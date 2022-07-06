Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play.

[ MORE: Full schedule for 2022 World Cup ]

Can Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste breeze into the knockout rounds? Or will Mexico and Poland push them all the way? As for Saudi Arabia, they eased through qualifying so can we expect more from them at this World Cup?

Everybody will think Argentina will advance from this group (and likely win the World Cup) while one of Mexico and Poland will join them in the last 16. That opening game between El Tri and Robert Lewandowski’s Poland seems vital in deciding who will advance to the last 16.

[ MORE: Ranking every World Cup team, 32-1 ]

Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group C.

Group C schedule (all times ET)

November, 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 5am

November, 22: Mexico vs Poland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am

November, 26: Argentina vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

November, 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am

November, 30: Poland vs Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

November, 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

When: November 22-30 2022

Group stage game kick off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm

Location: Qatar

TV channel: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Argentina

Current FIFA world ranking: 3

World Cup titles: 2 (1978, 1986)

World Cup appearances: 17

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (2nd place)

Coach: Lionel Scaloni

Key players: Lionel Messi, Angel de Maria, Lautaro Martinez

Mexico

Current FIFA world ranking: 12

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 16

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONCACAF (2nd place)

Coach: Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino

Key players: Guillermo Ochoa, Hector Herrera, Raul Jimenez

Poland

Current FIFA world ranking: 26

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 8

How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs, Path B

Coach: Czeslaw Michniewicz

Key players: Robert Lewandowski, Wojciech Szczesny, Piotr Zielinski

Saudi Arabia

Current FIFA world ranking: 53

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC (Won Group B)

Coach: Herve Renard

Key players: Salem Al-Dawsari, Fahad Al-Muwallad, Mohammed Al-Owais

