 21: Senegal vs Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 5am

November, 25: Qatar vs Senegal – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am

November, 25: Netherlands vs Ecuador – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am

November, 29: Netherlands vs Qatar – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 10am

November, 29: Ecuador vs Senegal – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

When: November 21-29 2022

Group stage game kick off times: 5am, 8am, 10am, 11am

Location: Qatar

TV channel: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Qatar

Current FIFA world ranking: 49

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 0

How they qualified: As hosts

Coach: Felix Sanchez

Key players: Abdelkarim Hassan, Almoez Ali, Hassan Al-Haydos

Senegal

Current FIFA world ranking: 18

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 2

How they qualified: Beat Egypt in CAF playoff

Coach: Aliou Cisse

Key players: Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly

Netherlands

Current FIFA world ranking: 8

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 10

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group G)

Coach: Louis van Gaal

Key players: Virgil van Dijk, Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong

Ecuador

Current FIFA world ranking: 44

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 3

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (4th place)

Coach: Gustavo Alfaro

Key players: Enner Valencia, Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan

Follow @JPW_NBCSports