The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as the new season is set to kick off.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?

So. Many. Questions.

[ MORE: Watch Premier League live | Peacock Premium details ]

Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.

While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures?

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET.

Below is the full schedule, as we will have more details on where to watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms in due course.

The Premier League fixture computer will decide who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.

What day does the 2022-23 Premier League season start?

August 6, 2022 is the opening Saturday of the 2022-23 season. The Premier League is starting earlier than usual due to the break in November/December for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?

The season will take a pause after Match round 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?

These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season

We made a few bold predictions for the upcoming Premier League campaign, which you can read in full here. I’m sure you agree wholeheartedly with these way-to-early predictions…

2022-23 Premier League TV schedule

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kicks off listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Matchweek 1

Friday 5 August

3pm: Crystal Palace v Arsenal – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Saturday 6 August

7:30am: Fulham v Liverpool – Watch live on Peacock Premium

AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Leeds v Wolves – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Leicester v Brentford – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Spurs v Southampton – Watch live on Peacock Premium

12:30pm: Everton v Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Sunday 7 August

9am: Man Utd v Brighton – Watch live on Peacock Premium

11:30am: West Ham v Man City – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Matchweek 2

Saturday 13 August

7:30am: Aston Villa v Everton – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Arsenal v Leicester – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Brighton v Newcastle – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Man City v AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Southampton v Leeds – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Wolves v Fulham – Watch live on Peacock Premium

12:30pm: Brentford v Man Utd – NBC – WATCH LIVE

Sunday 14 August

9am: Nottingham Forest v West Ham – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

11:30: Chelsea v Spurs – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Monday 15 August

3pm: Liverpool v Crystal Palace – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Matchweek 3

Saturday 20 August

7:30am: Spurs v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v Brentford

Leicester v Southampton

12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

Sunday 21 August

9am: Leeds v Chelsea – USA Network

9am: West Ham v Brighton

11:30am: Newcastle v Man City – USA Network

Monday 22 August

3pm: Man Utd v Liverpool

Matchweek 4

Saturday 27 August

7:30am: Southampton v Man Utd

Brentford v Everton

Brighton v Leeds

Chelsea v Leicester

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

Man City v Crystal Palace

12:30pm: Arsenal v Fulham

Sunday 28 August

9am: Aston Villa v West Ham

9am: Wolves v Newcastle

11:30am: Nottingham Forest v Spurs

Matchweek 5

Tuesday 30 August

2:30pm: Crystal Palace v Brentford

2:30pm: Fulham v Brighton

2:45pm: Southampton v Chelsea

3pm: Leeds v Everton

Wednesday 31 August

2:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Wolves

2:30pm: Arsenal v Aston Villa

2:30pm: Man City v Nottingham Forest

2:45pm: West Ham v Spurs

3pm: Liverpool v Newcastle

Thursday 1 September

3pm: Leicester v Man Utd

Matchweek 6

Saturday 3 September

7:30am: Everton v Liverpool

Brentford v Leeds

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth

Spurs v Fulham

Wolves v Southampton

12:30pm: Aston Villa v Man City

Sunday 4 September

9am: Brighton v Leicester

9am: Chelsea v West Ham

11:30am: Man Utd v Arsenal

Matchweek 7

Saturday 10 September

7:30am: Fulham v Chelsea

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton

Leicester v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Wolves

Southampton v Brentford

12:30pm: Man City v Spurs

Sunday 11 September

9am: Arsenal v Everton

9am: West Ham v Newcastle

11:30am: Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Monday 12 September

3pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest

Matchweek 8

Friday 16 September

3pm: Aston Villa v Southampton

3pm: Nottingham Forest v Fulham

Saturday 17 September

7:30am: Wolves v Man City

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Everton v West Ham

Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth

12:30pm: Spurs v Leicester

Sunday 18 September

9am: Brentford v Arsenal

9am: Man Utd v Leeds

11:30am: Chelsea v Liverpool

Saturday 1 October

AFC Bournemouth v Brentford

Arsenal v Spurs

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Fulham v Newcastle

Leeds v Aston Villa

Leicester v Nottingham Forest

Liverpool v Brighton

Man City v Man Utd

Southampton v Everton

West Ham v Wolves

Saturday 8 October

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester

Arsenal v Liverpool

Brighton v Spurs

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Leeds

Everton v Man Utd

Man City v Southampton

Newcastle v Brentford

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

West Ham v Fulham

Saturday 15 October

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Brentford v Brighton

Fulham v AFC Bournemouth

Leeds v Arsenal

Leicester v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Man City

Man Utd v Newcastle

Southampton v West Ham

Spurs v Everton

Wolves v Nottingham Forest

Tuesday 18 October

19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Southampton

19:45 Arsenal v Man City

19:45 Brentford v Chelsea

19:45 Brighton v Nottingham Forest

19:45 Fulham v Aston Villa

19:45 Leicester v Leeds

20:00 Crystal Palace v Wolves

Wednesday 19 October

19:45 Newcastle v Everton

20:00 Liverpool v West Ham

20:00 Man Utd v Spurs

Saturday 22 October

Aston Villa v Brentford

Chelsea v Man Utd

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds v Fulham

Man City v Brighton

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

Southampton v Arsenal

Spurs v Newcastle

West Ham v AFC Bournemouth

Wolves v Leicester

Saturday 29 October

AFC Bournemouth v Spurs

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Brentford v Wolves

Brighton v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Fulham v Everton

Leicester v Man City

Liverpool v Leeds

Man Utd v West Ham

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Saturday 5 November

Aston Villa v Man Utd

Chelsea v Arsenal

Everton v Leicester

Leeds v AFC Bournemouth

Man City v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Brentford

Southampton v Newcastle

Spurs v Liverpool

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Brighton

Saturday 12 November

AFC Bournemouth v Everton

Brighton v Aston Villa

Fulham v Man Utd

Liverpool v Southampton

Man City v Brentford

Newcastle v Chelsea

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

Spurs v Leeds

West Ham v Leicester

Wolves v Arsenal

Monday 26 December

Arsenal v West Ham

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brentford v Spurs

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Everton v Wolves

Leeds v Man City

Leicester v Newcastle

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest

Southampton v Brighton

Saturday 31 December

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Brighton v Arsenal

Fulham v Southampton

Liverpool v Leicester

Man City v Everton

Newcastle v Leeds

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Spurs v Aston Villa

West Ham v Brentford

Wolves v Man Utd

Monday 2 January

Arsenal v Newcastle

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brentford v Liverpool

Chelsea v Man City

Crystal Palace v Spurs

Everton v Brighton

Leeds v West Ham

Leicester v Fulham

Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth

Southampton v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 14 January

Aston Villa v Leeds

Brentford v AFC Bournemouth

Brighton v Liverpool

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Man Utd v Man City

Newcastle v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Leicester

Spurs v Arsenal

Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 21 January

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

Arsenal v Man Utd

Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Fulham v Spurs

Leeds v Brentford

Leicester v Brighton

Liverpool v Chelsea

Man City v Wolves

Southampton v Aston Villa

West Ham v Everton

Saturday 4 February

Aston Villa v Leicester

Brentford v Southampton

Brighton v AFC Bournemouth

Chelsea v Fulham

Everton v Arsenal

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v West Ham

Nottingham Forest v Leeds

Spurs v Man City

Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 11 February

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle

Arsenal v Brentford

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Fulham v Nottingham Forest

Leeds v Man Utd

Leicester v Spurs

Liverpool v Everton

Man City v Aston Villa

Southampton v Wolves

West Ham v Chelsea

Saturday 18 February

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Brentford v Crystal Palace

Brighton v Fulham

Chelsea v Southampton

Everton v Leeds

Man Utd v Leicester

Newcastle v Liverpool

Nottingham Forest v Man City

Spurs v West Ham

Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday 25 February

AFC Bournemouth v Man City

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Aston Villa

Fulham v Wolves

Leeds v Southampton

Leicester v Arsenal

Man Utd v Brentford

Newcastle v Brighton

Spurs v Chelsea

West Ham v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 4 March

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Brentford v Fulham

Brighton v West Ham

Chelsea v Leeds

Liverpool v Man Utd

Man City v Newcastle

Nottingham Forest v Everton

Southampton v Leicester

Wolves v Spurs

Saturday 11 March

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Man City

Everton v Brentford

Fulham v Arsenal

Leeds v Brighton

Leicester v Chelsea

Man Utd v Southampton

Newcastle v Wolves

Spurs v Nottingham Forest

West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 18 March

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth

Brentford v Leicester

Brighton v Man Utd

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Fulham

Man City v West Ham

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

Southampton v Spurs

Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 1 April

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham

Arsenal v Leeds

Brighton v Brentford

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Leicester

Everton v Spurs

Man City v Liverpool

Newcastle v Man Utd

Nottingham Forest v Wolves

West Ham v Southampton

Saturday 8 April

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

Brentford v Newcastle

Fulham v West Ham

Leeds v Crystal Palace

Leicester v AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool v Arsenal

Man Utd v Everton

Southampton v Man City

Spurs v Brighton

Wolves v Chelsea

Saturday 15 April

Aston Villa v Newcastle

Chelsea v Brighton

Everton v Fulham

Leeds v Liverpool

Man City v Leicester

Nottingham Forest v Man Utd

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Spurs v AFC Bournemouth

West Ham v Arsenal

Wolves v Brentford

Saturday 22 April

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham

Arsenal v Southampton

Brentford v Aston Villa

Brighton v Man City

Crystal Palace v Everton

Fulham v Leeds

Leicester v Wolves

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

Man Utd v Chelsea

Newcastle v Spurs

Tuesday 25 April

19:45 Everton v Newcastle

19:45 Leeds v Leicester

19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton

19:45 Spurs v Man Utd

19:45 West Ham v Liverpool

19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace

20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham

Wednesday 26 April

19:45 Chelsea v Brentford

19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth

20:00 Man City v Arsenal

Saturday 29 April

AFC Bournemouth v Leeds

Arsenal v Chelsea

Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Brighton v Wolves

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Fulham v Man City

Leicester v Everton

Liverpool v Spurs

Man Utd v Aston Villa

Newcastle v Southampton

Saturday 6 May

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea

Brighton v Everton

Fulham v Leicester

Liverpool v Brentford

Man City v Leeds

Newcastle v Arsenal

Nottingham Forest v Southampton

Spurs v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Man Utd

Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 13 May

Arsenal v Brighton

Aston Villa v Spurs

Brentford v West Ham

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Everton v Man City

Leeds v Newcastle

Leicester v Liverpool

Man Utd v Wolves

Southampton v Fulham

Saturday 20 May

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd

Brighton v Southampton

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Man City v Chelsea

Newcastle v Leicester

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Spurs v Brentford

West Ham v Leeds

Wolves v Everton

Sunday 28 May

16:00 Arsenal v Wolves

16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton

16:00 Brentford v Man City

16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle

16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth

16:00 Leeds v Spurs

16:00 Leicester v West Ham

16:00 Man Utd v Fulham

16:00 Southampton v Liverpool

