Raheem Sterling’s transfer away from Manchester City is nearing completion, but he will not be leaving the Premier League.

The four-time Premier League champion is nearing a move to Chelsea. Sterling has agreed terms with Chelsea and Man City has accepted a fee over $50 million for the winger, according to Sky Sports. That’s not far off what it paid Liverpool for Sterling in 2015.

City will have sold Sterling and Gabriel Jesus upon the deal’s completion, with the club expecting new arrival Erling Haaland to join the further growth of its youth.

Sterling would leave City with 131 goals and 84 assists in 337 appearances, also boasting his four league titles, four League Cups, and an FA Cup.

What will Raheem Sterling mean to Chelsea?

Well first you have to ask what it means to Chelsea’s players. Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Hakim Ziyech have all been linked with exits — Armando Broja, too — and Romelu Lukaku has already left for a loan to Inter Milan.

So there were always going to be new attackers and there’s absolutely no question that Sterling has thrived at the Premier League level through multiple system and at 27 he’s still in his prime.

Chelsea can look to it’s front three and feature Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, and Sterling, with any number of players filling the void should the Blues decide not to sell any of the above names.

The Blues have also been linked with Raphinha and, not kidding, even Cristiano Ronaldo. Thomas Tuchel is coming off a very poor season and new owner Todd Boehly is making a big domestic splash by signing Sterling ahead of his England going to the World Cup as a favorite. It makes sense, showing that Chelsea’s not going to stop spending big despite the exit of Roman Abramovich.

What does Raheem Sterling’s exit do to Man City?

Look out Liverpool, because this deal threatens your status as net spend champs.

Even though Man City has spent big cash on Haaland and Kalvin Phillips, it will have sold Jesus and Sterling for roughly the same amount.

Clearly this is Pep Guardiola trusting Jack Grealish’s second year in his system to go like so many others have: swimmingly.

He’s shown that attackers can be somewhat interchangeable in his system, having also sold big ticket players like Ferran Torres and Leroy Sane.

Julian Alvarez and young Cole Palmer will be expected to make their presences felt this season, but Phil Foden’s growth, Haaland’s arrival, and Grealish’s comfort will cushion the exit blows more than anything else.

