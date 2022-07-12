Wayne Rooney unveiled as new DC United manager

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wayne Rooney is headed back to the Black-and-Red.

The England legend, 36, won’t be playing for DC United this time around, as the manager is taking on his second managerial role following a well-praised run at troubled Derby County.

Rooney won’t begin his run as DC boss until the visa process is confirmed, and Chad Ashton will continue in the interim role for now.

DC has won just five times in 17 matches this season, conceding the joint-most goals in MLS and boasting the second-worst goal differential despite having played the fewest times.

The Black and Red are nine points off the Eastern Conference’s final playoff spot, and have attacking talent in newly-minuted All-Star playmaker Taxi Fountas as well as Ola Kamara

Rooney, the author of so many memorable Premier League moments with Manchester United and Everton, scored 23 times with 13 assists in 48 MLS appearances for DC.

Ruthless competitor. Fearless leader. Wayne is ready to take the helm in D.C. 👊#DCU || @WayneRooney pic.twitter.com/6rMbLVgWQd — D.C. United (@dcunited) July 12, 2022

