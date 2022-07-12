Chicharito, Vela, Long, Morris to lead MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. national team regulars Paul Arriola, Jesus Ferreira, Aaron Long, Jordan Morris, DeAndre Yedlin, and Walker Zimmerman were among 26 players picked Tuesday for Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game.

Mexico’s Javier Hernandez and Carlos Vela, and Canada’s Kamal Miller also were selected for the team, which will face Mexican league All-Stars on Aug. 10 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Defending champion New York City and league-leading Los Angeles have three players each on the MLS team.

Twelve players were selected in fan, player and media voting, while another 12 were chosen by All-Star coach Adrian Heath of Minnesota United. MLS Commissioner Don Garber got to name two others: New York City goalkeeper Sean Johnson and Montreal defender Kamal Miller.

The full roster is:

Goalkeepers

Andre Blake, Philadelphia; Sean Johnson, New York City; Dayne St. Clair, Minnesota

Defenders

Julian Araujo, LA Galaxy; Alexander Callens, New York City; Aaron Long, New York Red Bulls; Kamal Miller, Montreal; Diego Palacios, Los Angeles; Kai Wagner, Philadelphia; DeAndre Yedlin, Miami; Walker Zimmerman, Nashville

Midfielders

Luciano Acosta, Cincinnati; Sebastian Driussi, Austin; Carles Gil, New England; Hany Mukhtar, Nashville; Darlington Nagbe, Columbus; Emanuel Reynoso, Minnesota; Ilie Sanchez, Los Angeles

Forwards

Paul Arriola, Dallas; Valentin Castellanos, New York City; Jesus Ferreira, Dallas; Taxiarchis Fountas, D.C.; Javier Hernandez, LA Galaxy; Jordan Morris, Seattle; Raul Ruidiaz, Seattle; Carlos Vela, Los Angeles