Manchester City will have some new faces in the fold, and familiar names out in the cold, as it embarks upon a trek to win a fifth Premier League title in six seasons.

Fernandinho is gone and Oleksandr Zinchenko should follow, while Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez are the players headed to the Etihad Stadium during the summer.

[ VIDEO: Premier League analysis ]

Will the new pieces help Man City keep hold of the Premier League and chase down the final jewel in its infinity gauntlet, the Champions League title?

[ TRANSFER NEWS: Liverpool | Chelsea | Tottenham | Man United | Arsenal ]

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Manchester City transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Manchester City 2022-23 confirmed transfers & signings

In

Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund ($80 million) – MORE

Kalvin Phillips – Leeds United ($54.7 million)

Julian Alvarez – River Plate ($17 million)

Stefan Ortega-Moreno – Arminia Bielefeld (free agent)

Out

Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal ($54.7 million)

Gavin Bazunu – Southampton ($14.75 million)

Romeo Lavia – Southampton ($14.4 million, plus $3.6 million possible add-ons)

Raheem Sterling – Chelsea ($56.3 million)

Fernandinho (end of contract)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis – Burnley (loan)

CJ Egan-Riley – Burnley (free agent)

Manchester City transfer news, live! July 18 – Oleksandr Zinchenko set for Arsenal According to a report from David Ornstein, Arsenal have agreed contract terms with Oleksandr Zinchenko after agreeing a $35.9-million transfer fee with Manchester City. The deal is expected to be announced by Arsenal in the coming hours or days. Zinchenko is currently in the United States as part of Man City’s preseason tour, but he is expected to depart to undergo his medical with Arsenal, who are also stateside ahead of the new Premier League season. (AE) July 15 – Ake deal off; Zinchenko talks continue Nathan Ake will not be leaving Manchester City this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano, as the Dutch international is needed by Pep Guardiola. The center back, 27, was linked with a move back to Chelsea but that won’t happen and according to reports, the Blues aren’t delighted about the move stalling late on. With Presnel Kimpembe potentially on his way to partner Kalidou Koulibaly, Chelsea should have plenty of options at center back but probably need one more signing to back-up Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta (if he stays) as youngster Levi Colwill will also be on the move. Manchester City internal decision: Oleksandr Zinchenko can leave the club, Arsenal are prepared to submit an official proposal. 🚨🇺🇦 #AFC Nathan Aké stays at the club after talk with Guardiola despite personal terms agreed with Chelsea. #MCFC Chelsea, still working on Kimpembé. pic.twitter.com/Hk6nGOyyAF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022 As for a player who could well be leaving Manchester City, it appears Oleksandr Zinchenko is edging closer to a move to Arsenal. The Ukraine star could play at left back, in midfield or on the left wing for Arsenal and his minutes would increase with the Gunners. Like Gabriel Jesus, he’s a player who knows Mikel Arteta really well and he would slot in perfectly to Arsenal’s system. Zinchenko is the back-up for Joao Cancelo at City and it doesn’t seem like he will become a starter week in, week out with the reigning Premier League champs also looking to sign Brighton’s Marc Cucurella this summer. If the Ukrainian captain moves to Arsenal then he could become a regular starter, especially if Arteta moves to a back three in a 3-4-2-1 formation and Kieran Tierney plays as a left-sided center back. Zinchenko would be a perfect fit for the left wing-back role in that system. (JPW) July 13 – Sterling signs for Chelsea The England international has signed for Chelsea after a stellar seven seasons at Manchester City. Sterling will be the main man in attack for Thomas Tuchel and will give him them the clever runs and pace they need in attack. This is a massive upgrade for Chelsea and proves the ambition of their new owners, as Sterilng will excel in the 3-4-2-1 formation in one of the underneath roles, or even up top as the central striker. Sterling’s goodbye message to City was classy and the England star will always be remembered fondly by the City faithful. (JPW) He's here! 😁#SterlingIsChelsea — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 13, 2022 July 6 – Chelsea, Man City reportedly agree Sterling fee Raheem Sterling has agreed to join Chelsea after seven seasons at Manchester City, according to multiple reports. The 27-year-old England star would move with the World Cup looming in November and mark the second big-money attacker to leave Man City this summer after Gabriel Jesus shuffled off to North London. What can this move mean to Man City? More details and analysis, here. (NM) July 4 – Kalvin Phillips completes Man City move England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips has switched his boyhood club Leeds for Manchester City, as the move costs an initial $54.7 million. Phillips is the long-term replacement for Fernandinho and will add steel, creativity and class to City’s engine room. This seems like a very good fit for Pep Guardiola and the transfer fee is pretty decent too. Perhaps that was impacted by Phillips having a rough 2021-22 season as he spent most of it out injured. Regardless of those struggles, the Yorkshire Pirlo has an incredible range of passing and he should slot in very nicely alongside Rodri to give City’s stable of wonderful attacking players plenty of license to roam free. Phillips, 26, is joining City in his prime and Guardiola will no doubt take his game to the next level. This is a very good deal for City and Phillips. (JPW) "It’s one of the main reasons I wanted to come to City, to improve my game in loads of different ways" 💬 Watch @Kalvinphillips' first City interview! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Cryt0KxJtA — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 4, 2022 July 1 – Man City add goalkeeper ahead of Steffen loan USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen was expected to leave Manchester City on loan this season should the Citizens find a home for him. It seems like reports of Steffen going on loan to Middlesbrough in the Championship are for real, then, given that City announced the signing of Stefan Ortega-Moreno on a three-year deal. The out-of-contract 29-year-old starred for Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga but saw the club relegated as he finished out his contract. (NM) July 1 – Vincent Kompany’s Burnley signs two Man City backs It comes as little to surprise to hear that new Burnley manager Vincent Kompany would look to Man City in a bid to boost the Clarets back to the Premier League. City will send highly-rated center back Taylor Harwood-Bellis, 20, on a season-long loan to Turf Moor, while CJ Egan-Riley moves to the Clarets on a permanent deal. England U-21 back Harwood-Bellis started double-digit games for Kompany’s Anderlecht last season and then went to Stoke City, where ran up almost 2,000 minutes in the Championship over a half-season. He’s played eight times for City, scoring a goal against Port Vale in the FA Cup. Egan-Riley, 19, is also an England youth international and made three senior appearances for Man City last season (

June 24 – Arsenal, Man City agree transfer fee for Gabriel Jesus Following the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in January and the summer, respectively, Arsenal appear to have filled their massive hole at striker with a 25-year-old (four-time) Premier League champion: Gabriel Jesus. Fabricio Romano reported on Friday that Arsenal and Manchester City have agreed a $55.3 million transfer fee for the Brazilian international. All that remains to be agreed are personal terms for a contract between Jesus and Arsenal. (AE)

June 24 – Man City agree transfer fee, contract for Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips appears next in line to be announced at the Etihad Stadium, after Manchester City reportedly reached an agreement with Leeds United for midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The fee will reportedly be $51.5 million (with an additional $2.5 million possible in add-ons).

Fabricio Romano has also reported that a contract has been agreed between Phillips and Man City.

Kalvin Phillips has already reached an agreement with Manchester City on personal terms – as he turned down other clubs to work under Pep. Here we go. 🚨🔵🤝 #MCFC Man City will pay £42m, overall deal close to £50m with add-ons. Leeds have accepted, as @David_Ornstein reported. pic.twitter.com/46a4NNq8P7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2022

While Phillips likely won’t play every game at Manchester City, his role in the squad will be plenty important — especially in a World Cup year, and the unique challenges set to be presented by a mid-season stoppage for the tournament in Qatar.

Pep Guardiola almost certainly identified the need for a new backup defensive midfielder, to spell Rodri from time to time, with Ilkay Gundogan set to turn 32 shortly after the new season kicks off. Gundogan was fantastic in stretches last season, including his two goals on the final day of the season to complete City’s title-winning comeback, but Phillips’ impending arrival likely spells the end of the German international’s time in Manchester. (AE)

June 23 – Goalkeeper moves involving Steffen, Stefan

German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega could become Manchester City’s No. 2 goalkeeper if Zack Steffen finds a transfer destination to his liking, according to Sky Sports.

Ortega, 29, has spent much of his career with Arminia Bielefeld, which was relegated to 2.Bundesliga this season.

Steffen, meanwhile, may want to pursue a No. 1 shirt this summer as Ederson is not likely to lose his at Man City any time soon and the USMNT backstop is locked in a battle with Matt Turner to start at the 2022 World Cup.

The 27-year-old American cost City around $7-8 million in 2019 when he made his second trip abroad. He was previously on the books at Freiburg and Columbus Crew, and starred on loan to Fortuna Dusseldorf from City in the 2019-20 season (though Fortuna was relegated).

Steffen signed a contract extension through the 2024-25 season, and Guardiola backed the USMNT man following a rough FA Cup semifinal. But a move away does make some sense, and perhaps a loan might fit the bill, too? (NM).

Manchester City are really interested in signing Stefan Ortega, as called by @Sky_Dirk today. Been told there’s a verbal agreement in place with City to sign as free agent 🔵 #MCFC Deal depends on Zack Steffen to find a good solution on the market, but Ortega’s waiting for City. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2022

June 22 – Real Madrid getting serious about signing Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling is looking both short-term (World Cup 2022) and long-term (the second half of his club career) with an eye toward leaving Manchester City this summer. There is interest in the Premier League (Chelsea), but the 27-year-old England international has equally, if not more, interesting options abroad, with Real Madrid reportedly stepping up their interest.

Sterling has previously indicated that he would like to play abroad at some point during his career, and what better time could he do so than still in the prime of his career, seemingly as fresh as he’ll ever be after seeing his playing time reduced at Man City the last 18 months. (AE)

June 10 – Gabriel Jesus wants Premier League move

According to Fabrizio Romano, Gabriel Jesus wants a move to another Premier League team. He has been linked with Arsenal, while Tottenham are also said to be interested. With Erling Haaland (see below) coming in, Jesus won’t be first-choice at City and he has been very good, consistently, over the last five years. However, the 25-year-old would be the main man up top at Arsenal and surely that appeals to him rather than signing for another club where he is the back-up forward, like he was at City after being in the shadows of Sergio Aguero season after season. (JPW)

Gabriel Jesus’ gonna join a Premier League club this summer – and not Real Madrid, as explained two days ago. More to follow soon. ⏳🇧🇷 #MCFC Gabriel will leave Man City for sure, no changes expected. ⤵️ https://t.co/95u6gpqMRc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2022

June 10 – Erling Haaland is on his way

The journey continues, as Erling Haaland posts a photo of himself wearing a Man City shirt as a kid ahead of his move to City which will be completed on July 1. Previously City had agreed a fee with Borussia Dortmund for his signature and it is believed that personal terms with Haaland would not be a problem to negotiate. It appears that is all sorted now. Erling’s father, Alf-Inge, played for Man City and Haaland will follow in his dad’s footsteps in playing for the Premier League. However, this Haaland will spearhead City’s attack rather than mop up in midfield. (JPW)

June 7 – Man City want $63 million from Newcastle for Nathan Ake

Newcastle United are expected to make a move for Manchester City center back Nathan Ake this summer, but the Dutchman won’t come cheaply. Man City intend to recoup all of the $52 million they paid for him two summers ago — plus a little profit on top. (AE)

June 2 – Marc Cucurella to Man City He might’ve been Brighton and Hove Albion’s signing of the season, but will Marc Cucurella’s stay at the Amex Stadium be limited to one campaign? Spanish outlet El Desmarque says that a deal to bring the ex-Barcelona left back to the Etihad Stadium. City needs help on that side with Benjamin Mendy in deep legal trouble and Oleksandr Zinchenko set to find a new home. Cucurella was fantastic in the Premier League and will likely have grown up admiring Barca hero Pep Guardiola. For $40 million, this makes some sense as Brighton would be taking a step back at the position but be able to use a $20 million-plus profit in reinvesting in the position (or finding that center forward/finisher that would take its attack to the next level). (NM)

Follow @NicholasMendola