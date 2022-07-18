Arsenal vs Everton: Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Sake scored a goal each, as the Gunners beat the Toffees 2-0 in Baltimore on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s young Gunners, with new addition of Jesus from Premier League champions Manchester City, are set to take another crack at the top-four this season, hoping to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2016.

The next stop on Arsenal’s USA preseason tour will see the Gunners take on MLS side Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium on Wednesday (7:30 pm ET).

Video highlights from Arsenal vs Everton

Reaction from Mikel Arteta, Gabriel Martinelli

via Arsenal’s club website

Mikel Arteta, on what Gabriel Jesus brings to his Arsenal side: “He creates chaos, he creates uncertainty and he’s always on your shoulder. He’s always there to nick the ball off you, he’s always in front of the goal.

“He’s a real threat and this is what we need. And then he’s the one. The moment we give the ball away, he is straight away active and putting pressure and getting his team behind him. He has a lot of leadership skills, I can see straight away what he’s doing with the boys and he’s the type of guy that we want.

Gabriel Martinelli, on facing a fellow Premier League side in preseason: “It was a hard game. We knew that they have a really good team, they are preparing the team as well for the Premier League and we tried to do our best and I think we deserved the win.”

Martinelli, on Arsenal’s fans supporting them in America: “It’s very nice to see our fans here in America. I would like to say thank you to them for coming out here and supporting us. I think it was good for them as well because we got the win.”

