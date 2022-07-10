World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November.
Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day.
The group will feature classic midfield battles as Granit Xhaka, Casemiro, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa will patrol that part of the pitch.
Who will claim the second spot in the group if Brazil does as expected and wins the group?
Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group G.
Group G schedule
November 24: Brazil vs Serbia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November 24: Switzerland vs Cameroon – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
November 28: Brazil vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November 28: Cameroon vs Serbia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
December 2: Cameroon vs Brazil – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
December 2: Serbia vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm
When: November 24 – Dec. 2 2022
Group stage game kick off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm
Location: Qatar
TV channel: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
Brazil
Current FIFA world ranking: 1
World Cup titles: 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
World Cup appearances: 22
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (1st place)
Coach: Tite
Key players: Neymar, Thiago Silva, Casemiro, Alisson Becker
Switzerland
Current FIFA world ranking: 16
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 12
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Murat Yakin
Key players: Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Yann Sommer, Remo Freuler
Serbia
Current FIFA world ranking: 25
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 12
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs
Coach: Dragan Stojkovic
Key players: Aleksandar Mitrovic, Luka Jovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic
Cameroon
Current FIFA world ranking: 38
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from CAF playoffs
Coach: Rigobert Song
Key players: Andre Onana, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Vincent Aboubakar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting