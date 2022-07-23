Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League clubs continued their preseason journeys on Saturday ahead of the 2022-23 season, as 15 of 20 sides were already in action or set to be later in the day.

In Glasgow, Harry Kane bagged himself a preseason brace against Scottish giants Rangers, while Antonio Conte mixed a half-dozen new signings into the squad.

In Australia, Manchester United and Aston Villa battled to a 2-2 draw

Harry Kane scores two goals in Spurs’ win over Rangers

Harry Kane looked sharp and ready to begin the 2022-23 season much quicker than the previous campaign after scoring a brace in a 2-1 victory over Rangers on Saturday.

Kane, of course, scored just one goal in his first 13 Premier League games last season after pushing for a transfer to Manchester City. By the end of the season, Conte was in charge at Tottenham and Kane had 17 PL goals (plus nine assists) to his name. On paper, another brilliant season from the homegrown talisman, but in reality there were so many more goals (and points) left on the table.

As for the rest of the squad, new signings Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic, Clement Lenglet, Djed Spence and Fraser Forster all played a part on Saturday

Nothing beats that feeling of the ball hitting the back of the net. Really enjoyed Ibrox today, had a proper atmosphere. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wQtIK1Yjeu — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 23, 2022

Jadon Sancho scores as Man United draw Aston Villa

The conditions (both in the sky and on the ground itself) were far from ideal for free-flowing football, but bounce-back candidates Jadon Sancho and Leon Bailey — both of whom disappointed after moving to the Premier League last summer — found the back of the net in a 2-2 draw in Perth, Australia.

Sancho opened the scoring after 25 minutes and Matty Cash doubled the Red Devils’ lead with an own goal in the 42nd, but Bailey, a halftime substitute brought on by Steven Gerrard, halved Aston Villa’s deficit just four minutes into the second half. It was 2-1 late into stoppage time, when Calum Chambers rose highest and headed home a last-gasp equalizer.

That’s three goals in four games for Sancho, who appears more settled and comfortable in Erik ten Hag’s system than he ever did under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick. The 22-year-old could be primed a sensation second season if the positive momentum is to continued for Man United.

Arsenal vs Chelsea – Orlando, Florida

📸 Want to see more from today's session? Check out the full gallery now on https://t.co/4KJlfKW7rt 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 23, 2022

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich – Green Bay, Wisconsin

It's matchday here in Green Bay! 🇺🇸 You can watch tonight's pre-season fixture against Bayern live via a subscription to CITY+ or on pay-per-view with Recast 📺 Tap for full details ⤵️ — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 23, 2022

Other Premier League preseason results

QPR 0-3 Crystal Palace

Reading 1-2 Brighton

Union Berlin 1-0 Nottingham Forest

Preston North End 1-2 Leicester City

Derby County 1-3 Leicester City

Bournemouth 0-1 Bristol City

Wolfsburg 4-0 Brentford

Watford 0-0 Southampton

Luton Town 1-1 West Ham United

Wolves 3-0 Besiktas – in progress

