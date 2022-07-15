Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Women’s EURO 2022 tournament has delivered plenty of drama, as 16 teams battle it out across England to be crowned champions of Europe.

Is this the time for host nation England to win their first major trophy? Or will the likes of Sweden, Spain, France and the Netherlands prove their class once again?

This is going to be a very fun tournament as it will smash attendance records for the Women’s European Championships and UEFA is taking the games across England with several Premier League stadiums sold out for clashes.

Below is everything you need to know with the Women’s EURO 2022 live scores, schedule, how to watch on TV, scores and the bracket for the knockout rounds.

Women’s EURO 2022 schedule, how to watch, dates

Dates: July 6-31

Location: England (10 stadiums)

How to watch: ESPN

Follow live scores, stats: On NBCSports.com

Women’s EURO 2022 venues

Brighton & Hove (Brighton & Hove Community Stadium)

London (Brentford Community Stadium & Wembley Stadium – final only)

Manchester (Manchester City Academy Stadium)

Milton Keynes (Stadium MK)

Rotherham (New York Stadium)

Sheffield (Bramall Lane)

Southampton (St Mary’s Stadium)

Trafford (Old Trafford – opening game only)

Wigan & Leigh (Leigh Sports Village)

Group stage (all times EST)

Wednesday 6 July

Group A: England 1-0 Austria (Old Trafford)

Thursday 7 July

Group A: Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland (Southampton)

Friday 8 July

Group B: Spain 4-1 Finland (Milton Keynes)

Group B: Germany 4-0 Denmark (Brentford)

Saturday 9 July

Group C: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland (Wigan & Leigh)

Group C: Netherlands 1-1 Sweden (Sheffield)

Sunday 10 July

Group D: Belgium 1-1 Iceland (Manchester)

Group D: France 5-1 Italy (Rotherham)

Monday 11 July

Group A: Austria 2-0 Northern Ireland (Southampton)

Group A: England 8-0 Norway (Brighton & Hove)

Tuesday 12 July

Group B: Denmark 1-0 Finland (Milton Keynes)

Group B: Germany 2-0 Spain (Brentford)

Wednesday 13 July

Group C: Sweden 2-1 Switzerland (Sheffield)

Group C: Netherlands 3-2 Portugal (Wigan & Leigh)

Thursday 14 July

Group D: Italy 1-1 Iceland (Manchester)

Group D: France 2-1 Belgium (Rotherham)

Friday 15 July

Group A: Northern Ireland vs England (3pm, Southampton)

Group A: Austria vs Norway (3pm, Brighton & Hove)

Saturday 16 July

Group B: Finland vs Germany (3pm, Milton Keynes)

Group B: Denmark vs Spain (3pm, Brentford)

Sunday 17 July

Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands (12pm, Sheffield)

Group C: Sweden vs Portugal (12pm, Wigan & Leigh)

Monday 18 July

Group D: Iceland vs France (3pm, Rotherham)

Group D: Italy vs Belgium (3pm, Manchester)

Knockout phase

Quarterfinals

Wednesday 20 July

QF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (3pm, Brighton & Hove)

Thursday 21 July

QF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (3pm, Brentford)

Friday 22 July

QF3: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D (3pm, Wigan & Leigh)

Saturday 23 July

QF4: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C (3pm, Rotherham)

Semifinals

Tuesday 26 July

SF1: Winners QF1 vs Winners QF3 (3pm, Sheffield)

Wednesday 27 July

SF2: Winners QF2 vs Winners QF4 (3pm, Milton Keynes)

Final

Sunday 31 July

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (12pm, Wembley)

