Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Premier League preseason schedule looks pretty epic this summer, as plenty of the 20 teams for the 2022-23 season jet across the globe on tours.

[ MORE: Premier League 2022-23 fixtures ]

From Chelsea, Everton, Arsenal and Manchester City all heading to the USA and Liverpool, Leeds, Aston Villa, Manchester United and Crystal Palace playing games in Australia, Singapore, Thailand and Tottenham in South Korea and Israel, the PL is really going global this summer.

Wherever you are, a Premier League team is probably coming to a country and city near you.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Below you will find the latest Premier League preseason schedule, and scores, for all the teams. We will update these as more games are announced.

Premier League preseason 2022 schedule, dates, details

Arsenal

2 July – Arsenal 5-1 Ipswich Town

8 July – FC Nurnberg 3-5 Arsenal (Max-Morlock-Stadion, Nuremberg)

16 July – Arsenal 2-0 Everton (M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore)

20 July v Orlando City (Exploria Stadium, Orlando)

23 July v Chelsea (Camping World Stadium, Orlando)

30 July v Sevilla (Emirates Stadium)

Aston Villa

9 July – Walsall 0-4 Aston Villa (Bescot Stadium)

17 July – Aston Villa 1-0 Leeds (Suncorp Stadium, Queensland)

20 July v Brisbane Roar (Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Queensland)

23 July v Man Utd (Optus Stadium, Perth)

30 July v Stade Rennais (Roazhon Park, France)

Bournemouth

15 July – Bournemouth 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday (Portugal)

19 July v Braga (Portugal)

23 July v Bristol City (Vitality Stadium)

30 July v Real Sociedad (Vitality Stadium)

Brentford

9 July – Boreham Wood 0-2 Brentford (Meadow Park)

16 July – Stuttgart 2-1 Brentford (Zeppelinstadion, Friedrichshafen)

19 July v Strasbourg (SV Aasen, Donaueschingen)

23 July v Wolfsburg (Wolfsburg)

26 July v Brighton (American Express Elite Football Performance Centre)

30 July v Real Betis (Brentford Community Stadium)

Brighton

9 July – Brighton 0-0 Union Saint-Gilloise (American Express Elite Football Performance Centre)

23 July v Reading (Madejski Stadium)

26 July v Brentford (American Express Elite Football Performance Centre)

30 July v Espanyol (Amex Stadium)

Chelsea

16 July – Chelsea 2-1 Club America (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas)

20 July v Charlotte FC, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

23 July v Arsenal (Camping World Stadium, Orlando)

29 July v Udinese (Stadio Friuli, Udine)

Crystal Palace

2 July – Crystal Palace 1-1 Accrington Stanley (Academy Ground)

9 July – Crystal Palace 5-4 Millwall (Academy Ground)

15 July – Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace (National Stadium, Singapore) – RECAP, VIDEO

19 July v Man Utd (MCG, Melbourne)

22 July v Leeds (Optus Stadium, Perth)

23 July v Queens Park Rangers (Loftus Road)

30 July v Montpellier (Selhurst Park)

Everton

16 July – Arsenal 2-0 Everton (M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore)

20 July v Minnesota United (Allianz Field, Minnesota)

24 July v Blackpool (Bloomfield Road)

Fulham

16 July – Fulham 2-0 OGC Nice (Estadio Algarve, Faro)

17 July v Benfica (Estadio Algarve, Faro)

24 July v Estoril (Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota)

31 July v Villarreal (Craven Cottage)

Leeds

7 July – Leeds 4-0 Blackpool (LNER Stadium, York)

14 July – Brisbane Roar 1-2 Leeds (Cbus Super Stadium)

17 July – Aston Villa 1-0 Leeds (Suncorp Stadium, Queensland)

22 July v Crystal Palace (Optus Stadium, Perth)

31 July v Cagliari (Elland Road)

Leicester City

9 July – Leicester City 1-2 Notts County (LCFC Training Ground, Seagrave)

16 July – Leuven 3-3 Leicester City (Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven)

20 July v Hull City (MKM Stadium)

23 July v Preston (Deepdale)

23 July v Derby (Pride Park)

31 July v Sevilla (King Power Stadium)

Liverpool

12 July – Liverpool 0-4 Man Utd (Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok) – RECAP, VIDEO

15 July – Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace (National Stadium, Singapore) – RECAP, VIDEO

21 July v RB Leipzig (Red Bull Arena, Germany)

27 July v RB Salzburg (Red Bull Arena, Austria)

30 July v Manchester City (King Power Stadium) – FA Community Shield

31 July v RC Strasbourg Alsace (Anfield)

Man City

20 July v Club America (NRG Stadium, Houston)

23 July v Bayern Munich (Lambeau Field, Green Bay)

30 July v Liverpool (King Power Stadium) – FA Community Shield

Man Utd

12 July – Liverpool 0-4 Manchester United (Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok) – RECAP, VIDEO

15 July – Melbourne Victory 1-4 Manchester United (MCG, Melbourne)

19 July v Crystal Palace (MCG, Melbourne)

23 July v Aston Villa (Optus Stadium, Perth)

30 July v Atletico Madrid (Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo)

31 July v Rayo Vallecano (Old Trafford)

Newcastle United

9 July – Newcastle 5-1 Gateshead (Newcastle United training ground)

15 July – Newcastle 3-0 1860 Munich (SaalfeldenArena Bürgerau)

18 July v Mainz (Kufstein Arena)

26 July v Benfica (Estadio da Luz, Benfica)

29 July v Atalanta (St James’ Park)

30 July v Athletic Bilbao (St James’ Park)

Nottingham Forest

8 July – Nottingham Forest 1-3 Coventry City (Pinatar Arena)

12 July – Nottingham Forest 1-0 Burton Albion (Pirelli Stadium)

16 July v- Nottingham Forest 0-0 Barnsley (Oakwell)

20 July v Hertha Berlin (Pirelli Stadium)

23 July v Union Berlin (Stadion An der Alten Försterei)

26 July v Notts County (Meadow Lane)

30 July v Valencia (Meadow Lane)

Southampton

16 July – RB Leipzig 3-1 Southampton (Lavanttal-Arena, Wolfsberg)

18 July v Klagenfurt (Worthersee Stadion, Klagenfurt)

23 July v Watford (Grosvenor Vale)

27 July v AS Monaco (St Mary’s Stadium)

30 July v Villarreal (St Mary’s Stadium)

Tottenham Hotspur

13 July – Tottenham 6-3 Team K League (Seoul World Cup Stadium, Coupang Play Series)

16 July – Tottenham 1-1 Sevilla (Seoul World Cup Stadium, Coupang Play Series)

23 July v Rangers (Ibrox)

30 July v Roma (Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa)

A positive start to pre-season 💪 🎥 Highlights: Team K League 3-6 Spurs pic.twitter.com/XcKNFhURfA — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 13, 2022

West Ham United

8 July – West Ham 2-0 Servette (Stade de Geneve)

12 July – West Ham 2-1 Ipswich Town (Portman Road)

12 July – West Ham 1-1 Boreham Wood (Meadow Park)

16 July – Reading 1-1 West Ham (Select Car Leasing Stadium)

19 July v Rangers (Ibrox)

23 July v Luton Town (Kenilworth Road)

30 July v Lens (Stade Bollaert-Delelis)

Wolverhampton Wanderers

2 July – Wolves 4-1 Forest Green Rovers

9 July – Wolves 3-0 Burnley

20 July v Deportivo Alaves (Camilo Cano Stadium)

23 July v Besiktas (Camilo Cano Stadium)

30 July v Sporting (Estadio Algarve)

31 July v Farense (Estadio Sao Luis)

Follow @JPW_NBCSports