Arsenal transfer news: This summer transfer window will be an interesting (and important) for the Gunners after Mikel Arteta’s side fell just short of a top-four finish in the Premier League last season.

After finishing two points behind north London rivals Tottenham, due to back-to-back defeats on matchweek 36 and 37 with UEFA Champions League qualification nearly in the bag, Arsenal will at least be back in the Europa League when the 2022-23 season begins. Following a year out of Europe altogether, this young Arsenal squad is set to continue its development in continental competition.

Following the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona, in January) and Alexandre Lacazette (end of contract, this summer), Arteta will undoubtedly like to see a new striker (or two) unveiled at the Emirates Stadium in the coming weeks.

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Arsenal transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Arsenal 2022-23 confirmed transfers & signings

In

Gabriel Jesus – Manchester City ($54.7 million)

Fabio Vieira – Porto ($42 million) – MORE

Matt Turner – New England Revolution ($10.2 million) – MORE

Marquinhos – Sao Paulo ($3.5 million)

Out

Matteo Guendouzi – Marseille ($10.8 million)

Alexandre Lacazette (end of contract)

Arsenal transfer news & rumors today, live!

July 11 – Arsenal linked with Kante move

Now, N’Golo Kante is still probably in the top three defensive midfielders in the world when he’s fully fit, so why would Chelsea sell him? Kante, 31, has just one year left on his contract at Chelsea and it appears he may be ready for a new challenge. With that in mind, the Daily Star claims that Manchester United and Arsenal want to sign Kante this summer. Kante is currently in the UK and not on Chelsea’s preseason tour of the U.S. due to his vaccination status not allowing him to enter the United States of America.

Should Chelsea cash in on Kante now? They will likely get close to $50 million for him if they sold him this summer and the French international struggled increasingly with injuries last season. Arsenal have Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey in central midfield and their need for true holding midfielder is probably not high on their list of priorities. That said, if Kante does arrive then his experience will be vital and he can win the ball back time and time again for Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and others to damage with. When he’s fit and firing on all cylinders there are still few defensive midfielders better than him in the world. (JPW)

July 4 – Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal signed, sealed, delivered

What a move for Arsenal this is. Gabriel Jesus, 25, has joined the Gunners for $54.7 million from Manchester City, and Mikel Arteta will be absolutely delighted with this deal. With Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez arriving this summer, Jesus needed to move to get more minutes as he aims to start for Brazil at the World Cup in November. He has found the perfect spot at Arsenal, as they needed a number nine, his playing style and philosophy matches theirs perfectly, and he knows Arteta very well from the latter being Man City’s assistant coach. This transfer works so well for everyone it actually hurts. Now, if Jesus can just become a little more clinical, this will be one of the deals of the summer, but at least we now know that Jesus wants to play up front instead of on the right. (JPW)

💬 "I am so happy to be here to help. I come to help, to learn as well, and to try to do my best" 📺 Watch Gabriel Jesus' first interview right here 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 4, 2022

July 2 – Battle for Lisandro Martinez is well and truly on

A report from Dutch outlet De Telegraaf states that Manchester United are trying to pip Arsenal to the signing of Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez. United have reportedly made a $47 million bid for the 24-year-old (who can play center back or left back) and are pushing Arsenal all the way to try and sign the Ajax star. Martinez of course worked with United’s new manager, Erik ten Hag, at Ajax and proved himself to be one of their most important players in recent seasons.

His ability to be aggressive defensively but also have poise on the ball is exactly what both United and Arsenal want from a defender, but do both really need a new center back/left back? United have Luke Shaw, Alex Telles and Harry Maguire in those positions, while Mikel Arteta has Kieran Tierney and Gabriel. Arsenal’s need to sign Martinez is probably greater than United’s but ETH may well hold the key. (JPW)

July 1 – Tielemans terms agreed, but Arsenal yet to bid

You know those all-too-logical Youri Tielemans to Arsenal reports?

They aren’t going to happen unless the Gunners make an offer to Leicester City.

Reports say that Tielemans wants to join the North London outfit after agreeing terms with the Belgian midfielder, but the Gunners have yet to lodge a bid for his services.

Making things tougher, according to CBS’ Ben Jacobs, is that Manchester United has increased its attention to Tielemans and Arsenal may have to make a decision soon in order to keep the visionary mid from heading to Old Trafford instead of the Emirates. (NM)

July 1 – Arda Guler – ‘Turkish Messi’ – could move to London

Fenerbahce phenom Arda Guler may make a move from Turkey to North London, according to a report.

The ‘Turkish Messi’ doesn’t turn 18 until February but broke into the first team at Fener last season.

Guler scored three times with five assists in 16 appearances across all competitions and picked up most of those goal contributions when he found his form from February through late April. (NM)

June 27 – Matt Turner completes his move to Arsenal

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner has completed his move to Arsenal and is in north London settling in at his new club. It will take a lot for Turner to usurp Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal’s starting goalkeeper but he should get plenty of minutes in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League this season. It will be intriguing to see how Turner fares early on at Arsenal, especially as they are heading to the U.S. on a preseason tour and he should play plenty of minutes for the Gunners as he gets to know his new teammates, coaches and settles in further. (JPW)

✈️ From New Jersey to north London… Welcome home, Matty Turner ❤️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 27, 2022

June 26 – Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal done!

Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus is finally heading to Arsenal. Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the striker has agreed a five-year contract with the Gunners and Arsenal will pay $55 million to Man City for Jesus. As we’ve talked about multiple times already this summer, Jesus is the finisher Arsenal needed in attack and Mikel Arteta worked very closely with him at Man City over the last few years as their assistant boss. Apparently that was key in Jesus leaving City as Erling Haaland will be their new main man up top.

Jesus can play out on the right but he’s expected to play in the No. 9 role for Arsenal as they have their main man up top for the foreseeable future. Even if there are question marks over Jesus’ finishing sometimes, there’s no doubting his quality and if he is given chances on a plate from Saka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Odegaard and others then he will score plenty of goals for Arsenal. This is yet another fine addition for the Gunners as their young, talented squad could also see Raphinha added to it in the coming days. (JPW)

Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal, here we go! Personal terms fully agreed with his agent Marcelo Pettinati and his two partners. Gabriel signs until 2027, it’s 100% done. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC Arsenal already agreed £45m fee with Man City as revealed on Friday. Edu & Arteta, key for the deal. pic.twitter.com/06dTVNNLmM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2022

June 25 – Raphinha to Arsenal close?

A report from The Sun’s Jack Rosser states that Arsenal are going back with an improved bid for Raphinha as they continue to make big moves in the transfer market. The Leeds winger has been a long-time target for Barcelona but due to their financial situation a move to the Nou Camp doesn’t look likely, at least right now. Arsenal are determined to sign Raphinha ahead of London rivals Tottenham and Chelsea who are both reportedly interested. Per the report, Arsenal’s talks with Leeds are at an ‘advanced stage’ and after an initial bid was rejected, Arsenal could pay over $65 million for the Brazil international. Is this a good move for Arsenal?

They lacked a cutting edge in the final third last season after improving defensively under Mikel Arteta but they do still have Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli around in attack. After moving on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette they have plenty of room on the wage-bill for new signings and as they close in on Gabriel Jesus, and now Raphinha, this Arsenal attack could have a more direct feel to it. Given that Edu’s strong connections with the Brazilian game has no doubt helped and there’s a growing sense that deals are likely to be done. Arsenal have all of a sudden made a huge surge in the transfer market. After signing Portuguese playmaker Fabio Vieira for $45 million and Brazilian youngster Marquinhos already this summer, if Arsenal do sign Gabriel Jesus and Raphinha it would be a huge boost for Arteta. Given that Tottenham have already made some impressive signing this summer and Chelsea are about to kick on with their recruitment after the new owners and board have arrived, it was imperative Arsenal started to get these deals over the lines. (JPW)

June 24 – Arsenal, Man City agree transfer fee for Gabriel Jesus

Following the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in January and the summer, respectively, Arsenal appear to have filled their massive hole at striker with a 25-year-old (four-time) Premier League champion: Gabriel Jesus. Fabricio Romano reported on Friday that Arsenal and Manchester City have agreed a $55.3 million transfer fee for the Brazilian international. All that remains to be agreed are personal terms for a contract between Jesus and Arsenal. (AE)

Arsenal and Manchester City have reached full verbal agreement today for Gabriel Jesus. Deal in place after new meeting – been told guaranteed fee is £45m. 🚨🇧🇷 #AFC Arsenal are now working on personal terms with Gabriel’s camp – final step to get the deal completed very soon. pic.twitter.com/sNcy4TuTks — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2022

June 21 – Arsenal seals Fabio Vieira

We have lift-off.

Arsenal has purchased Fabio Vieira — no relation to Patrick — for a reported $42 million fee.

The Porto man just turned 21 in late May and racked up the joint second-most assists in Portugal last season despite playing under 1400 minutes.

What else will the Gunners get in Vieira, who can play left wing or second striker in addition to attacking midfield? Click here for more. (NM)

June 20 – Raphinha set to sign this week?

A report from Goal.com states that Raphinha could sign for Arsenal as soon as this week as they say a $53 million deal is ‘very close’ to completion. The Brazilian winger, 25, has been linked with a move away from Leeds for much of the last 12 months and it appears that Arsenal have beaten the likes of Tottenham, Barcelona and many others to his signature. Raphinha is proven in the Premier League and his agent Deco has talked about his next move for some time as Leeds fans expected the Brazil international to move on this summer. Fabrizio Romano has added that Barcelona have agreed a contract with Raphinha but not a transfer fee with Leeds, while Chelsea and Tottenham are interested in signing the Leeds star.

Raphinha situation. 🚨🇧🇷 #LUFC ▫️ Barcelona agreed personal terms with Raphinha, but no agreement on fee with Leeds. ▫️ Arsenal are in direct negotiations with Leeds, interested since March. ▫️ Both Chelsea & Tottenham have been in contact too. ▫️ Fee could be around 65/75m. pic.twitter.com/39igUIOTqV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2022

Do Arsenal really need another attacking midfielder? Raphinha has plenty of end product and he would suit Mikel Arteta’s style of play well. It seems like Arsenal are going to really freshen up their attack this summer as Fabio Vieira is set to arrive from FC Porto, Gabriel Jesus could arrive from Manchester City and the Gunners have already signed Eddie Nketiah to a new long-term contract. Add the trio of Raphinha, Vieira and Jesus to Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli and you have incredible depth in attack. Quite how Arteta can keep all of those forward-thinking players happy remains to be seen but these are exciting times for Arsenal as they look to continue moving forward as they just missed out on a top four finish last season. (JPW)

June 18 – Gunners push for Martinez, Raphinha, Jesus deals

Things are really starting to heat up now, aren’t they? As vacations for managers, some players and agents start to come to a close, the rumor mill is spinning into overdrive and it appears Arsenal are closing in on several deals. Our partners at Sky Sports say that Arsenal are ‘cautiously optimistic’ that Jesus, 25, will arrive from Manchester City this summer. Per the report, Arsenal value Jesus at around $35 million but City want closer to $60 million for the Brazilian forward. Arteta has worked with Jesus closely in the past and he would be a perfect fit in this Arsenal side, plus his playing time at City is surely going to fall after Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez arrived this summer.

Per the report, Arteta worked closely with Jesus in individual sessions while he was an assistant at Man City and Jesus wants more responsibility and knows he will lead the line at Arsenal. After the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexander Lacazette over the last six months, Arsenal need a striker to finish off the many chances they create. Jesus is surely the perfect fit and now it’s all about City and Arsenal agreeing on a fee. Even though Eddie Nketiah has signed a new long-term contract (which is great news for Arsenal) they are still light up top.

As for other potential deals, The Athletic claims that Arsenal want to sign both Raphinha and Lisandro Martinez. Their interest in Raphinha has been known for quite some time and they are clearly looking to restock their attacking options with Fabio Vieira also on the way from Porto (see below). As for Martinez, the Ajax and Argentine star is a versatile defender who can play at center back or left back. Martinez, 24, is said to be keen on the move and Arsenal are negotiating with Ajax over the deal. However, one player Arsenal may not sign is Youri Tielemans as several reports suggest they may now look elsewhere. The Belgian midfielder will be a man in demand this summer as he has just one year left on his current contract at Leicester City. However, the London Evening Standard says that the Gunners could still move for Tielemans as he fits their need in a deeper central midfield role. (JPW)

June 17 – Fabio Vieira deal done, say FC Porto

FC Porto have released a statement saying that Arsenal have agreed to pay up to $42 million for Fabio Vieira. The Portuguese midfielder, 22, is a silky operator and fits in nicely with Arsenal’s model of buying talented young players who are on the up. He is regarded as the next top attacking midfielder in Portugal and should slot in very nicely alongside the likes of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe across the attack. This move came out of nowhere and now Arsenal’s fans are hoping for Gabriel Jesus and Youri Tielemans to follow as the want the Gunners to keep moving forward after they came so close to finishing in the top four last season. (JPW)

Official, confirmed. Arsenal signs Fábio Vieira from FC Porto on a permanent deal, Portuguese club statement announces. ⚪️🔴🤝 #AFC “Deal complete for amount of €40m, and of these, €5m are dependent on achievement of sports objectives”. pic.twitter.com/oaRLXGpeVX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2022

June 11 – Gunners exploring if they can sign Raphinha

We know that Arsenal are prioritizing the signings of Gabriel Jesus and Youri Tielemans this summer, but according to The Telegraph they also have more than one eye on Raphinha. The Leeds and Brazil winger, 25, has just two years left on his contract at Elland Road and he’s widely expected to leave this summer. Barcelona, Liverpool and many other teams have been linked with Raphinha in the past but there’s be no movement even though his agent (former Portugal legend Deco) has repeatedly discussed his client moving on soon.

Would this be a good move for Arsenal? They already have a lot of similar players to Raphinha and strengthening in midfield and up top (ahem, Tielemans and Jesus) should be their priority. If Raphinha is still available after that then he’s worth looking at but is he want Arsenal need? They have Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli around in the attacking midfield roles and this seems like it would be a luxury signing and a little unnecessary. But if the price is right (around $61 million is the asking price) his quality is undoubted. (JPW)

June 10 – Young forward Marquinhos set to join Gunners for $3.7 million

Marquinhos, 19, is set to join Arsenal from Sao Paulo, according to The Guardian. They say that Arsenal have ‘won the race’ to sign the Brazilian forward, who will sign a five-year contract. Marquinhos is definitely a player for the future after he broke through at Sao Paulo last season and has been capped by Brazil at U17 level. As for a player for the here and now, this report states that Gabriel Jesus remains Arsenal’s main target. If they can bring in Jesus then Arteta will be delighted as the Gunners’ young squad continues to move in the direction as they battle for a top four finish. (JPW)

June 9 – Alexandre Lacazette rejoins Lyon, who he left to sign for Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette’s Arsenal departure was already confirmed, but we now know that the 31-year-old French forward has rejoined Lyon on a free transfer. Lacazette spent seven season in the Lyon first team, where he scored 129 goals in 275 appearances (all competitions) from 2010-2017, before leaving the Ligue 1 side to sign for Arsenal. He made 206 appearances for the Gunners and scored 71 times in five seasons at the Emirates Stadium. (AE)

June 4 – Arsenal one of a few clubs interested in Leeds’ Raphinha

With Nicolas Pepe expecting (or, at least hoping) to leave the club this summer, Arsenal could soon have two things in abundance: 1) room in the wage bill (Pepe earns $175,000 per week), and 2) playing time for a star attacker (this was present already). That’s why Arsenal are reportedly considering making a move for Leeds star Raphinha, though they’re likely to face stiff competition from other clubs as well as Leeds, who have dug their heels in and said that Raphinha will only leave if a club meets their valuation. Though he and Bukayo Saka play a similar role, Raphinha is versatile enough that he could play in other attacking positions to get Arsenal’s two best (theoretical) attackers on the field together. (AE)

