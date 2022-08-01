Leeds’ new USMNT duo Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams are settling in very well under Jesse Marsch, as this incredible assist and slick interview show.

[ MORE: Premier League TV schedule ]

Aaronson, 21, grabbed three assists as Leeds beat Cagliari 6-2 at Elland Road in their final preseason game and the first was a thing of beauty.

The Philadelphia Union product picked up the ball in his own half, surged forward and then pulled off a stunning long pass with the outside of his right boot as Patrick Bamford finished.

If this is a sign of things to come from Aaronson this season, then the former RB Salzburg playmaker will have Leeds fans forgetting all about the departed Raphinha.

Aaronson dazzles with incredible assist

😍 Still thinking about that pass! pic.twitter.com/LLmymZfiKJ — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 1, 2022

Adams plays down Kalvin Phillips comparisons

Leeds other USMNT star, Tyler Adams, has been speaking to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports ahead of the new season and played down that he is the replacement for Kalvin Phillips.

Phillips is an England international and left his boyhood club Leeds to join Manchester City this summer and Adams, plus Marc Roca, have come in to replace the central midfielder.

Adams, 23, was keen to praise Phillips and point out that he is a very different type of central midfielder to Phillips.

“Kalvin Phillips is an unbelievable player. What he’s done for Leeds speaks for itself,” Adams said. “But I didn’t come in to be Kalvin Phillips. I came in to be Tyler Adams. I am a completely different player to Kalvin Phillips. He deserves that move to Manchester City but I’m just here to be myself.”

Adams and Roca as a partnership will provide Leeds with a very steady defensive base in central midfield and the former RB Leipzig man has impressed in preseason. He admitted that he already feels a ‘step ahead’ when it comes to settling in as he knows Marsch’s tactics so well from their time together in New York and Leipzig.

The ‘Yorkshire Yanks’ had themselves a fine preseason with Leeds and now all eyes are on how they perform in their Premier League debut at home against Wolves on Saturday (Watch live, 10am ET on Peacock Premium).

Follow @JPW_NBCSports