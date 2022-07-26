After the takeover of the west London club was finally completed the Chelsea transfer news has gone into overdrive as Thomas Tuchel aims to reshape his squad this summer.

Given all of the uncertainty around the ownership situation at Chelsea, things have been quiet in terms of incomings. Not now.

With Chelsea losing Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Romelu Lukaku and the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso expected to move on, we can expect a busy summer at Stamford Bridge.

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Chelsea transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Chelsea 2022-23 confirmed transfers & signings

In

Raheem Sterling – Manchester City, $56.3 million

Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli, $39.1 million

Out

Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan (loan, with $8.1-million loan fee)

Antonio Rudiger – Real Madrid (free transfer)

Andreas Christensen – Barcelona (end of contract)

Danny Drinkwater (end of contract)

Chelsea transfer news today, live!

July 26 – Denzel Dumfries, center backs now top of Chelsea’s list

Thomas Tuchel isn’t happy with the amount of players Chelsea have been able to sign this summer and now that it appears that Jules Kounde will be heading to Barcelona instead of Stamford Bridge, the race to sign defenders is well and truly on. A report from 90min says that Pau Torres, Josko Gvardiol and Milan Skriniar are three center back options Chelsea are looking at closely, while Bayern Munich duo Dayot Upamecano and Benjamin Pavard could also be options. Torres and Pavard seem the most likely signings for Chelsea from that lengthy list of defenders as Tuchel needs reinforcements in defense for Chelsea to have any chance of mounting a serious title challenge this season. Right now, Chelsea will line up with Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly and probably Cesar Azpilicueta at center back for the opening day of the season in their 3-4-2-1 formation. However, Azpilicueta could leave for Barcelona but if the Catalan club sign Jules Kounde ahead of Chelsea that could actually scupper Azpilicueta’s move to Barcelona.

If Azpilicueta does move on then Denzel Dumfries will likely arrive at right wing-back, with the Dutch international said to be Chelsea’s main target for that position according to the London Evening Standard. The Inter Milan defender, 26, could play as the right wing-back in the 3-4-2-1 formation and Reece James could switch to be the right-sided center back for Chelsea. That could solve their center back issue, at least in the short-term, as Chelsea will likely bring in a new central defender (or two) before the transfer window shuts on September 1. Things are getting very interesting for Tuchel and the new Chelsea owners as deals need to be completed fast if they’re going to seriously compete for trophies this season. (JPW)

July 26 – Timo Werner could leave Chelsea

Fabrizio Romano has indicated that Timo Werner could leave Chelsea this summer, with Juventus and RB Leipzig linked with a move for the German international. Werner’s comments during preseason upset Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, as the striker revealed he could be happy at whatever club he was playing at. After struggling for goals, and minutes, during the 2021-22 campaign, Werner’s playing time could be reduced further this season after the arrival of Raheem Sterling. Werner, 26, is loved by Chelsea fans for his work rate but he has scored just 10 goals in 56 Premier League games over the last two seasons and 23 goals in 89 appearances in all competitions. He has been guilty of snatching at big chances and not being clinical enough in front of goal.

Another report from Bild in Germany states that Newcastle want to sign Werner. Heading to Newcastle or back to Leipzig seems like a very good move for Werner, with the former probably his best bet. In the right system he will cause havoc but Chelsea’s 3-4-2-1 formation just doesn’t suit his style of play and he is much better in a team that plays two up front or a traditional 4-3-3 where wide players are forwards. Werner wants to lock in his spot in Germany’s World Cup roster and playing regularly has to be his aim between now and November. He isn’t going to get that at Chelsea as Sterling, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech all appear to be ahead of him in the pecking order for the three attacking roles. (JPW)

Timo Werner could really leave Chelsea this summer. He's one of the names in Juventus list alongside Allegri's priority Morata – was already discussed during negotiations for de Ligt. 🔵 #CFC @SkySport Chelsea also tried to include Werner loan in talks with Leipzig for Mukiele. pic.twitter.com/MTJr0aYnIy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2022

July 25 – Jules Kounde to Chelsea in trouble with Barcelona back in pursuit

Since the last update of the quickly escalating Jules Kounde transfer saga, Barcelona have been out of the race, only to re-ignite and resume their pursuit of the 23-year-old French international. Given Barcelona’s ongoing financial troubles, Sevilla $65-million asking price was simply a bridge too far, until Barca sold another percentage of their La Liga television rights, and suddenly they’re (reportedly) back in the mix. Coincidence? Who knows with them, but it could be Chelsea set to fail in their bid to complete a third major signing this summer, to go with new boys Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly. (AE)

July 22 – Chelsea submit official paperwork for Kounde, but the saga takes another twist

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed multiple reports that Chelsea have submitted official paperwork to Sevilla with a fee of over $65 million agreed and personal terms agreed with Jules Kounde. So, what is the hold up here? It is basically the final signatures on everything and it appears that Kounde is waiting to see whether or not Barcelona (who have sold even more of their TV rights to raise cash) make a late bid to sign him.

An added wrinkle is that Kounde has actually turned up for Sevilla’s preseason training camp, which was unexpected. Per reports, Barca will not be able to offer Sevilla the same price as Chelsea for Kounde, so it seems like this could get drag on if Kounde prefers to move to Barcelona. Kounde, 26, would be a key signing for Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel needs to bolster his defense ahead of the new season. (JPW)

Chelsea have sent paperworks to Sevilla for Koundé deal during the night, pushing to get it over the line. Details after bid on Wednesday: £55m deal, 5 year contract. 🚨🔵 #CFC Chelsea, still waiting for Sevilla's final approval to avoid new attempts from Barcelona today. pic.twitter.com/ENyludBTSS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2022

July 20 – Fee agree for Kounde

This is developing rather quickly, isn’t it? According to a report from The Sun, Chelsea have agreed to pay Sevilla’s asking price of $66 million for Jules Kounde. Per the report, the French defender has agreed personal terms, has spoken with Thomas Tuchel and he could even be present in the U.S. for the final few days of their preseason tour. This would be another massive coup for Chelsea and is exactly what they needed under their new ownership. With Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly signed over the last seven days, Kounde’s arrival adds quality and a long-term replacement for outgoing club legend Cesar Azpilicueta. (JPW)

July 19 – Battle for Kounde intensifies

A report from Marca in Spain states that Chelsea have made an opening offer of $57 million for Jules Kounde, but the La Liga club want at least $67 million for the French international. Per the report, Kounde and Chelsea have already agreed personal terms over a transfer so this could all move very quickly when/if Sevilla get the price they want.

Chelsea and Barcelona both want to sign Kounde but the latter continue to struggle with balancing the books even though they are signing a lot of new players this summer. Kounde, 23, is a perfect fit for Thomas Tuchel’s 3-4-2-1 system and Chelsea have been trying to sign him for over a year. However, Barca want Kounde to be the center-piece of a new-look defense and if they can financially get a deal done, it seems like a move which could happen. After Koulibaly arrived and with Presnel Kimpembe linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, Tuchel is upgrading his entire defensive unit and Chelsea need to do this if they want to remain in the Premier League’s top four, at the very least, this season. (JPW)

July 18 – Push to sign Kimpembe, Kounde is on

So, yeah, Chelsea are having a right go in this transfer window, aren’t they? And they needed too, especially defensively. According to this report from Fabrizio Romano the Blues have now gone back in for Sevilla and France center back Jules Kounde and are trying to seal a deal for Presnel Kimpembe too, with multiple outlets stating Chelsea have made a $48 million bid to PSG for Kimpembe.

Focusing on Kounde, Chelsea chased the 23-year-old over the last few transfer windows and now that Barcelona appear to be trying to sign him, Chelsea are going back in. With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leaving this summer, plus Cesar Azpilicueta’s future uncertain, Tuchel needs reinforcements at center back. With Kalidou Koulibaly already arriving and Thiago Silva around he has plenty of experience, but the moves for Kounde and 26-year-old Kimpembe proves they are also trying to sign players who will be the heart of their defense for the next four to five years.

Both would be a very good fit for Tuchel’s 3-4-2-1 system and imagine if Chelsea have Kounde, Koulibaly and Kimpembe starting at center back this season with Thiago Silva around to slot in when needed? That would be sublime. Having mobile and aggressive center backs who are calm on the ball is key to the way Tuchel wants his teams to play and he knows Kimpembe well from his time at PSG. With the midfield pretty much set, plus Raheem Sterling added to the attack, strengthening the defense is key for Chelsea in the final six weeks of the window. (JPW)

Chelsea have re-activated contacts for Jules Koundé last week as Nathan Aké is no longer available. Barcelona have to be fast now, after discussing Kounde’s contract for long time. 🇫🇷 #CFC Chelsea trying for both Koundé and Kimpembé – Colwill, waiting to understand his future. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2022

July 18 – Armando Broja heading to West Ham?

It appears that Albania and Chelsea striker Armando Broja could be heading to West Ham, as the Hammers are willing to pay up to $36 million to sign him permanently. Broja, 20, impressed on loan at Southampton last season and the powerful forward has been wanted by a host of teams on a permanent deal this summer and the Guardian believe Broja doesn’t want another loan move but is pushing to sign somewhere permanently.

Per our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Broja will travel back to the UK after only just arriving on Chelsea’s preseason tour of the U.S. as he has a small injury but has also told the club he wants to move. Everton may match any offer from West Ham, while Newcastle and Southampton are also said to be interested. If Broja does sign for David Moyes’ side, it makes sense for all involved. The Hammers need plenty of additions in attack to help ease the burden on Michail Antonio and this should be a good move for Broja too. He will play in the UEFA Conference League and make a step up from a midtable team in Southampton to a team like West Ham who will once again hope to push into the top six of the Premier League. He isn’t going to play much at Chelsea this season as Tuchel seems to be fine with having Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling and Timo Werner as his center forward options. (JPW)

July 16 – Koulibaly completes Chelsea move

The Senegal defender has completed his move from Napoli to Chelsea and there are some great photos of him being unveiled in Las Vegas as he links up with Thomas Tuchel’s side on their U.S. tour. Koulibaly, 31, is exactly the kind of center back Chelsea needed to rebuild their defense and Tuchel has added real quality in Koulibaly and Sterling. Who’s next? Probably another few defenders with Presnel Kimpembe and Jules Kounde targeted. Koulibaly is perfect for the 3-4-2-1 formation and will replace Antonio Rudiger as the commanding force in the Chelsea defense who will step out and be aggressive. Koulibaly and Thiago Silva have plenty of experience and it will be intriguing to see who Thomas Tuchel lines up alongside them this season. (JPW)

July 15 – Slonina deal creeping closer

So, is this actually going to happen!? It seems like this deal for 18-year-old USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has dragged on and on, but there is no real rush on either side as Slonina will be heading back to the Chicago Fire on loan. As we’ve said below, Slonina will eventually head to Chelsea over the next year or so and his next step is to head out on loan in Europe. The American goalkeeper has a very bright future and this is a good move for him to enter the European market and have a huge club like Chelsea handling his development. (JPW)

Gabriel Slonina’s agent Jaime Garcia has informed Chicago Fire that they reached an agreement on personal terms with Chelsea. 🚨🔵 #CFC CFC will submit official bid and send paperworks, after verbal agreement with Chicago: 10m plus add-ons. Slonina will stay at Chicago on loan. pic.twitter.com/Ky66pzXjpa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

July 15 – Ake deal off

Nathan Ake will not be leaving Manchester City this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano, as the Dutch international is needed by Pep Guardiola. The center back, 27, was linked with a move back to Chelsea but that won’t happen and according to reports, the Blues aren’t delighted about the move stalling late on. With Presnel Kimpembe potentially on his way to partner Kalidou Koulibaly, Chelsea should have plenty of options at center back but probably need one more signing to back-up Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta (if he stays) as youngster Levi Colwill will also be on the move. (JPW)

Manchester City internal decision: Oleksandr Zinchenko can leave the club, Arsenal are prepared to submit an official proposal. 🚨🇺🇦 #AFC Nathan Aké stays at the club after talk with Guardiola despite personal terms agreed with Chelsea. #MCFC Chelsea, still working on Kimpembé. pic.twitter.com/Hk6nGOyyAF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

July 13 – Chelsea set to sign Koulibaly; Kimpembe, Ake next up

What a signing this will be for Chelsea. Kalidou Koulibaly, 31, is heading to the Blues to bolster their defense. His experience will be vital and he’s the perfect replacement for Antonio Rudiger. This move, coupled with developing deals for Presnel Kimpembe and Nathan Ake, is another huge statement of intent from the new Chelsea ownership. They are revamping their entire defense and adding key attacking players. This is the real deal. (JPW)

Kalidou Koulibaly to Chelsea, here we go! Full agreement in place for €40m fee add-ons completed, bid accepted. Napoli are checking the documents then it will be official. 🚨🔵 #CFC Koulibaly will sign long-term deal for €10m net salary per season. First centre back, signed. pic.twitter.com/Flr0XSN7wu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2022

🚨 Chelsea in talks with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Presnel Kimpembe. #PSG open to 26yo’s exit if valuation met – not happened yet but conversations ongoing. France int’l a key #CFC target at left centre-back. Juventus also in contact @TheAthleticUK #Juve https://t.co/5sf488Awxm — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 13, 2022

More on Chelsea. Levi Colwill, now likely to leave on a permanent deal this summer – as Tuchel and Boehly are working to sign three top centre backs. 🚨🔵 #CFC Chelsea and Levi Colwill will make a decision soon – as Koulibaly deal is done, Kimpembé and Aké in talks. pic.twitter.com/YdxS9d7ymS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2022

July 13 – Sterling signs for Chelsea

The England international has signed for Chelsea after a stellar seven seasons at Manchester City. Sterling will be the main man in attack for Thomas Tuchel and will give him them the clinical edge and pace they need in attack. This is a massive upgrade for Chelsea and proves the ambition of their new owners, as Sterilng will excel in the 3-4-2-1 formation in one of the underneath roles, or even up top as the central striker. (JPW)

July 12 – Blues interested in Serge Gnabry?

A report from the Daily Mail claims that Chelsea have turned their attention to Serge Gnabry after Raphinha appears to be heading to Barcelona. Gnabry, 26, is valued at $53 million by Bayern Munich and the Germany international has just one year left on his contract, with Chelsea reaching out to Bayern about his availability. The silky winger creates and scores goals galore and with Chelsea set to add Raheem Sterling and chasing other forward options, it is clear Thomas Tuchel wants to freshen up his attack. Romelu Lukaku has been loaned out to Inter Milan, Hakim Ziyech could be leaving for AC Milan, while the likes of Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner have also been linked with moves away.

Would Gnabry slot in well at Chelsea? Everything suggests so. He is versatile, clinical in the final third and along with Sterling would give Chelsea’s attacking unit a totally different look. Tuchel prefers to play without a target forward and Sterling and Gnabry could start underneath Havertz, or one of them could even start up top with Mason Mount in the attacking midfield position. Gnabry would give Tuchel flexibility and the German coach loves that from his team. Gnabry doesn’t appear to be closer to agreeing a new contract at Bayern Munich and Chelsea could take advantage of that situation. (JPW)

July 12 – Nathan Ake, Kalidou Koulibaly lined up

According to Fabrizio Romano, Napoli and Senegal center back Kalidou Koulibaly remains on Chelsea’s wish list as they aim to sign new center back. Negotiations for Nathan Ake are continuing too, as Thomas Tuchel looks to rebuild his defense. Matthijs de Ligt seems to be heading to Bayern Munich from Juventus, so Chelsea have given up pursuing the Dutch center back. Koulibaly has a huge contract offer on the table from Napoli but per the report, talks with his agent have continued and he is seen as a key man for the Blues.

David Ornstein is now reporting that Chelsea are even closer to signing Koulibaly for a deal worth over $40 million.

🚨 Chelsea close to agreements on fee + personal terms to sign Kalidou Koulibaly. Not done & Napoli often tricky but talks moving towards ~€40m deal + long-term contract for 31yo. Likes of Kimpembe, Kounde, Ake remain in mix @TheAthleticUK #CFC #SSCNapoli https://t.co/Izox1JeuN5 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 12, 2022

How big of a priority is center back for Chelsea? In a word, huge. After losing Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona on free transfers, captain Cesar Azpilicueta could also be heading to Barca and that leaves Chelsea very short in defense. Ake and Koulibaly would be perfect fits for Chelsea’s 3-4-2-1 system and Koulibaly would be a very good direct replacement for Antonio Rudiger. Koulibaly will be expensive but he does have just one year left on his contract at Napoli and the 31-year-old may feel like now is the time to take his talents to the Premier League after what seems like constant links in every single transfer window of the last five years. (JPW)

July 12 – Gabriel Slonina deal back on?

Just when it looked like USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, 18, would not be heading to Chelsea, it appears the deal is back on. According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal for Slonina is back in the works as Todd Boehly is dealing with it personally. The American goalkeeper is regarded as one of the top young prospects in the world and Real Madrid were said to be pushing Chelsea to sign him. Per the report, Slonina will stay at Chicago Fire on loan and the deal will be worth over $10 million plus add ons. It appears that Slonina will be one for the future for Chelsea as Edouard Mendy will be their goalkeeper for many years to come. That said, Slonina could come in as the No. 2 in the next few years and gain valuable experience, plus this move opens up the opportunity to head elsewhere in Europe on loan. (JPW)

Chelsea have reached verbal agreement with Chicago Fire for Gabriel Slonina, after direct talks between Todd Boehly and MLS club. 10m deal plus add-ons, he'd stay at Chicago on loan. 🔵🇺🇸 #CFC Chelsea are expected to submit official bid this week in order to get the deal done. pic.twitter.com/965dJHuI6w — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2022

July 12 – Raphinha edging closer to Barcelona move

This really has become a saga but it appears that Raphinha’s move to Barcelona is closer to completion. Fabrizio Romano has said that Leeds have finally accepted a bid from Barca and now the only wait is until the Catalan club can afford to register Raphinha and complete the deal. Raphinha, 25, was wanted by a host of Premier League clubs and it looked like he would join Chelsea after they had a bid accepted. However, his dream has always been to play for Barcelona and the Brazil international looks to have got his move with Chelsea now moving for Raheem Sterling and perhaps another wide forward (see above). As for Raphinha, he will play a key role at Barcelona who are likely to move on plenty of other players this summer as Xavi freshens up his squad. It is quite likely that Raphinha, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres will be Barcelona’s main men in attack. (JPW)

July 11 – Manchester United, Arsenal linked with Kante move

Now, N’Golo Kante is still probably in the top three defensive midfielders in the world when he’s fully fit, so why would Chelsea sell him? Kante, 31, has just one year left on his contract at Chelsea and it appears he may be ready for a new challenge. With that in mind, the Daily Star claims that Manchester United want to rival Arsenal to sign Kante this summer. Kante is currently in the UK and not on Chelsea’s preseason tour of the U.S. due to his vaccination status not allowing him to enter the United States of America.

Should Chelsea cash in on Kante now? They will likely get close to $50 million for him if they sold him this summer and the French international struggled increasingly with injuries last season. When he’s fit and firing on all cylinders there are still few defensive midfielders better than him in the world but it seems like Thomas Tuchel wants to freshen up his midfield options with Jorginho also coming towards the end of his contract at Stamford Bridge and plenty of replacements, such as Matheus Nunes and Frenkie de Jong, have been linked with Chelsea in recent weeks. (JPW)

July 6 – Chelsea, Man City reportedly agree Sterling fee

Raheem Sterling has agreed to join Chelsea after seven seasons at Manchester City, according to multiple reports.

The 27-year-old England star would move with the World Cup coming up, and the move could alter the club futures for fellow international stars Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, and Hakim Ziyech.

What would this transfer mean for Chelsea? More details and analysis, here. (NM)

July 6 – Blues set to bid for Sporting Lisbon’s Matheus Nunes

According to a report from A Bola in Portugal, Chelsea are set to bid for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes. Per the report, Chelsea will bid over $45 million to sign the silky, two-way central midfielder. Could that mean the likes of Jorginho (who was linked with Juventus) may leave Chelsea this summer? Thomas Tuchel and new chairman Todd Boehly — who is also acting as a temporary head of recruitment — are trying to make plenty of moves as they are chasing Nathan Ake, Jules Kounde and Matthijs de Ligt to strengthen their defense, plus chasing deals for Raheem Sterling, Raphinha and Cristiano Ronaldo. Apparently the idea of Nunes heading to Chelsea came up with Jorge Mendes (also Ronaldo’s agent) met with Boehly recently.

What type of player is Nunes? He’s a creative box-to-box midfielder who loves to dictate the tempo of the game and the 23-year-old is regarded as one of the top young midfielders in the game. Is this an area of the pitch Chelsea need to strengthen? Potentially. Jorginho is getting towards the end of his career, Kante was injury prone last season and Mateo Kovacic also had injury issues. Nunes seems to be exactly the kind of midfielder Tuchel likes in his 3-4-2-1 system as he gets on the ball, drives forward, keeps it well and is precise with his passing. (JPW)

July 6 – Chelsea could move for Benjamin Pavard

Benjamin Pavard is reportedly a target for Chelsea, according to the Daily Mirror. And our partners at Sky in Germany believe that the 26-year-old could move on from Bayern Munich this summer after the reigning German champs signed Noussair Mazaroui from Ajax. Per the report Chelsea believe that their main defensive target, Matthijs de Ligt, could be heading to Bayern instead so they are lining up alternatives. As for Pavard, he is a right back primarily but is very comfortable playing anywhere in defense and the French international has an eye for goal and can deliver real quality on the ball going forward.

Pavard is exactly the kind of player who would slot into Thomas Tuchel’s 3-4-2-1 formation seamlessly and this feels like a long-term replacement for Cesar Azpilicueta. Chelsea have been linked with plenty of players in recent weeks as the new ownership have finally arrived at the club and chairman Todd Boehly is trying to get plenty of deals done before the Blues head on their tour of the U.S. this summer. Pavard would be perfect and with Nathan Ake, Prisnel Kimpembe and Jules Kounde all linked with a move to Chelsea, defensive reinforcements are right at the top of Tuchel’s wish-list after Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger moved on this summer. (JPW)

July 6 – Gabriel Slonina’s move to Chelsea appears to be off

It seems like Gabriel Slonina, 18, will not be heading to Chelsea. According to the London Evening Standard, a deal for Slonina to head to Stamford Bridge has been halted. Real Madrid and Wolves have also been linked with a move for the Chicago Fire product, who was close to joining Chelsea in January before sanctions were placed on the club and several key individuals on the recruitment side have since left. Slonina is highly-rated and has already been in the full USMNT squad as he continues to shine in MLS week after week. His future definitely lies in Europe but it seems like he won’t be signing for Chelsea. (JPW)

July 4 – Chelsea once again linked with Cristiano Ronaldo move

A report from The Athletic claims that Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly has been in talks with Jorge Mendes about a potential deal for Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo, 37, has reportedly told United he wants to move on this summer and he did not turn up for the first day of preseason due to ‘family reasons’ as it appears his second spell at Old Trafford is coming to an abrupt end. Per this report, Chelsea are exploring if they could do a deal for Ronaldo but there are apparently some hestitations from Thomas Tuchel about Ronaldo being a good fit for the Blues.

Would this work? Firstly, it would be shocking if Man United sold Ronaldo to a direct top four rival in the Premier League. Why would they do that? Ronaldo is under contract for another season so they would rather keep him against his will for one season rather than strengthen a rival. Secondly, it’s quite clear that Ronaldo would score plenty of goals at Chelsea but would his arrival upset the balance of the squad as it did at United? The second point is wading into muddy waters as Chelsea have had success in bringing in a superstar veteran (Thiago Silva) and if Ronaldo is willing to work with their talented youngsters, he will get plenty of chances to score. Chelsea need a new No. 9 after loaning out Romelu Lukaku and Ronaldo wants to play in the Champions League, which Chelsea are in. On the face of it, this makes sense for everyone aside from Manchester United. That is the big problem. (JPW)

July 4 – Contrasting reports over Chelsea’s push to sign Raheem Sterling

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports have heard contrasting reports when it comes to Raheem Sterling to Chelsea. One source said a fee is close to being agreed, while another played that down. What we do know is that Thomas Tuchel wants to sign Sterling, 27, and now is probably a good time for him to move on from Man City. Sterling has one year left on his contract at City and Pep Guardiola rotated him in and out of the team more than he would have liked last season. Sterling would be a big upgrade on Chelsea’s current attacking options and Tuchel wants to inject more pace and incisiveness into his attack. Sterling would provide that and even if many believe he should have scored more goals for City, he has still banged in 131 goals in 339 appearances over the last seven seasons and has been ridiculously consistent. (JPW)

July 4 – Christian Pulisic not keen to leave Chelsea despite Juventus interest

Christian Pulisic has a big summer ahead of him as the USMNT star will be thinking long and hard about his future at club level. Should he stay at Chelsea? Should he leave? Where should he go? The latest report on his situation is from The Daily Mail, as they say Christian Pulisic wants to stay at Chelsea despite interest in him from Juventus. Per the report, Pulisic is not keen on a move to Juve.

This follows a report on his future from The Daily Telegraph, as they said that Chelsea have offered Juventus one of Pulisic and Timo Werner, plus cash, for Matthijs de Ligt. Of course, USMNT fans will be hoping whatever happens with Christian Pulisic at Chelsea will be best for the U.S. ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This is a very tough decision for Pulisic as he could stay at Chelsea but move behind Raheem Sterling, and other potential new signings, in the pecking order. Or he could head somewhere else and it may take him time to settle in too. It really is a 50/50 decision for the American star and it also depends heavily on whether or not Thomas Tuchel plans on giving him a big role this season. (JPW)

June 30 – Blues want to bring back Nathan Ake

Once a Chelsea prospect, Dutch defender Nathan Ake is wanted by Thomas Tuchel for the first team at Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old ex-Bournemouth star has not played as much as he’d like at Manchester City but the Premier League champions rate him much higher than the proposed Chelsea bid.

The Blues are said to be willing to offer around $36 million, about half of the reported City valuation. What fee would it take to get City to sell a player to a would-be title rival. If Gabriel Jesus moved to London for $55 million, albeit with less time on his deal, perhaps that’s nearer to the bullseye. (NM)

June 29 – Romelu Lukaku loaned back to Inter Milan

FULL STORY

Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan confirmed: Lukaku’s second spell at Chelsea came to another unceremonious end on Wednesday, when Inter Milan re-signed the Belgian striker on a season-long loan.

This time around, Lukaku scored 15 goals in 44 appearances (all competitions – 8 in 26 in the Premier League), bringing his Chelsea career total to 15 goals. In total, Chelsea have paid roughly $155 million for Lukaku. Quick math says, $10 million per goal. (AE)

June 28 – Chelsea, Leeds reportedly agree fee for Raphinha

The Todd Boehly revolution is well underway at Stamford Bridge, where Brazilian attacker Raphinha is set to arrive from Leeds United.

It’s a deal that could reach $80 million, according to Fabrizio Romano, and certainly loads up Jesse Marsch’s transfer kitty at Leeds.

This, of course, assumes that Chelsea can come to an agreement on a contract with Raphinha, who has also been linked with Barcelona and Arsenal.

Raphinha scored 11 times with three assists for Leeds last Premier League season, a year after scoring six times and adding nine assists following a transfer from Stade Rennais.

What a move this would be for a Chelsea team already loaded with attackers, just the latest sign that no one besides (probably) Kai Havertz and Mason Mount are safe in their status with Thomas Tuchel’s Blues. Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, and others all could move by the end of the window.

All that said… you still need center backs to contend for a league, too. It’s not even July 1, though, so this transfer season may just be warming up. (NM)

June 27 – Chelsea consider Richarlison bid

Is there a winger Chelsea don’t want to sign this summer!? After being linked with moves for Raheem Sterling and Ousmane Dembele in recent days and weeks, our partners in the UK at Sky Sports are now stating that Chelsea want to rival Tottenham to try and sign Richarlison. The 25-year-old Brazilian is a man in demand and has apparently told Frank Lampard he wants to leave Everton this summer and wants to play in the Champions League. With Chelsea letting Romelu Lukaku leave on loan, plus the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic all likely to move on this summer, it appears that Thomas Tuchel is seriously freshening up his attack as Chelsea’s new owners try to make a splash.

Would Richarlison to Chelsea make sense? Actually, yes, it would. A lot of sense. Richarlison is a mobile forward who can plan centrally in Chelsea’s 3-4-2-1 formation but he can also play as one of the underneath forwards. If Chelsea signed Richarlison, Sterling and Dembele this summer, then that would be a huge upgrade on their current attacking options and all three players would suit Tuchel very well. Richarlison would probably cost upwards of $65 million, with Sterling slightly less expensive and Dembele is available on a free. If Chelsea move on Ziyech, Werner and Pulisic for decent fees, or even decent loan fees, then this could work out very well. Defensively they still need a couple of new center backs but new chairman Todd Boehly is certainly busy early on at Chelsea as Petr Cech and Marina Granovskaia are both out and he’s taking a leading role in lining up these transfers, at least on an interim basis to start with. (JPW)

June 26 – Thomas Tuchel makes contact with Raheem Sterling

A report from The Telegraph states that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has reached out directly to Raheem Sterling to discuss a possible move to Stamford Bridge this summer. The England international, 27, could well be surplus to requirements at Manchester City next season and Chelsea need to freshen up their attack. With Romelu Lukaku on his way to Inter Milan, Hakim Ziyech in talks over a loan move to AC Milan and Timo Werner likely leaving too, it’s clear that Tuchel wants to rebalance his attack and Sterling is one of his top targets. Per the report, City value Sterling at $61-73 million and Chelsea will now make a bid after Tuchel spoke directly with the player.

Would this be a good move for both Sterling and Chelsea? Probably. Sterling has been a star at Man City over the last seven seasons but he probably isn’t appreciated as much as he should be and with Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez arriving this summer at City, the speedy winger will face even stiffer competition for a starting spot. He struggled for minutes a little last season (2127 compared to 2537 in 2020-21) but his quality is clear for all to see. The way he stretches teams on the break and cuts inside would suit Tuchel’s 3-4-2-1 system well, as Sterling could play as the central striker or as one of the two underneath forwards. Sterling has just one year left on his current contract at City and with Gabriel Jesus set to leave this summer for Arsenal, are City going to allow both to move on? Maybe. They have always been pretty good at letting players move on if they want to but Pep Guardiola may feel a little shorthanded if both Sterling and Jesus leave this summer. (JPW)

June 26 – Cristiano Ronaldo linked with shock move to Stamford Bridge

Yes, this is actually a real thing. And yes, Manchester United have denied it could happen. However, there is clearly a bit of a theme rumbling behind-the-scenes here. In the past week there have been reports suggesting Ronaldo is unhappy with the lack of new signings at United, plus there have been reports linking him with a move to Roma, his former club Sporting Lisbon and now Chelsea are said to be interested in signing the Portuguese superstar. According to The Athletic, new Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly discussed the availability of Ronaldo, 37, when he met with ‘super-agent’ Jorge Mendes.

Per the report, Ronaldo was discussed and Chelsea are interested in seeing whether or not he can be temped to west London. Given that he only has one year left on his contract and they’d be strengthening a direct top four rival, United would surely rather keep Ronaldo than sell him to Chelsea this summer. United have since briefed plenty of outlets, including our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, that Ronaldo is not for sale and will not leave this summer.

But would having an unhappy Ronaldo around be a huge problem for Erik ten Hag? Probably. His love for United is undoubted but it is easier to see why he’s so frustrated. Many believe he will not fit into the tactics deployed by ETH but the Dutch coach is said to believe he can. Let’s see how this goes but it seems like Ronaldo’s future is unexpectedly going to be the topic of much discussion this summer. (JPW)

June 25 – Hakim Ziyech to AC Milan?; Tuchel expecting ‘up to six new players to arrive’

A report from our partners at Sky Italy states that Hakim Ziyech could head on loan to AC Milan in a similar deal which will see Romelu Lukaku move to Inter from Chelsea. Per the report, Ziyech is keen on the move and he has been a target for AC Milan for some time. The Moroccan winger has never really settled at Chelsea despite the odd sublime goal and stunning display. With Tuchel looking to freshen up his attack this summer, Ziyech, Werner, Lukaku and even Christian Pulisic appear to be surplus to requirements as Tuchel expects plenty of new arrivals under the new ownership group led by Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly. According to a separate report from The Telegraph the Blues boss expects up to six new players to arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer. With De Ligt, Raheem Sterling, Richarlison and Ousmane Dembele strongly linked with a move to Chelsea, this is going to be a very different looking side, especially in attack. (JPW)

June 25 – Timo Werner part of potential deal for De Ligt?

A report from Di Marzio in Italy suggests that Timo Werner plus $35 million is the offer Chelsea have put forward for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt but the Turin club want Werner and closer to $45 million. Per the report both Werner and De Ligt are up for the move, with the Dutch center back set to be the new center-piece of Thomas Tuchel’s defense, while Werner is keen for a fresh start in Italy as his goalscoring woes in the Premier League continue. Would this be a good move for all parties? De Ligt has been much better in recent seasons at Juve but he has struggled at times and perhaps the Premier League would suit his game slightly better. As for Werner, well, he’s beloved by the Chelsea fans for his incredible effort in games but his finishing has really let him down and if he moves on now he can leave with his head held high. (JPW)

June 23 – Matthijs de Ligt transfer would set defender record

Juventus center back Matthijs de Ligt’s $126 million release clause and its expectation not to budge much from the price tag may not stop Chelsea, according to Sky Sports.

The Blues are pursuing the 22-year-old Dutch star, having lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer. Chelsea has to address the crew of Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr, and Trevoh Chalobah.

De Ligt cost Juventus about $79 million from Ajax. Amongst defenders, only Virgil van Dijk, Harry Maguire, and Lucas Hernandez have cost more than De Ligt’s transfer fee then and only four players have cost more than his current release clause, which expires in 2024.

Should it happen, this would be huge splash from new chairman Todd Boehly? (NM).

June 21 – Chelsea linked with Richarlison

It appears that Richarlison is a man in demand this summer as The Daily Mail reports that Chelsea are set to battle with Tottenham and Arsenal for his signature. The 25-year-old looks likely to leave Everton and it is believed that Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of the Brazilian international. With Romelu Lukaku on his way out, plus doubts over whether or not Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner will stick around, Chelsea are set to freshen up their attacking options. They’ve already been linked with moves for Raheem Sterling and Ousmane Dembele this summer and bringing in a wide forward who is comfortable cutting inside seems a priority.

Richarlison can certainly do that and given his experience in the Premier League and his tenacity and work-rate, he seems like a very good fit for Tuchel’s 3-4-2-1 system at Chelsea as he could play up top or in one of the two underneath positions. The transfer fee is going to be sizeable (probably $60-70 million) but Richarlison has been consistent at Everton and there’s reason to believe he will create and score plenty of goals in a team who are on the front-foot more often. (JPW)

June 21 – West Ham set to bid $37 million for Armando Broja

According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, West Ham are set to bid $37 million to sign young Chelsea and Albania striker Armando Broja. The 20-year-old had a very solid season on loan at Southampton last season as he scored nine goals in all competitions and showed plenty of promise despite playing in a team which struggled to create plenty of chances. Broja may be needed at Chelsea this season as they look set to sell Romelu Lukaku, but per the report the likes of Newcastle, Arsenal and Napoli also want to sign the powerful striker. West Ham seems like a very good fit for Broja as he would compete with Michail Antonio for minutes and the pair could be rotated as the Hammers have the Europa Conference League and Premier League to juggle. Broja is good on the counter, deceptively quick and is very aggressive and that suits West Ham’s style under David Moyes very well. (JPW)

June 19 – Chelsea want to sign Raheem Sterling

The Blues are getting going in the transfer market and a report from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports states that Chelsea want to sign Raheem Sterling. Per the report, it would take a bid of over $73 million for City to let Sterling go this summer. The England forward, still just 27 years old, is out of contract next summer and it seems like he could be set for a move this summer.

Would this be a good move for Chelsea, and Sterling? It seems like a pretty good fit and if Chelsea can drive down the price a little, they will go all-in for Sterling. That said, City could be selling to potential title rivals so they will want a big transfer fee.

Sterling is not really and out-and-out winger and Tuchel doesn’t like to play with pure wingers in his 3-4-2-1 system. He would be very good on the left of the two forwards underneath a central striker and he loves to cut inside and cause havoc. Even though Sterling gets a bad rep for missing big chances he has still scored 62 goals in all competitions for Man City over the last three seasons. That’s 20 goals per season and Chelsea need someone what that production in their forward line as Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech have all struggled to stay fit and in-form. With Erling Haaland arriving this summer at City, Sterling could well struggle for playing time this season at City and he has been in and out of the team over the last 12 months. He could play centrally at Chelsea, as the report suggests, and Tuchel is said to be a big fan of Sterling. Add in all of that to the fact that Sterling grew up in west London and his family connections are in the area and it all kind of makes sense, right? (JPW)

June 11 – USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina chased by Chelsea, Real Madrid

According to Fabrizio Romano, a potential deal for USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, 18, is entering ‘important hours’ as Chelsea and Real Madrid are the frontrunners to sign him. The Chicago Fire goalkeeper has been a Chelsea target for many months and now they have their ownership situation figured out, they can start trying to sign players once again.

Should Slonina sign for Real or Chelsea? He’s not going to play for either team regularly but it would allow him to develop next to some of the best goalkeepers in the world and also go out on loan in Europe to gain valuable experience. (JPW)

Important hours ahead for Gabriel Slonina transfer. Real Madrid made official bid turned down by Chicago Fire last week – but Chelsea are also in talks to sign him, after being really close last February 🚨🇺🇸 #CFC Decision to be made soon – gonna be one of MLS record transfers. pic.twitter.com/yrAYjITU6T — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2022

June 10 – Four players join Antonio Rudiger in leaving Chelsea as free agents

Andreas Christensen, Charly Musonda, Danny Drinkwater and Jake Clarke-Salter have all left Chelsea as free agents. After Antonio Rudiger left as a free agent and signed for Real Madrid, this quartet were also expected to leave at the end of their deals. Chelsea had been keen to keep Danish center back Christensen around but he is expected to join Barcelona this summer.

If that move doesn’t happen due to Barca’s financial situation, Christensen will not be short of options. With the futures of Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Romelu Lukaku and several other forwards (see below) uncertain, it is building up to be a very intriguing summer at Chelsea. And, oh yeah, they also have new billionaire owners who are keen to make their mark. (JPW)

June 9 – Chelsea could also sell Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech

Thomas Tuchel is going to be remaking Chelsea’s defense this summer, but the attack may also see a shift In personnel as the Blues are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, and Christian Pulisic.

Of course, one of those names will jump off the page on this site. Pulisic, 23, has made no secret of his desire to play and there are plenty of clubs who’d welcome the chance to give him that opportunity.

Pulisic and Werner are on the list of CIES’ top 100 transfer values in the world, and could fetch a pretty penny for a Chelsea club who may also be losing a third name on that list: Romelu Lukaku.

Was he really underutilized last season, and is the same true for Werner? or Ziyech? Or Lukaku? We take a deeper dive here (NM).

June 8 – Chelsea want big money to loan Romelu Lukaku back to Inter Milan

Following his failed return to Stamford Bridge this season, Romelu Lukaku is hoping to leave the club once again this summer. He wants to go back to Inter Milan, and Inter Milan would like to have him back, but there’s just one problem: Chelsea have already sunk roughly $155 million into the signing (transfer fee plus first season’s wages), thus they would like to be compensated (handsomely) in order to re-(un)-acquire the 29-year-old Belgian striker, even on loan. According to a report from the Guardian, the Blues could demand as much as $31 million for the initial loan fee, plus a significant chunk of Lukaku’s $21-million annual salary. (AE)

June 8 – Ibrahim Sangare to Chelsea or Man United

PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea in reports that say the combative midfielder plans to be in the Premier League next season.

Sangare, 24, has a $44 million release clause and three years left on his PSV contract, having moved from then-Ligue 2 side Toulouse at the start of 2020-21 season.

He registered the third-most tackles in Eredivisie last season with 95 and the third-most interceptions with 74, chipping in three goals while passing the ball at nearly 87 percent. (NM)

June 1 – Chelsea still interested in USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel ‘Gaga’ Slonina

A report from Goal.com states that Chelsea are still interested in signing USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. The 18-year-old is a starter for the Chicago Fire and recently turned down a call-up to the Poland national team to represent the USMNT. Real Madrid reportedly also want to sign Slonina, who is one of the top young goalkeeping prospects on the planet. Would this move be a good one for the young American? He’d almost certainly go out on loan and getting regular minutes is key as he wouldn’t be close to challenging Edouard Mendy for the starting spot. (JPW)

May 31 – Romelu Lukaku could move back to Inter Milan on loan

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Inter Milan board will meet with Lukaku’s reps today. He claims that Lukaku ‘dreams of a return’ to Inter but nothing has been discussed with Chelsea. Lukaku, 29, only joined Chelsea from Inter last summer for a huge $122.6 million fee. However, after a good start to the season his form dipped massively and he scored just eight Premier League goals in 16 starts. Chelsea’s attack was their main issue all season long and Tuchel wants to revamp it this summer as Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic could all be on the move. It has been reported elsewhere that Lukaku could initially head back to Inter on loan. (JPW)

Inter board will meet Romelu Lukaku's laywer in the coming hours. Belgian striker dreams of returning to Inter but nothing has been discussed yet with Chelsea on formula, salary and more 🔵 #CFC @SkySport It's really complicated deal as Chelsea paid €115m for Rom one year ago. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2022

