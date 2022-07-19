Brenden Aaronson quote from Leeds teammate is food for the USMNT soul

Leeds United and soon the Premier League are about to learn what USMNT fans and longtime teammate Rasmus Kristensen already know: Brenden Aaronson is a pest.

Kristensen and Aaronson moved to Leeds from Red Bull Salzburg, and both have made big preseason Impressions on their new club.

Former and current boss Jesse Marsch knew what he was getting in both players, but Kristensen is making sure everyone is prepared for the pesky playmaker from the Philadelphia Union set-up.

“Brenden is not the biggest guy but he’s one of the toughest I know,” Kristensen said, via The Yorkshire Post. “He’s not afraid of anything and he runs his ass out every f—— game and that’s one of his qualities. He’s an offensive, technical player but he’s got a hard-working mentality that’s really appreciated.”

Aaronson, despite a nearly-unparalleled level of self-confidence, also gave an interview in which he raved about his reception at Leeds but also cautioned patience for the new arrivals.

“It’s a bunch of guys that are new and we are all out on the field but it’s good, we are building chemistry and connections and that’s what we need going into the season,” Aaronson said. “I think there were a lot of great plays that we put together but then it’s just the finishing touch. That will come.”

Anyone who’s seen Aaronson will know that touches are his thing. The shifty and indefatigable midfielder has that always-cherished skill set of hustle, electricity, unpredictability, and grace.

“He’s got these small touches, he’s able to play in tight spaces, he’s got an incredible touch, incredible technique, a really good feeling about what’s going on around him and he’s able to make the final pass or the last action to score a goal,” said the defender. “He’ll definitely bring some offensive creativity.”

Leeds has a good couple of fixtures to work out the kinks at the start of the Premier League season, home to Wolves and away to Southampton before Chelsea and Brighton round out the August docket.

What are the odds that Aaronson can kick on quickly to fire Leeds into a safer position than it spent all of last season? Probably not too bad…

