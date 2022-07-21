Darwin Nunez scores four, Liverpool devours RB Leipzig – video highlights

Darwin Nunez is a problem for the opposition and Liverpool is buzzing over its Uruguayan star following his first hat trick (plus one).

It’s just preseason, but Liverpool fans won’t care much as they watched their mega-rich purchase run through Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the Reds’ 5-0 win on Thursday.

Mohamed Salah also scored for the Reds, his hard work around the top of the 18 leading to a Roberto Firmino assist and easy-enough finish for the calm, collected Egyptian scorer.

It’s another clean sheet and win for Liverpool, who beat Crystal Palace 2-0 after losing 4-0 to Manchester United to start the preseason.

Darwin Nunez hat trick video highlights

Then came Nunez’s magic, as the Uruguayan center forward scored three different ways.

The first goal was from the penalty spot and powerful enough to get past a good-reading goalkeeper.

The second came via a cool slot from the right side of the box after Trent Alexander-Arnold slipped Nunez into the box.

The third? A deft, quick touch into the goal, while the fourth was set up by Fabio Carvalho.

Watch the first three goals, here.

