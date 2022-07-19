The UEFA Champions League is back for the 2022-23 season, as teams battle to qualify for the group stages via the qualifying rounds and playoffs.

Plenty of huge teams are battling to qualify for the Champions League this season, with Monaco, PSV Eindhoven, Glasgow Rangers and Benfica all entering the third round of qualifying.

With the playoff round (split into Champions Path and the League Path) then coming up to decide the final six teams will reach the group stage for the Champions League, the battle will be intense as the winner of Rangers vs Union Saint-Gilloise will face the winner of Monaco vs PSV for a place in the group stage.

Before that the likes of Linfield, Shamrock Rovers, Dudelange and HJK Helsinki are clubs to keep an eye on as they aim to cause shocks in the second round of qualifying and move one step closer to a playoff. USMNT fans: watch out for Seattle native Henry Wingo who continues to impress at Hungarian giants Ferencvaros.

Below is the schedule for the second and third qualifying rounds in full, as we will update the scores as they happen.

UEFA Champions League scores, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Qualifying rounds in July-August

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Second qualifying round, first leg (all kick off times ET)

Tuesday, July 19

Zalgris vs Malmo – 12pm

Pyunik vs Dudelange – 12pm

Qarabag FK vs FC Zurich – 12pm

Midtjylland vs AEK Larnaca – 1:45pm

Ludogorets vs Shamrock Rovers – 1:45pm

Linfield vs Bodo/Glimt – 2:45pm

Dinamo Zagreb vs Shkupi – 3pm

Wednesday, July 20

HJK vs Viktoria Plzen – 12pm

Maccabi Haifa vs Olympiacos – 1pm

Dynamo Kiev vs Fenerbahce – 2pm

Ferencvaros vs Slovan Bratislava – 2pm

Maribor vs Sheriff Tiraspol – 2:15pm

Third qualifying round (August 2/3 and 9)

Playoff round (August 16/17 and August 23/24)

How the Champions League draw works (from UEFA)

There will be two draws: one for the eight teams in the Champions path (including two entering at this stage), the other for the four clubs in the League path.

The teams in each draw will be divided equally between seeded and unseeded sides in accordance with the club coefficient rankings. The higher coefficient of the two clubs involved in an undecided pairing will be used for the purposes of the draw.

The balls containing the names of the seeded teams will be placed in one bowl and the balls containing the unseeded sides will be put into another bowl. One ball will be taken from each bowl and placed in a large empty bowl in the middle, where they will be shuffled. The first team drawn will play at home in the first leg.

Sides from the same association cannot be drawn against each other. Any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.

