The money going into their coffers from North London made a Cucurella move start a feel a bit more certain, but the Seagulls have reportedly rejected a $36 million bid in the hopes of getting something closer to their $60 million valuation.

Cucurella was phenomenal with Brighton last season and left back was always going to be a position of interest for Man City even before it sanctioned the sale of Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal.

Marc Cucurella is unequivocally a Pep Guardiola player, right down to the Catalan roots, but will Brighton’s valuation of its star wing back keep him with the Seagulls?

July 22 – Oleksandr Zinchenko unveiled as newest Arsenal player

Following weeks of reports and speculation, and even confirmation from his former manager, Oleksandr Zinchenko is officially an Arsenal player. The Gunners announced the 25-year-old left back/midfielder’s arrival on Friday, with the Ukrainian international calling it “a boyhood dream come true.” (AE)

July 20 – Man City deny Neymar deal

Pep Guardiola has dismissed reports that Manchester City didn’t want to sign Neymar, as a report from Le Parisien stated that Paris Saint-Germain offered the Brazilian star to the reigning Premier League champs in exchange for Bernardo Silva but City turned the deal down.

“It is not true. I am sorry for them because the information was false,” Guardiola said. Neymar is incredible player… Let him express the huge talent he has in Paris with Lionel Messi, Mbappe and others. I would say that Manchester City every season bought 150 players.”

Neymar, 30, has consistently been linked with a move away from PSG this summer as it seems like the French giants are moving away from their model of signing superstars. His talent is undoubted but his injury record has been pretty troubling over the last few years. Neymar would of course fit in very well at City (imagine him linking up with Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland!?) but it seems like this move is a non-starter. If Neymar was to leave PSG this summer, where could he actually go? Given his wages and the potential transfer fee/player in exchange that PSG would ask for, it is a tough to see him moving at all. (JPW)

July 18 – Oleksandr Zinchenko set for Arsenal

According to a report from David Ornstein, Arsenal have agreed contract terms with Oleksandr Zinchenko after agreeing a $35.9-million transfer fee with Manchester City. The deal is expected to be announced by Arsenal in the coming hours or days. Zinchenko is currently in the United States as part of Man City’s preseason tour, but he is expected to depart to undergo his medical with Arsenal, who are also stateside ahead of the new Premier League season. (AE)

July 15 – Ake deal off; Zinchenko talks continue

Nathan Ake will not be leaving Manchester City this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano, as the Dutch international is needed by Pep Guardiola. The center back, 27, was linked with a move back to Chelsea but that won’t happen and according to reports, the Blues aren’t delighted about the move stalling late on. With Presnel Kimpembe potentially on his way to partner Kalidou Koulibaly, Chelsea should have plenty of options at center back but probably need one more signing to back-up Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta (if he stays) as youngster Levi Colwill will also be on the move.

As for a player who could well be leaving Manchester City, it appears Oleksandr Zinchenko is edging closer to a move to Arsenal. The Ukraine star could play at left back, in midfield or on the left wing for Arsenal and his minutes would increase with the Gunners. Like Gabriel Jesus, he’s a player who knows Mikel Arteta really well and he would slot in perfectly to Arsenal’s system. Zinchenko is the back-up for Joao Cancelo at City and it doesn’t seem like he will become a starter week in, week out with the reigning Premier League champs also looking to sign Brighton’s Marc Cucurella this summer. If the Ukrainian captain moves to Arsenal then he could become a regular starter, especially if Arteta moves to a back three in a 3-4-2-1 formation and Kieran Tierney plays as a left-sided center back. Zinchenko would be a perfect fit for the left wing-back role in that system. (JPW)

July 13 – Sterling signs for Chelsea

The England international has signed for Chelsea after a stellar seven seasons at Manchester City. Sterling will be the main man in attack for Thomas Tuchel and will give him them the clever runs and pace they need in attack. This is a massive upgrade for Chelsea and proves the ambition of their new owners, as Sterilng will excel in the 3-4-2-1 formation in one of the underneath roles, or even up top as the central striker. Sterling’s goodbye message to City was classy and the England star will always be remembered fondly by the City faithful. (JPW)

July 6 – Chelsea, Man City reportedly agree Sterling fee

Raheem Sterling has agreed to join Chelsea after seven seasons at Manchester City, according to multiple reports.

The 27-year-old England star would move with the World Cup looming in November and mark the second big-money attacker to leave Man City this summer after Gabriel Jesus shuffled off to North London.

What can this move mean to Man City?

July 4 – Kalvin Phillips completes Man City move

England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips has switched his boyhood club Leeds for Manchester City, as the move costs an initial $54.7 million. Phillips is the long-term replacement for Fernandinho and will add steel, creativity and class to City’s engine room. This seems like a very good fit for Pep Guardiola and the transfer fee is pretty decent too. Perhaps that was impacted by Phillips having a rough 2021-22 season as he spent most of it out injured. Regardless of those struggles, the Yorkshire Pirlo has an incredible range of passing and he should slot in very nicely alongside Rodri to give City’s stable of wonderful attacking players plenty of license to roam free. Phillips, 26, is joining City in his prime and Guardiola will no doubt take his game to the next level. This is a very good deal for City and Phillips. (JPW)

July 1 – Man City add goalkeeper ahead of Steffen loan

USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen was expected to leave Manchester City on loan this season should the Citizens find a home for him.

It seems like reports of Steffen going on loan to Middlesbrough in the Championship are for real, then, given that City announced the signing of Stefan Ortega-Moreno on a three-year deal.

The out-of-contract 29-year-old starred for Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga but saw the club relegated as he finished out his contract. (NM)