England vs Germany: England has its first Women’s European Championship trophy after the Lionesses topped eight-time champions Germany 2-1 in extra-time of the EURO 2022 final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

87,192 spectators packed the “Home of Football” as Wembley hosted a European Championship final for the second straight summer. This time, it was the host nation who celebrated after the final whistle, thanks to Chloe Kelly’s winning goal in the 110th minute.

Alexandra Popp entered Sunday’s final level with England’s Beth Mead on six goals in the tournament, but the German star was forced out of the starting lineup after she suffered a muscular injury during warm-ups. In the end, Mead claimed the Golden Boot by way of her five assists during EURO 2022.

The first half was a back-and-forth affair with plenty of fouls and could-have-been-a-foul challenges flying in from both sides.

Somehow, spectacularly, England vs Germany remained scoreless in the 26th minute, when Germany had two quick chances to score from inside the six-yard box. Defender Leah Williamson made a spectacular goal-line clearance after a deflection fell kindly for Marina Hegering to have a go from two yards out. A follow-up effort on the rebound found its way into the grateful (and desperate) arms of goalkeeper Mary Earps.

England eventually opened the scoring in the 62nd minute, when Ella Toone slipped behind the German defense and got on the end of a long ball from Keira Walsh. Toone collected the ball, expertly chipped it over goalkeeper Merle Frohms’ head and nestled it inside the far post to send Wembley into raptures.

The lead lasted only 17 minutes, though, as English legs began to fade and their German counterparts further ramped up the pressure. In the 79th minute, they were rewarded when Tabea Wassmuth played a cross to the near post and Lina Magull got her foot on, and under, it to lift it over Earps for a fantastically worked equalizer.

Chloe Kelly’s goal came from yet another goal-mouth scramble following a corner kick. Kelly whiffed with her first attempt to strike the ball from four yards out, but got a toe or two on it with her follow-up, slipping it through the legs of the one remaining defender. England, champions of Europe.

