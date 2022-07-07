Tottenham transfer news: When the 2022-23 Premier League season kicks off on Aug. 6, Tottenham Hotspur will also have the UEFA Champions League on their mind, making this a pivotal summer transfer window for Spurs and manager Antonio Conte.

Expect Tottenham to get their transfer business done early in the transfer window, as Conte 1) continues to affect the club’s operating practices under chairman Daniel Levy, and 2) notoriously prefers to have a settled squad for the first day of preseason to begin his meticulous tactical work.

In fact, the signings have already begun with three players already in the door, brought in to fill very specific roles in the squad for the upcoming season.

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Tottenham transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Tottenham 2022-23 confirmed transfers & signings

In

Richarlison – Everton ($73 million) – MORE

Yves Bissouma – Brighton ($30 million)

Ivan Perisic – Inter Milan (free transfer) – MORE

Fraser Forster – Southampton (free transfer)

Out

Cameron Carter-Vickers – Celtic ($7.4 million, plus $4.8 million possible add-ons)

Pierluigi Gollini – Atalanta (end of loan)

Tottenham transfer news & rumors, live!

July 5 – Big swing for another center back? Villarreal star linked with Spurs

Cristian Romero will have new partners at center back next year. Could one be Tottenham’s biggest signing of the summer?

That sounds odd given Spurs’ additions of Yves Bissouma and Ivan Perisic, but Pau Torres of Villarreal has, seemingly, been linked with every big club in the world during his rise up the ranks in La Liga.

The 25-year-old Spaniard has been a fixture in the Yellow Submarine set-up since returning from a 2018-19 loan to Malaga, making over 100 appearances while chipping in nine goals from the back.

Now a 19-times capped Spain international, Torres is an exceptional play driver amongst center backs. He ranks in the 90th percentile for progressive passes and progressive carries, according to FBRef.com. The same site compares him favorably with Gerard Pique and Leonardo Bonucci as well as Premier League backs Marc Guehi, Ben Davies, and Joel Matip.

July 5 – Bergwijn set for Ajax move

Multiple reports say that Spurs have received their $36 million asking price for Steven Bergwijn, ending the talented winger’s stay in Tottenham with some memorable moments but mostly a huge “What if?”

Bergwijn is heading back to the Netherlands, where he’ll join Ajax. The 24-year-old has six goals in 22 caps for the Dutch, but his Spurs output was not on that level.

He’ll finish his time in England with eight goals and 10 assists in 83 appearances, a few of those standing out in a big way.

Bergwijn scored twice in an 11-minute sub stint against Leicester to stun the Foxes at the King Power Stadium in January, and had a goal and an assist against West Ham to usher Spurs into the League Cup semis this season (NM).

July 2 – Interest in Jesse Lingard as West Ham cool on free agent

It appears Tottenham will continue to sign players early and often in this summer transfer window and the latest name linked with Spurs is 29-year-old Jesse Lingard. After leaving Manchester United as a free agent, the England international is said to have plenty of offers on the table. But none of them have enticed him enough to sign with a new club yet and according to a report from The Daily Telegraph, Spurs are considering a move for Lingard. Another report from talkSPORT says that Everton want to sign him. Lingard spent a superb second half of the 2020-21 season on loan with the Hammers but is said to be unimpressed with their initial contract offer this time around and he now has a choice: play regularly at a club like Everton? Or be a squad player at a club like Spurs?

Fabrizio Romano says there is no contract offer on the table from Spurs to Lingard ‘as things stand’ but which move for the free agent would make most sense? He would bolster Spurs’ squad and would be a very solid addition to their attacking midfield options if they do allow Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn to move on after signing Ivan Perisic and Richarlison so far this summer. For Spurs this would be about signing a player who counts to Spurs’ homegrown quota and is happy with playing a bit-part role and will strengthen their squad considerably. He would also give them an option in the second half of games to jump off the bench and replace one of their more defensive-minded central midfielders and bring a little creativity. (JPW)

July 1 – Richarlison unveiled by Tottenham

It’s official! Antonio Conte has added Richarlison to an attacking group that already included Harry Kane, Heung-min Son, and Dejan Kulusevski.

It’s not a crazy profit for Everton, who purchased Richarlison from Watford for $60 million at the behest of manager Marco Silva, but the Toffees need the money after risking Financial Fair Play fouls.

More, here.

It's very difficult to say goodbye to a place that has become my home; fans who welcomed as if I were one of them; and a club that treated me kindly and helped me develop my sense of community and empathy. Neighter all the love I have is enough to thank you. Love you!💙🥺 pic.twitter.com/8V7Wvgdoer — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) July 1, 2022

June 29 – Spurs agree contract with Richarlison; Everton fee still to be settled

Following up on a couple weeks of reports now, Richarlison is reportedly on the verge of joining Tottenham after agreeing personal terms with the north London club on Wednesday. According to Fabrizio Romano, all that’s left is for Spurs and Everton to agree a transfer fee for the 25-year-old Brazilian international.

Richarlison will almost certainly be used by Antonio Conte in a utility role. Not only does he have the size and strength (and a bit of hold-up ability) to play the no. 9 somewhat similarly to Harry Kane, but he’s also quick enough and direct enough to make runs in behind on either side of Kane, spelling Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski in the process.

Not for nothing, it’s a crucial place in the team with Conte forced (and lucky) to have picked the above trio for the majority of games down the stretch last season, when Tottenham had only Premier League fixtures to navigate. Beyond his technical and physical ability and various tactical fits, Richarlison also ticks the “willing to fight and scrap nonstop for 90 minutes” box that Conte loves to see. (AE)

Full agreement between Richarlison representatives and Tottenham on personal terms. Long term contract agreed with his new agents, waiting to complete the deal with Everton. 🚨⚪️ #THFC New direct contact scheduled soon to discuss deal details between the two clubs. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2022

June 29 – Tottenham, Barcelona in talks over Clement Lenglet loan

After missing out on top target Alessandro Bastoni, Tottenham are reportedly in talks with Barcelona over a loan deal for center back Clement Lenglet. The 27-year-old moved to Barcelona in the summer of 2018, but the Frenchman has mostly been underwhelming during a period of incredible upheaval and transition at the Camp Nou.

Lenglet is a left-footed center back, thus he is likely to replace Ben Davies on the left side of the back-three, should he make the move to north London in the coming weeks. For their part in the deal, Barcelona still need to balance their books to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations ahead of the 2022-23 season. (AE)

June 27 – Spurs to bid for Gordon and Richarlison in package deal

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports are reporting that Tottenham now want to sign both Richarlison and Anthony Gordon from Everton in a package deal with a bid expected this week. Per the report, Antonio Conte is pushing hard to sign the Brazilian forward but Gordon is now also on his wish-list this summer. Gordon, 21, is a rising star in the Premier League and along with Richarlison dragged Everton to safety at the end of last season. The England U21 winger would strengthen Spurs’ attacking options out wide as they will reportedly allow Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura to leave this summer. Per the report, Conte wants a very strong squad as the Premier League will allow five subs per game next season and therefore his team can keep the intensity of their play high.

Would losing Gordon and Richarlison be a hammer blow for Everton? It appears that Frank Lampard may have to sell some of his better players to fund new signings this summer as there are reports that a bid fronted by Peter Keynon is trying to buy the club from Farhad Moshiri. With that uncertainty, losing Richarlison and Gordon would be a big blow for the Toffees but Lampard has hinted at changing their style of play and if he wants to do that and bring in more possession-based players, then Gordon and Richarlison are their most valuable assets. Dominic Calvert-Lewin will probably stick around at Goodison Park but this latest report is pretty worrying if you are an Everton fan. As for Spurs, trying to sign Gordon makes sense as he will provide something very different to their attack and is a traditional winger who is very good in one-on-one situations. (JPW)

June 26 – Richarlison, Harry Winks deals’ in the works

Multiple outlets are reporting that Tottenham are pushing hard to sign Everton and Brazil star Richarlison, as they also have an interest in Raphinha but it appears the latter will be heading to Arsenal instead. The forward has reportedly told Frank Lampard he wants to leave the Toffees this summer and play in the Champions League. Given Richarlison’s recent ambiguous comments while on international duty, that isn’t a surprise. Richarlison’s tenacity, experience in the Premier League and ability to play up top or as one of the wide forwards is something which will add serious depth to Spurs’ attack. With Heung-min Son, Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski Spurs’ go-to front three, if Richarlison arrives he would start 20-25 games in all competitions and surely chip in with important goals and assists for Antonio Conte’s side. Everton want over $61 million for Richarlison (who has two years left on his current contract) and after a strong start to the summer window, this move would be the best of the bunch if Spurs could get it over the line for Conte.

According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Everton want to sign Harry Winks on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy. Per the report, Spurs want to sell Winks as the central midfielder isn’t in Conte’s plans and the two clubs remain in talks. The England international has fallen behind Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur and Oliver Skipp in the pecking order, while the arrival of Yves Bissouma pushes him even further away from minutes at Spurs. A move to Everton could well revive his career as Frank Lampard wants to change their style of play and is keen to bring in players who can keep the ball well and allow the team to be more expansive. Winks is very simple and smart on the ball but his lack of physicality means he will not feature much under Conte. If the 26-year-old doesn’t move to Everton this summer he will be heading elsewhere. It also seems very likely that Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn could move on this summer if Richarlison arrives. (JPW)

June 17 – Tottenham signs Bissouma

Spurs aren’t messing around in the transfer market this summer, are they?

They have completed the signing of Yves Bissouma, 25, from Brighton and it is believed the transfer fee is initially $30 million and could rise to $37 million. Bissouma, a Mali international, had one year left on his contract at Brighton and that drove his transfer fee down. He’s worth at least double what Spurs paid for him and the combative central midfielder is just the type of destroyer who will thrive in Antonio Conte’s system.

🎙 “I'm very happy to be here” Watch Bissouma’s first interview as a Spurs player! 👊 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 17, 2022

Of course, he’s smooth on the ball and has plenty of poise to his game too, but Bissouma’s arrival adds more steel to Tottenham’s team and more depth too as Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster have already arrived this summer. Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici are certainly delivering the additions Conte wanted. This is a very savvy addition by Spurs. With Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur the first-choice pairing in central midfield and Oliver Skipp around too, Conte now has four top quality options for his two central midfield spots. That will help a lot with rotating the lineup from Champions League games in midweek to PL action at he weekend. (JPW)

June 14 – Spurs agree fee to sign Yves Bissouma from Brighton

The Tottenham midfield is in desperate need of a two-way workhorse, and it appears Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici have found their man after reportedly agreeing a $30-million transfer fee with Brighton & Hove Albion for star midfielder Yves Bissouma. The 25-year-old Mali international has been a standout star in Graham Potter’s side for four seasons now, with frequent speculation that he would be poached by one of the top-six sides.

Bissouma is equally adept at chasing back to win the ball (9.45 defensive actions per game – tackles, interceptions, blocks and clearances) as he is starting counter-attacks and linking the midfield to the forward line (his passing numbers for medium and long attempts rank in the 92nd and 91st percentile of central midfielders in Europe’s five top leagues). Given Brighton’s woeful inability to finish high-quality scoring chances, Bissouma could also see his actual assist numbers skyrocket with Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski on the receiving end of passes. (AE)

June 10 – Tottenham target Alessandro Bastoni staying at Inter Milan, agent says

As previously discussed (below), Alessandro Bastoni topped Antonio Conte’s center back wish list, but the 23-year-old Italian (and lifelong Inter Milan fan) has turned down a transfer this summer. Bastoni’s agent confirmed as much this week following a meeting with Inter executives. “Bastoni is definitely staying at Inter,” Tullio Tinti said. “He’s an Inter player. He’s happy to play for Inter.” On to the next one. (AE)

June 10 – Spurs lead race for Djed Spence

A report from the Guardian’s Will Unwin states that Tottenham are in “advanced talks” to sign Middlesbrough right back Djed Spence, who excellent on loan at Nottingham Forest last season and was a huge part of their promotion to the Premier League, with the fee expected to be around $24.6 million. Spence, 21, has been chased by several Premier League clubs and teams across Europe, as his attacking display down the right flank caused PL sides all kinds of problems in Forest’s FA Cup run this season.

Antonio Conte currently has Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty as his main right wing-back options, but Spence is a rising star and the England U-21 defender will push hard for a starting spot this season if he does move to Spurs. The former Arsenal academy product is heading back to the other half of north London, it seems. Meanwhile, Conte is building a very solid squad after adding Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster early in the summer window. (JPW)

June 10 – USMNT DF Cameron Carter-Vickers makes Celtic loan permanent

Cameron Carter-Vickers spent the 2021-22 season on loan to Celtic, and he had a great time in Scotland, where he made 28 league appearances as the Bhoys reclaimed the Scottish Premiership title from rivals Rangers. Celtic were so pleased with Carter-Vickers’ loan spell that they made the transfer permanent and handed the USMNT center back a four-year contract. (AE)

✍🇺🇸 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿-𝗩𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝘀! We are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Cameron Carter-Vickers from Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year contract. #CCV2026 Welcome back to #CelticFC, @cameroncv2! 🍀 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) June 10, 2022

June 8 – CONFIRMED: Spurs sign Fraser Forster to serve as Hugo Lloris backup

Tottenham announced on Wednesday that Fraser Forster has been signed on a free transfer from Southampton. Forster will serve as backup to captain and no. 1 goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, thus guaranteeing an experienced Premier League ‘keeper in net game in and game out. (AE)

Our newest addition ✊ pic.twitter.com/JVNW22EVil — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 8, 2022

June 4 – Tottenham set asking price for Steven Bergwijn amid Ajax interest

According to a report out of Holland, Tottenham are set to demand nearly $27 million from Ajax as the Eredivisie side chases winger Steven Bergwijn. The 24-year-old has thrived at different points in his Spurs career — typically when used as a late-game substitute — but 1) hasn’t proven consistent enough as a starter, and 2) doesn’t quite fit Antonio Conte’s system which requires the three attackers to play more narrow in combination with one another. Spurs paid just over $30 million for Bergwijn in January 2020. (AE)

June 2 – Spurs set sights on Alessandro Bastoni & one more center back

According to a report from well-sourced Football.London reporter Alasdair Gold, Antonio Conte would like to see two center backs signed this summer, with Inter Milan star Alessandro Bastoni priority no. 1. The 23-year-old Italian international (12 caps) made 33 appearances, for Conte, during Inter Milan’s Serie A title-winning season of 2020-21. (Ivan Perisic, who Spurs announced earlier this week, made 32 appearances in the same side.)

Per Gold’s report, Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet, Villarreal’s Pau Torres and Fenerbahce’s Kim Min-jae are all under consideration to join Conte and, perhaps, Bastoni, in north London. Thus, Conte would feel supremely confident with six reliably tested options for three spots in his 3-4-3 system. Cristian Romero was fantastic down the stretch of the 2021-22 season, while Eric Dier and Ben Davies shored up the center and left side of defense, and Davinson Sanchez slotted in for the injured Romero to finish the season with three straight clean sheets. (AE)

