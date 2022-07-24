Premier League clubs continued their preseason journeys on Saturday ahead of the 2022-23 season, as 15 of 20 sides were in action.

In Green Bay, in front of 78,128 spectators at the historic Lambeau Field, Erling Haaland made his first appearance for Manchester City this preseason and — wouldn’t you know it — scored his first goal for the club.

In Orlando, Arsenal battered a rather strong Chelsea side to the tune of 4-0. The average age of their four goal scorers? 22.5.

In Glasgow, Harry Kane bagged himself a preseason brace against Scottish giants Rangers, while Antonio Conte mixed a half-dozen new signings into the squad.

In Australia, Manchester United and Aston Villa battled to a 2-2 draw as Jadon Sancho continued his fine form this preseason, but the Red Devils conceded the equalizer late in stoppage time.

Erling Haaland scores winning goal in first Man City appearance (against Bayern)

Bayern Munich were likely thrilled to see Haaland leave Borussia Dortmund and the Bundesliga this summer when he signed for Manchester City, but on Saturday night the Norwegian scored his first Man City goal in his first appearance of the preseason.

It’s already clear that Haaland, whose instincts inside the penalty area are second to none (at the age of 22), will bring a new dimension to Manchester City’s attack, with the lone goal of the game painting a perfect example. “Put the ball in the box and see what happens” is now a legitimate option for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Kevin De Bruyne recovered the ball atop the penalty area and smoothly played Jack Grealish, who also looks primed for a strong second season at the Etihad Stadium, into space and Grealish played the simple square ball across the face of goal for Haaland to slide in and tap it home.

Pep Guardiola assesses Haaland debut and “aggressive” Jack Grealish

“[Haaland] scored a goal, which is important. These type of goals in front of keeper — always he’s there. “The first minutes, he needs more rhythm and time, but already he had 45 minutes which is good for him. We’ll see how he reacts to the niggles that he had in the previous weeks. He made just four, five training sessions; he needs weeks. After we come back, we have long weeks to prepare every weekend game. In those two or three weeks, we will get the best form.” … “He arrived sharp, with a good mentality — aggressive. He played a really good game.”

Arsenal run rampant as they put four past Chelsea

It’s very, very, very early — no doubt about it — but it never feels good to be beaten 4-0.

Gabriel Jesus took the opening goal with incredible composure and skill, lifting the ball over Edouard Mendy and curling it just inside the far post right on the quarter-hour mark. Martin Odegaard made goal no. 2 look just as easy, though it was anything but in reality. Gabriel Martinelli played the Norwegian into the penalty area, and in one smooth motion Odegaard turned and fired low and inside the far post.

Buakyo Saka cleaned up Mendy’s save and spill in the 66th minute to make it 3-0, and Albert Sambi Lokonga was left unmarked to head home in acres of space during stoppage time.

Thomas Tuchel: “I cannot guarantee we will be ready in two weeks”

“I am far from relaxed. We were simply not good enough. We were simply not competitive. I look at the last season and parts of the game where we struggled, parts of the season where we struggled, and then we got sanctioned and players left us and some players are trying to leave us, and this is where it is. “So we had an urgent appeal for quality players, a huge amount of quality players. We got two quality players but we are not competitive like this. Unfortunately, you could see it today.” … “The worrying part is that the level of commitment physically and mentally for this match was far higher for Arsenal than for us. “They played, I think, what is their strongest lineup and structure that you see now for several weeks. This was the lineup they will try to start for Premier League games. It was surely not our strongest lineup. This is a part of an explanation, but only a little part and the other part is worrying. I cannot guarantee we will be ready in two weeks.” … “Given our last two weeks, our game today, we should not mention the two teams in front of us. We got absolutely beaten by a team that does not play Champions League football next season and finished behind us. But at the moment, they seem far ahead of us.”

Harry Kane scores two goals in Spurs’ win over Rangers

Harry Kane looked sharp and ready to begin the 2022-23 season much quicker than the previous campaign after scoring a brace in a 2-1 victory over Rangers on Saturday.

Kane, of course, scored just one goal in his first 13 Premier League games last season after pushing for a transfer to Manchester City. By the end of the season, Conte was in charge at Tottenham and Kane had 17 PL goals (plus nine assists) to his name. On paper, another brilliant season from the homegrown talisman, but in reality there were so many more goals (and points) left on the table.

As for the rest of the squad, new signings Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic, Clement Lenglet, Djed Spence and Fraser Forster all played a part on Saturday

Nothing beats that feeling of the ball hitting the back of the net. Really enjoyed Ibrox today, had a proper atmosphere. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wQtIK1Yjeu — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 23, 2022

Jadon Sancho scores as Man United draw Aston Villa

The conditions (both in the sky and on the ground itself) were far from ideal for free-flowing football, but bounce-back candidates Jadon Sancho and Leon Bailey — both of whom disappointed after moving to the Premier League last summer — found the back of the net in a 2-2 draw in Perth, Australia.

Sancho opened the scoring after 25 minutes and Matty Cash doubled the Red Devils’ lead with an own goal in the 42nd, but Bailey, a halftime substitute brought on by Steven Gerrard, halved Aston Villa’s deficit just four minutes into the second half. It was 2-1 late into stoppage time, when Calum Chambers rose highest and headed home a last-gasp equalizer.

That’s three goals in four games for Sancho, who appears more settled and comfortable in Erik ten Hag’s system than he ever did under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick. The 22-year-old could be primed a sensation second season if the positive momentum is to continued for Man United.

Other Premier League preseason friendlies

QPR 0-3 Crystal Palace

Reading 1-2 Brighton

Union Berlin 1-0 Nottingham Forest

Preston North End 1-2 Leicester City

Derby County 1-3 Leicester City

Bournemouth 0-1 Bristol City

Wolfsburg 4-0 Brentford

Watford 0-0 Southampton

Luton Town 1-1 West Ham United

Wolves 3-0 Besiktas

