Premier League clubs continued their preseason journeys on Saturday ahead of the 2022-23 season, as 15 of 20 sides were already in action or set to be later in the day.
In Glasgow, Harry Kane bagged himself a preseason brace against Scottish giants Rangers, while Antonio Conte mixed a half-dozen new signings into the squad.
In Australia, Manchester United and Aston Villa battled to a 2-2 draw
Harry Kane scores two goals in Spurs’ win over Rangers
Harry Kane looked sharp and ready to begin the 2022-23 season much quicker than the previous campaign after scoring a brace in a 2-1 victory over Rangers on Saturday.
Kane, of course, scored just one goal in his first 13 Premier League games last season after pushing for a transfer to Manchester City. By the end of the season, Conte was in charge at Tottenham and Kane had 17 PL goals (plus nine assists) to his name. On paper, another brilliant season from the homegrown talisman, but in reality there were so many more goals (and points) left on the table.
As for the rest of the squad, new signings Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic, Clement Lenglet, Djed Spence and Fraser Forster all played a part on Saturday
Nothing beats that feeling of the ball hitting the back of the net. Really enjoyed Ibrox today, had a proper atmosphere. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wQtIK1Yjeu
— Harry Kane (@HKane) July 23, 2022
Jadon Sancho scores as Man United draw Aston Villa
The conditions (both in the sky and on the ground itself) were far from ideal for free-flowing football, but bounce-back candidates Jadon Sancho and Leon Bailey — both of whom disappointed after moving to the Premier League last summer — found the back of the net in a 2-2 draw in Perth, Australia.
Sancho opened the scoring after 25 minutes and Matty Cash doubled the Red Devils’ lead with an own goal in the 42nd, but Bailey, a halftime substitute brought on by Steven Gerrard, halved Aston Villa’s deficit just four minutes into the second half. It was 2-1 late into stoppage time, when Calum Chambers rose highest and headed home a last-gasp equalizer.
That’s three goals in four games for Sancho, who appears more settled and comfortable in Erik ten Hag’s system than he ever did under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick. The 22-year-old could be primed a sensation second season if the positive momentum is to continued for Man United.
A superb @Sanchooo10 volley opens the scoring in Perth! 🤩🇦🇺#MUFC || #MUTOUR22
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 23, 2022
Instant impact. 🔥 @LeonBailey #ICONPerth pic.twitter.com/KPNGxaoLv5
— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 23, 2022
Rising highest. 💥 @CalumChambers95#ICONPerth pic.twitter.com/DXGEPtSgTP
— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 23, 2022
Arsenal vs Chelsea – Orlando, Florida
Time for our final #FCSeries action tonight! 🤝#BluesInTheUSA pic.twitter.com/bqZjzhN8Fy
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 23, 2022
📸 Want to see more from today's session?
Check out the full gallery now on https://t.co/4KJlfKW7rt 👇
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 23, 2022
Manchester City vs Bayern Munich – Green Bay, Wisconsin
🏟📍 Lambeau Field#ManCity pic.twitter.com/HUvIF0idJ9
— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 23, 2022
It's matchday here in Green Bay! 🇺🇸
You can watch tonight's pre-season fixture against Bayern live via a subscription to CITY+ or on pay-per-view with Recast 📺
Tap for full details ⤵️
— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 23, 2022
Other Premier League preseason results
QPR 0-3 Crystal Palace
Reading 1-2 Brighton
Union Berlin 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Preston North End 1-2 Leicester City
Derby County 1-3 Leicester City
Bournemouth 0-1 Bristol City
Wolfsburg 4-0 Brentford
Watford 0-0 Southampton
Luton Town 1-1 West Ham United
Wolves 3-0 Besiktas – in progress