The Women’s EURO 2022 tournament is going to be epic, as 16 teams will battle it out across England to be crowned champions of Europe.
Is this the time for host nation England to win their first major trophy? Or will the likes of Sweden, Spain, France and the Netherlands prove their class once again?
This is going to be a very fun tournament as it will smash attendance records for the Women’s European Championships and UEFA is taking the games across England with several Premier League stadiums sold out for clashes.
Below is everything you need to know with the Women’s EURO 2022 live scores, schedule, how to watch on TV, scores and the bracket for the knockout rounds.
Women’s EURO 2022 schedule, how to watch, dates
Dates: July 6-31
Location: England (10 stadiums)
How to watch: ESPN
Follow live scores, stats:
Women’s EURO 2022 venues
Brighton & Hove (Brighton & Hove Community Stadium)
London (Brentford Community Stadium & Wembley Stadium – final only)
Manchester (Manchester City Academy Stadium)
Milton Keynes (Stadium MK)
Rotherham (New York Stadium)
Sheffield (Bramall Lane)
Southampton (St Mary’s Stadium)
Trafford (Old Trafford – opening game only)
Wigan & Leigh (Leigh Sports Village)
Group stage (all times EST)
Wednesday 6 July
Group A: England 1-0 Austria (Old Trafford)
Thursday 7 July
Group A: Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland (Southampton)
Friday 8 July
Group B: Spain 4-1 Finland (Milton Keynes)
Group B: Germany 4-0 Denmark (Brentford)
Saturday 9 July
Group C: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland (Wigan & Leigh)
Group C: Netherlands 1-1 Sweden (Sheffield)
Sunday 10 July
Group D: Belgium 1-1 Iceland (Manchester)
Group D: France 5-1 Italy (Rotherham)
Monday 11 July
Group A: Austria 2-0 Northern Ireland (Southampton)
Group A: England vs Norway (3pm, Brighton & Hove)
Tuesday 12 July
Group B: Denmark vs Finland (12pm, Milton Keynes)
Group B: Germany vs Spain (3pm, Brentford)
Wednesday 13 July
Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland (12pm, Sheffield)
Group C: Netherlands v Portugal (3pm, Wigan & Leigh)
Thursday 14 July
Group D: Italy vs Iceland (12pm, Manchester)
Group D: France vs Belgium (3pm, Rotherham)
Friday 15 July
Group A: Northern Ireland vs England (3pm, Southampton)
Group A: Austria vs Norway (3pm, Brighton & Hove)
Saturday 16 July
Group B: Finland vs Germany (3pm, Milton Keynes)
Group B: Denmark vs Spain (3pm, Brentford)
Sunday 17 July
Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands (12pm, Sheffield)
Group C: Sweden vs Portugal (12pm, Wigan & Leigh)
Monday 18 July
Group D: Iceland vs France (3pm, Rotherham)
Group D: Italy vs Belgium (3pm, Manchester)
Knockout phase
Quarterfinals
Wednesday 20 July
QF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (3pm, Brighton & Hove)
Thursday 21 July
QF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (3pm, Brentford)
Friday 22 July
QF3: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D (3pm, Wigan & Leigh)
Saturday 23 July
QF4: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C (3pm, Rotherham)
Semifinals
Tuesday 26 July
SF1: Winners QF1 vs Winners QF3 (3pm, Sheffield)
Wednesday 27 July
SF2: Winners QF2 vs Winners QF4 (3pm, Milton Keynes)
Final
Sunday 31 July
Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (12pm, Wembley)