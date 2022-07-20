USMNT transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

USMNT transfer news: With the 2022 World Cup now just five months from kicking off in Qatar, the summer transfer window looks set to be a busy time for a few USMNT stars.

There’s Christian Pulisic, who could be on the move in search of regular playing time. Elsewhere, Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams have already completed Premier League transfers to Leeds United this summer. There’s also John Brooks, who simply needs a club willing to sign him.

It’s time for one last push to claim a starting/roster spot in Qatar, and for some, step one might be finding a new club home first.

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Arsenal transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

USMNT 2022-23 confirmed transfers & signings

Brenden Aaronson – Red Bull Salzburg to Leeds United ($30 million) – MORE

Tyler Adams – RB Leipzig to Leeds United ($24 million) – MORE

Matt Turner – New England Revolution to Arsenal ($10.2 million) – MORE

Cameron Carter-Vickers – Tottenham to Celtic ($7.2 million, plus $4.8 million possible add-ons)

Jordan Pefok – BSC Young Boys to Union Berlin ($6.2 million) – MORE

Ethan Horvath – Nottingham Forest to Luton Town (loan)

Luca de la Torre – Heracles to Celta Vigo ($2 million)

Zack Steffen – Man City to Middlesbrough (loan)

Shaq Moore – CD Tenerife to Nashville SC

Haji Wright – SonderjyskE to Antalyaspor

USMNT transfer news & rumors today, live!

July 20 – Chris Richards to Crystal Palace close to completion

The deal, which was reported by Sky Sports in Germany on Monday, and a transfer fee of close to $20 million has reportedly been agreed. According to Fabrizio Romano the deal is complete and will be announced in the coming days. (JPW)

Chris Richards, now one step away from joining Crystal Palace on permanent deal from FC Bayern. Fee will be €15m with add-ons included, as @Plettigoal reported. Final details discussed. 🔴🇺🇸 #CPFC There's full agreement on personal terms, Patrick Vieira wants Richards. pic.twitter.com/QHHC2dNWtv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2022

July 20 – Haji Wright joins Antalyaspor on permanent deal

Striker Haji Wright has joined Antalyaspor permanently after his very successful loan spell at the Turkish top-flight side last season. Wright, 24, was on loan at Antalyaspor from SonderjyskE last season and scored 14 goals in 32 Turkish Super Lig games as they finished in seventh place and were unbeaten in their final 15 league games. That form earned him a return to the USMNT over the summer and despite several teams chasing his signature, he has returned to Antalyaspor and has signed a three-year contract.

With no No. 9 really staking a claim to start for the USMNT at the World Cup in just four months’ time, Wright is up there with Jordan Pefok, Ricardo Pepi and Jesus Ferreira when it comes to options for Gregg Berhalter. Heck, has anybody mentioned Daryl Dike recently? He could have a chance too. Wright will be hoping to hit the ground running at the start of this season to give himself the chance to feature for the USMNT in their friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Japan in September as he aims to impress Berhalter. The USMNT head coach had some interesting comments about Wright following his performances in the CONCACAF Nations League earlier this summer as he wanted Wright to be more physical and hold the ball up better. This move to a place where he flourished last season should be exactly what Wright needs to continue his hot streak and continue to improve in front of goal. (JPW)

July 19 – Bayern confirm talks with Palace over Chris Richards

The intense transfer action for USMNT players continues as Bayern Munich center back Chris Richards could be on his way to the Premier League and Crystal Palace. As our own Andy Edwards detailed here, this move for Richards makes a lot of sense. It makes a lot of sense for Palace too and slots in with Patrick Vieira’s model of buying young players who are good on the ball and can develop together as a unit. Richards, 22, excelled on loan at Hoffenheim and wants to play regularly to make one final push to be the USMNT’s starting center back at the 2022 World Cup. Right now, he is the favorite to play alongside Walker Zimmerman and if he moves to Palace that could happen. However, it may be tough for him to usurp Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi after they formed such a solid partnership last season. (JPW)

❗️X News Ch. #Richards: Agreement between FC Bayern and Crystal Palace is close to be done. Long-term contract for the player. According to our information from England the transfer fee is around €15-20m with bonuses included. Top deal! #CPFC @SkySportDE 🇺🇸 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 19, 2022

July 19 – Shaq Moore heads to MLS

USMNT right back Shaq Moore has moved from Spain to Nashville, as he’s joined the MLS side from CD Tenerife. Moore, 25, has spent the majority of his career bouncing around clubs in Spain but the Georgia native is now heading to Tennessee to help bolster Nashville’s push to battle for the Western Conference title. Moore is battling for a spot in the USMNT’s World Cup roster and has stiff competition with Sergino Dest, DeAndre Yedlin and Reggie Cannon ahead of him in the pecking order. (JPW)

July 19 – Zack Steffen signs for Middlesbrough on loan

Middlesbrough have announced the signing of USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen on loan for the 2022-23 season. Steffen, 27, joins the Championship promotion hopefuls after being given assurances he will get regular playing time. The Pennsylvania native recently signed a long-term contract at Manchester City but he hasn’t been able to usurp the exceptional Ederson as the starting goalkeeper and he really needs more than a handful of cup games before the World Cup in November.

This move is a good one for the USMNT and certainly puts Steffen ahead of Matt Turner in the pecking order when it comes to being ready and being selected as the No. 1 for Gregg Berhalter’s side at the World Cup. Turner has just joined Arsenal and unless something crazy happens, he will be the back-up to Aaron Ramsdale. As for Steffen, he will now be the main man for Chris Wilder’s side as they are among the favorites to secure promotion from the Championship to the Premier League. (JPW)

July 18 – Chris Richards close to completing transfer to Crystal Palace

Another young American is expected to move to the Premier League in the coming days, with center back Chris Richards reportedly agreeing contract terms with Crystal Palace.

Chris Richards’ game should be wonderfully suited to the way Patrick Vieira wants his side to play. The Birmingham, Alabama, native is a well-rounded, ball-playing center back who’s comfortable playing the ball with either foot. That fact was probably key in Vieira’s desire to sign Richards, given Crystal Palace ranked in the top half of the Premier League in terms of possession during his first season in charge (50.8 percent, 10th-most). Richards’ advanced numbers, via FBRef, reveal an above average center back on the ball and an underrated, proactive ball-winner who’s used to defending in space off of it (stats below are over the last 365 days among center backs in Europe’s top five leagues).

Full the full breakdown on Chris Richards’ statistical profile and a scouting report on the soon-to-be new Eagle, check out PST’s full report.

July 15 – Gabriel Slonina deal creeping closer

So, is this actually going to happen!? It seems like this deal for 18-year-old USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has dragged on and on, but there is no real rush on either side as Slonina will be heading back to the Chicago Fire on loan. As we’ve said below, Slonina will eventually head to Chelsea over the next year or so and his next step is to head out on loan in Europe. The American goalkeeper has a very bright future and this is a good move for him to enter the European market and have a huge club like Chelsea handling his development. (JPW)

Gabriel Slonina’s agent Jaime Garcia has informed Chicago Fire that they reached an agreement on personal terms with Chelsea. 🚨🔵 #CFC CFC will submit official bid and send paperworks, after verbal agreement with Chicago: 10m plus add-ons. Slonina will stay at Chicago on loan. pic.twitter.com/Ky66pzXjpa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

July 15 – Malik Tillman heading to Glasgow Rangers from Bayern Munich

Now this is a great move for a young USMNT prospect. Malik Tillman, 20, got his chance with the full USMNT recently and boy does Gregg Berhalter need one of his young attacking players to step up and find some form (and most importantly, goals) between now and November. A report from ESPN says that Tillman is having a medical with Glasgow Rangers and will likely join on loan with a view to a permanent deal.

Is this a good spot for Tillman? Absolutely. Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst isn’t afraid to play youngsters and Tillman will also play in Europe for the Scottish giants as they’re in the Champions League qualifying rounds this summer. Tillman looks like being a direct replacement for Joe Aribo, who left Rangers for Southampton last week. The German born U.S. international is highly-rated at Bayern so an initial loan deal is the right choice here. If Tillman hits the ground running and scores plenty of goals up top or in an attacking midfield position at Rangers, then performs well if given the chance in the September friendlies, expect him to be a super sub who can surprise everyone on the USMNT’s 2022 World Cup squad. (JPW)

July 14 – Auston Trusty to leave Arsenal on loan

The Gunners’ first USMNT addition of the year is reportedly set for a loan move to the Championship. Now, don’t worry Matt Turner fans, it was easy to miss the news that Arsenal purchased Auston Trusty over the winter. The 23-year-old center back is with Arsenal after leaving the Colorado Rapids and will reportedly head to Birmingham City to get his first taste of league football in England. This will be a good landing spot for Trusty to develop his game as he will get plenty of minutes at St Andrews. (NM)

July 14 – Sergino Dest to Sevilla in Barcelona swap deal for Kounde?

Sevilla has been continually linked with a sale of center back Jules Kounde and it’s always been for big money.

But The Daily Record reports that Barcelona could be using players to bring down the price point, in a sense. That could involve a move for USMNT back Sergino Dest or former Man United attacker Memphis Depay in moves that would certainly raise eyebrows.

Sevilla wants $70 million for Kounde, according to Sky Sports, but both Dest and Memphis are intriguing assets for any number of clubs. Would Julen Lopetegui see a need for either?

Sevilla has sold a star center back already, sending Diego Carlos to Aston Villa, and brought in 26-year-old Marcao from Galatasaray for around $14 million. So it seems there would have to be several obstacles to selling a second big CB in one summer. As for Dest, it’s a move from one Champions League club to another and Sevilla would be signaling a real desire for the player if it felt he was enough to justify to using a Kounde fee to select a player of its liking on the world market.

Dest does seem driven to stay at Barcelona. But like Frenkie de Jong, the American fullback may not have as much say as usual in the matter given Barca’s money troubles (although, how troubled could they be given all the purchasing this summer?!?). Still one to watch. (NM)

July 12 – Gabriel Slonina deal back on?

Just when it looked like USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, 18, would not be heading to Chelsea, it appears the deal is back on. According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal for Slonina is back in the works as Todd Boehly is dealing with it personally. The American goalkeeper is regarded as one of the top young prospects in the world and Real Madrid were said to be pushing Chelsea to sign him. Per the report, Slonina will stay at Chicago Fire on loan and the deal will be worth over $10 million plus add ons. It appears that Slonina will be one for the future for Chelsea as Edouard Mendy will be their goalkeeper for many years to come. That said, Slonina could come in as the No. 2 in the next few years and gain valuable experience, plus this move opens up the opportunity to head elsewhere in Europe on loan. (JPW)

Chelsea have reached verbal agreement with Chicago Fire for Gabriel Slonina, after direct talks between Todd Boehly and MLS club. 10m deal plus add-ons, he'd stay at Chicago on loan. 🔵🇺🇸 #CFC Chelsea are expected to submit official bid this week in order to get the deal done. pic.twitter.com/965dJHuI6w — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2022

July 8 – Luca de la Torre signs for La Liga side Celta Vigo

Midfielder Luca de la Torre, who enjoyed a strong June international window and put himself firmly in the mix for the 2022 World Cup roster, has joined La Liga side Celta Vigo. De la Torre has been at Eredivisie side Heracles since the summer of 2020, when he left Fulham. The 24-year-old made 32 (out of 34) league appearances in each of his two seasons in the Netherlands, with his subsequent USMNT performances seemingly sealing the deal for Celta Vigo. The transfer fee is reportedly in the neighborhood of $2 million. (AE)

July 6 – Done deal! Tyler Adams signs for Leeds United – FULL STORY

Tyler Adams has completed his move to Leeds United as a deal worth over $24 million has been agreed for the USMNT midfielder to arrive from RB Leipzig.

Adams, 23, is touted as the replacement for Kalvin Phillips (the England international moved to Manchester City for $54.7 million), but anybody who has watched both Adams and Phillips play will know they are very different players. Leeds have basically replaced Phillips with Adams and Marc Roca. (JPW)

July 6 – Gabriel Slonina’s move to Chelsea appears to be off

It seems like Gabriel Slonina, 18, will not be heading to Chelsea. According to the London Evening Standard, a deal for Slonina to head to Stamford Bridge has been halted. Real Madrid and Wolves have also been linked with a move for the Chicago Fire product, who was close to joining Chelsea in January before sanctions were placed on the club and several key individuals on the recruitment side have since left. Slonina is highly-rated and has already been in the full USMNT squad as he continues to shine in MLS week after week. His future definitely lies in Europe but it seems like he won’t be signing for Chelsea. (JPW)

July 4 – Everton interested in Tyler Adams, but report says Leeds have sealed the deal

As Leeds push for Tyler Adams appears to be intensifying, another Premier League club entered the race. According to a report from The Daily Mail, Adams is also wanted by Everton. However, Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that Leeds have wrapped up the deal for Adams and everything is signed with a transfer fee of $24 million reported.

Tyler Adams deal, done and sealed. It means that if nothing changes in the coming weeks, Leeds won’t bid for midfielder Mo Camara from RB Salzburg despite rumours. 🟡🔵 #LUFC Main target has always been Tyler Adams together Marc Roca… and he’s now joining Leeds, here we go. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2022

So, the 23-year-old looks set to leave Leipzig this summer and it is believed he has been very keen on heading to the Premier League to play for his former boss Jesse Marsch. Adams is seen as being key to a new-look midfield for the Yorkshire club as they aim to replace Kalvin Phillips who signed for Manchester City. It looks like Leeds will replace Phillips with a combo of Adams and Marc Roca, as the latter has already arrived and he will combine very well with Adams.

Which club would be the best fit for Adams? Actually, it might be Everton over Leeds. Frank Lampard likes to play a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 formation and Adams would be perfect as one of the central midfielders in this system. Yes, his close ties to Marsch (who coached him in New York and Leipzig) is key when it comes to a potential move to Leeds but would a more possession-based style suit him better rather than Leeds’ high-pressing tactics? Probably, but he’s a very versatile player who could slot into most systems seamlessly. Tyler Adams will offer Leeds the defensive solidity their central midfield area needs and USMNT fans can be pretty sure that if he does join them then he will play more minutes than if he stayed at Leipzig. (JPW)

July 4 – Christian Pulisic not keen to leave Chelsea despite Juventus interest

Christian Pulisic has a big summer ahead of him as the USMNT star will be thinking long and hard about his future at club level. Should he stay at Chelsea? Should he leave? Where should he go? The latest report on his situation is from The Daily Mail, as they say Christian Pulisic wants to stay at Chelsea despite interest in him from Juventus. Per the report, Pulisic is not keen on a move to Juve.

This follows a report on his future from The Daily Telegraph, as they said that Chelsea have offered Juventus one of Pulisic and Timo Werner, plus cash, for Matthijs de Ligt. Of course, USMNT fans will be hoping whatever happens with Christian Pulisic at Chelsea will be best for the U.S. ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This is a very tough decision for Pulisic as he could stay at Chelsea but move behind Raheem Sterling, and other potential new signings, in the pecking order. Or he could head somewhere else and it may take him time to settle in too. It really is a 50/50 decision for the American star and it also depends heavily on whether or not Thomas Tuchel plans on giving him a big role this season. (JPW)

July 3 – Tyler Adams’ potential move to Leeds is still on

The Athletic says that Leeds’ potential move for Tyler Adams could now be a loan move, while others say it could be a permanent deal as talks have begun over a potential $15.6 million move. Given that Adams may not play regularly at RB Leipzig this season, heading to the Premier League to play for Jesse Marsch is a no-brainer. Adams played for Marsch at the New York Red Bulls and at Leipzig and is a solid, reliable central midfielder who would slot in nicely at Leeds. The Yorkshire club are looking at plenty of options to try and replace the outgoing Kalvin Phillips and signing multiple players in different midfield roles appears to be what they’re planning.

News #Adams: We‘ve reported about the interested of #LUFC. Now it’s getting more & more serious. Negotiations with Leipzig are concrete. First offer should be around €15m transfer fee. Marsch wants him as a replacement for Phillips. @SkySportDE @Sky_Marc @philipphinze24 🇺🇸 https://t.co/9lrksfcQr4 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 3, 2022

When it comes to Adams, 23, this is probably a smart way to make this move. If this is a loan deal with an option to buy, then it suits everyone and keeps his options open. If he excels at Leeds then he will likely want to stay and it means they were successful under Marsch and he will play for a manager who trusts him. If it doesn’t work out then he can return to Leipzig and he could be back in favor and back playing in the Champions League before you know it. The key for Adams, and all of the USMNT’s key men between now and November, is playing regularly. He will probably get more minutes at Leeds than Leipzig so this would be a good move. (JPW)

July 2 – Ethan Horvath gets his loan move

USMNT goalkeeper Ethan Horvath badly needed a loan move and he has landed at Luton Town in the Championship for the 2022-23 season. Horvath was second-choice as Nottingham Forest were promoted to the Premier League last season and after Forest signed Dean Henderson on loan for the 2022-23 campaign, Horvath wasn’t going to get many minutes. So he’s signed for Luton, who reached the playoffs but missed out on promotion to the PL last season. He will do battle with James Shea and Matt Macey for the starting spot.

How does this impact the USMNT goalkeeping depth-chart ahead of the 2022 World Cup? With Zack Steffen expected to be loaned out to Championship side Middlesbrough in the coming days, both he and Horvath will play plenty of games between now and November when the USMNT head to the World Cup in Qatar. That leaves Matt Turner at Arsenal as Aaron Ramsdale’s back-up and a lack of regular minutes could be an issue for Turner if he wants to start for Gregg Berhalter. For Horvath, this move is all about a final push for him to become the third-choice goalkeeper as he battles hard with Sean Johnson for that spot. Steffen and Turner are the clear frontrunners to start in goal for the USMNT at the World Cup but there is very little between Horvath and Johnson for the third-choice jersey. (JPW)

We are delighted to announce the signing of USA international goalkeeper Ethan Horvath on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest! ✍#COYH — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) July 2, 2022

June 30 – Harkes extends stay at Dundee United

Ian Harkes is sticking around Dundee United for at least one more season, as the 27-year-old will get the chance to test himself in the Europa Conference League.

Harkes hasn’t repped the United States national team at the USMNT level, but the son of John Harkes and former U.S. U-20 midfielder has become a mainstay in Scotland since transferring from DC United.

He scored three goals and added three assists in league play last season, starting every game he was fully fit as United finished fourth behind Celtic, Rangers, and Hearts.

Overall he’s made 131 appearances for United, helping the club from the Scottish Championship into the top flight and now Europe. (NM).

June 29 – Christian Pulisic part of Juventus swap deal?

Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie teammates for club and country? It’s possible.

Chelsea has been linked with loads of forwards under new owner Todd Boehly, and the American businessman could sanction the exit of one of the country’s finest exports in order to land Thomas Tuchel a prime defender.

Pulisic’s said to be a swap option for Juventus should they come down on their pricing of defender Matthijs de Ligt, the young Dutch center back who cost as much as any defender in the world.

It’s very easy to see the 23-year-old thriving in Serie A, and the deal would make sense on a number of levels; Keeping Pulisic in the Champions League and hunting for titles is huge, and pairing him with his best friend McKennie to continue building toward Qatar doesn’t hurt anything. (NM).

June 29 – Jordan Pefok linked with Union Berlin

EDIT: Pefok has been unveiled by Union Berlin – MORE

It always seemed like Jordan Pefok would be making a move from Young Boys after a prolific scoring season in Switzerland that included Champions League group stage goals against Manchester United and Atalanta.

A report out of Germany says that Pefok, 26, is signing for Union Berlin to help replace Nigerian star Taiwo Awoniyi, the former Liverpool prospect who recently signed for Nottingham Forest.

Pefok scored 22 goals in Switzerland last season and would now join an outfit that competed in the UEFA Europa Conference League and is now in the Europa League.

It’s a terrific move for Pefok and will only raise his profile as he looks to overcome an up-and-down performance for the USMNT in World Cup qualifying to seize a roster spot for Qatar. (NM)

Exklusiv: Union Berlin hat wohl einen Nachfolger für Taiwo Awoniyi gefunden: Die Köpenicker stehen nach @SPORT1-Infos vor der Verpflichtung von Jordan Siebatcheu von YB Bern. 🇺🇸 Der 26-j US-Amerikaner wurde Torschützenkönig in der Schweiz (22 Treffer) und soll rund €6m kosten. — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) June 29, 2022

June 28 – Zack Steffen loan from Man City to Middlesbrough

Zack Steffen will ready for the USMNT’s World Cup run with a loan stint at Middlesbrough, according to 90min.com’s Graeme Bailey and Tom Gott.

Steffen, 27, has made 21 appearances for Man City over the past two seasons, his third on the Premier League champions’ books.

He transferred to City from Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew in 2019, immediately going on loan to Fortuna Dusseldorf in the Bundesliga. He had a fantastic season in Germany though it was truncated by injury.

The 29-times capped Steffen is in a fight for the USMNT’s starting goalkeeper spot for the winter World Cup in Qatar. With Matt Turner going to Arsenal to presumably play behind Aaron Ramsdale, the No. 1 shirt at Middlesbrough means plenty of playing time to stay sharp in the hunt.

Boro boss Chris Wilder’s had success with loan goalkeepers in the past, specifically Dean Henderson’s starring runs at Sheffield United on loan from Manchester United.

Steffen would come into a goalkeeping corps with Luke Daniels and Brad James.

June 27 – Leeds want Tyler Adams to replace Kalvin Phillips

A report from The Yorkshire Evening Post claims that Leeds want to sign Tyler Adams to replace Kalvin Phillips and the USMNT star is ‘high up’ on their list of potential new arrivals. Per the report, Jesse Marsch is keen to sign Adams (who he coached at the New York Red Bulls and RB Leipzig) and another central midfielder from one of his former clubs, RB Salzburg’s Mohamed Camara. Maybe we should just rename them RB Leeds… Anyway, the link to Adams is perhaps the most obvious transfer in Premier League history. Marsch helped nurture Adams, 23, during his early years at RBNY and is a huge fan of the New Jersey native who can play in midfield but also out on the right. Replacing Phillips (he is expected to sign for Man City for $55 million this week) is going to be very difficult but if Leeds bring in Adams and Camara they can share the load and Leeds do need more squad depth as injuries ravaged them last season.

Focusing on Adams specifically, would this be a good move for the young American? He doesn’t appear to be a regular at RB Leipzig under Domenico Tedesco so he will have to move somewhere this summer if he wants regular minutes. Adams seems like a good fit for this Leeds side even though he hasn’t got Phillips’ passing ability and is quite a different player. Tyler Adams brings calm on the ball and off it and his positional sense and tactical awareness is very good. Add that in to already being coached by Marsch at two different clubs and this is a very good fit. Adams may want to move to a club playing in Europe but Leeds are a massive club and there is the potential to be part of a squad which can push for the top 10 and a cup run (at the very least) this season. The physicality of the Premier League shouldn’t be too much of a problem as Adams can sit in one of the holding midfield positions and keep things ticking over. (JPW)

June 27 – Matt Turner completes his move to Arsenal

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner has completed his move to Arsenal and is in north London settling in at his new club. It will take a lot for Turner to usurp Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal’s starting goalkeeper but he should get plenty of minutes in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League this season. It will be intriguing to see how Turner fares early on at Arsenal, especially as they are heading to the U.S. on a preseason tour and he should play plenty of minutes for the Gunners as he gets to know his new teammates, coaches and settles in further. (JPW)

✈️ From New Jersey to north London… Welcome home, Matty Turner ❤️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 27, 2022

June 23 – Goalkeeper moves involving Steffen, Stefan

German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega could become Manchester City’s No. 2 goalkeeper if Zack Steffen finds a transfer destination to his liking, according to Sky Sports.

Steffen may want to pursue a no. 1 shirt this summer as Ederson is not likely to lose his at Man City any time soon, and the USMNT backstop is locked in a battle with Matt Turner to start at the 2022 World Cup.

The 27-year-old American cost City around $7-8 million in 2019 when he made his second trip abroad. He was previously on the books at Freiburg and Columbus Crew, and starred on loan to Fortuna Dusseldorf from City in the 2019-20 season (though Fortuna was relegated).

Steffen signed a contract extension through the 2024-25 season, and Guardiola backed the USMNT man following a rough FA Cup semifinal. But a move away does make some sense, and perhaps a loan might fit the bill, too? (NM).

Manchester City are really interested in signing Stefan Ortega, as called by @Sky_Dirk today. Been told there’s a verbal agreement in place with City to sign as free agent 🔵 #MCFC Deal depends on Zack Steffen to find a good solution on the market, but Ortega’s waiting for City. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2022

June 20 – Leeds considering a move for Tyler Adams

According to a report from Sky Sports in Germany, Leeds are pondering bringing Tyler Adams to Elland Road alongside fellow USMNT star Brenden Aaronson (signed earlier this summer), to play under American head coach (and former USMNT midfielder himself) Jesse Marsch. Adams, of course, recently played for Marsch during his brief stint as RB Leipzig manager last season, but they go back even further than that as it was Marsch who gave a then-17-year-old Adams his professional debut at in the summer of 2015 at New York Red Bulls.

Adams has two years left on his Leipzig contract, and Domenico Tedesco has made it quite clear that Adams doesn’t fit the mold of what he’s looking for at defensive midfield. It remains in the best interest of everyone involved (including the USMNT) that Adams leaves Leipzig this summer and settles into a new long-term home. The rumors linking Adams to a reunion with Marsch aren’t likely to stop anytime soon. (AE)

News Tyler Adams: Despite the transfer of Aaronson and Roca, the midfielder from Leipzig is – next to other players – on the shortlist of #LUFC confirmed. Leeds is considering the situation of the 23 y/o 🇺🇸. Leipzig wants to sell him. @SkySportDE #TransferUpdate 🟨 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 20, 2022

June 9 – Chelsea to listen to offers for Christian Pulisic

[ MORE: Chelsea will listen to offers for Pulisic, Werner, Ziyech ]

Thomas Tuchel is going to be remaking Chelsea’s defense this summer, but the attack may also see a shift in personnel as according to The Telegraph the Blues are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, and Christian Pulisic.

The American wants to play left wing, and he’s been used everywhere from false-nine to right wingback at Chelsea. When it comes to Premier League play, Mason Mount was the only attacker to get more than 2,000 minutes for Chelsea last season.

May 26 – Brenden Aaronson signs for Leeds following relegation survival

[ MORE: Leeds sign USMNT attacker Brenden Aaronson ]

Another USMNT attacker is heading to the Premier League this summer, as Brenden Aaronson has agreed a $30-million transfer to Leeds United.

The $30-million transfer fee taking Brenden Aaronson from Salzburg to Leeds trails only (though, it pales in comparison to) Christian Pulisic’s $73-million move from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea in the summer of 2019. (AE)

