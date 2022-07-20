ProSoccerTalk is now on video as well as in written format as plenty of opinion is coming to your Premier League videos. This week, it’s Premier League awards season.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Each week ProSoccerTalk writers Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola will analyze the Premier League action, preview the fixtures, and handle the big news from around the soccer world.

Expect opinions, analysis, and insight, as well as plenty of friendly banter along the way and maybe a beer or two among these Premier League videos…

Basically, they have these chats on their own anyway so we thought we would record them and let them loose on the Premier League, USMNT, and everything in-between. This is going to be a lot of fun and a lighthearted look at all of the action from across the soccer world each week.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

With JPW is based in England and heading to PL games and traveling to stadiums/training grounds, plus Andy and Nick based Stateside, we will be checking in with them regularly to get their views on just about anything when it comes to Pro Soccer. Because, well, ProSoccerTalk.

Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho set for ‘sophomore surges’ in 2022-2023

Do newly-promoted teams need to do more work in the transfer window?

Is Crystal Palace transfer the right move for Chris Richards, USMNT?

Christian Pulisic staying at Chelsea could benefit USMNT at World Cup

Follow @NicholasMendola