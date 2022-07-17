Chelsea vs Club America: The Blues beat the Liga MX giants 2-1 in Las Vegas on Saturday, with Timo Werner and Mason Mount scoring goals early and late in the second half for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Reece James also found the back of the net — the wrong net — when he misplayed backup goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli right on the hour mark, before his England teammate curled home a stunning strike to reclaim the lead in the 83rd minute.

USMNT star Christian Pulisic played 45 minutes after coming off the bench at halftime, replacing Hakim Ziyech.

The next stop on Chelsea’s USA preseason tour will see the Blues take on MLS side Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday (7:30 pm ET).

Video highlights from Chelsea vs Club America

Reaction from Thomas Tuchel

“It was a very difficult match against very difficult opponents in an environment like playing in a full stadium.

“The first half was tough for us to create clear chances, we couldn’t score but kept a clean sheet and the second half we found better solutions, and looked more dangerous. So a very good second half, a good first half. We deserved to win and I’m happy that we took that.”

On Ben Chilwell working his way back from a torn ACL in November: “I’m super happy that he’s back. It’s a difference from training to playing a game and he will take time, but he will get there because he deserves it and we will support him on his way back.”

On Conor Gallagher returning from loan and integrating into the first team: “I count on the fact that as they become more experienced, they maybe become more calm and adapt more and more. They’re still young players and what we want from them is that they stay confident, stay focused, and do what they need to do as strikers.

“With Conor, it is the same as a midfielder. He trains on a very high level and we can clearly see that it was the right decision to let him go on loan. He made a huge step in his development in this year and became a player for England, and we can see this clearly in training. It is a very good start from him and it was a good match from him.

“Now it is important that he gets used to our principles of the game, to understand when to move when not to move, but his work rate is outstanding and this can be a big asset for us.”

