Ousmane Dembele’s beautiful brace leads Barca; Real Madrid draw

High-profile friendlies in the United States both ended with 2-2 draws as fans got the benefit of goals to go with high-quality action.

Ousmane Dembele was the unabashed star of Tuesday night as Real Madrid and Barcelona both found themselves scoring twice and condeding just as many on American soil.

Speaking of America, Liga MX’s Club America put an early scare into Real while Barca and Juve did all of their scoring around halftime of their draw.

Club America, Real Madrid split spoils 2-2

Real Madrid came back from an early deficit to Club America only to blow a late lead at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Tuesday.

Real out-attempted their Mexican opponents 17-11 and held 54 percent possession but found themselves trailing 1-0 after five minutes after Henry Martin scored a goal.

Karim Benzema leveled before the break and an Eden Hazard penalty after halftime put Real in front 2-1, but Alvaro Fidalgo also scored from the spot inside the final 10 minutes.

Barcelona’s Dembele tantalizes but Kean helps Juve to draw

Ousmane Dembele scored a pair of sensational goals to further illustrate why Barcelona has held onto the oft-injured Frenchman this offseason.

Dembele’s 34th- and 40th-minute goals were sandwiched around a Moise Kean goal, and Kean scored after halftime to deliver the final 2-2 scoreline.

Barca out-attempted Juve 20-8 and put seven shots on frame, and United States men’s national team back Sergino Dest against started for the Blaugranas.

Barcelona visits New York Red Bulls on Saturday before playing Pumas UNAM for the Joan Gamper Trophy on Aug. 7.

