Premier League season preview: ‘Big Six’ fortunes are mixed

The 2022-23 Premier League season is upon us and there can be arguments made for any of the Big Six teams to have a better season than last.

But will Manchester City and Liverpool continue their high standards of dominance or will they find another gear with new strikers Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez, respectively?

Below we look at all of the key factors, including their odds to win the Premier League title and lay claim to a top four spot.

We dig into key new signings and exits, plus analyze what these teams are all about and much more.

2022-23 Premier League preview: ‘Big Six’ fortunes are mixed…

Manchester City

Odds to win the Premier League: -150

Odd to finish in top 4: -9000

Key new signings: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Stefan Ortega Moreno (Arminia Bielefeld), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds)

The gaffer: Pep Guardiola — The only reason he isn’t lauded as a top Premier League manager of all-time is because City spends the most and other big teams like to pretend they don’t spend at all. There is no better manager in the world when it comes to implementing a system — yes, even Diego Simeone and, for now, Jurgen Klopp.

Why you should watch them if your team isn’t playing: Only five times has a Premier League club scored more than 100 goals in a single season. Three of those were Man City, two of those were under Pep Guardiola, and last season they scored a paltry 99. The only team to crack 100 points in a season. Man City has added one of the world’s elite goal scorers in Haaland.

Youngster to watch: Assuming 22-year-old Julian Alvarez doesn’t count — and it would be cheating given his years at River Plate — look to Cole Palmer. The 20-year-old has been brought along nearly as slowly as Phil Foden and just gets the edge over teenage Brazilian import Kayky.

Liverpool

Odds to win the Premier League: +250

Odd to finish in top 4: -1100

Key new signings: Fabio Carvalho (Fulham), Darwin Nunez (Benfica), Calvin Ramsay (Aberdeen)

The gaffer: Jurgen Klopp — Charisma, guts, and glory rolled up in one package and seeking even more of that last one. The only question about Klopp is how he’ll somehow manage to play the “underdog without resources” card while being a clear favorite who’s spent big at every position.

Why you should watch them if your team isn’t playing: The team that would be a dynasty if it wasn’t stunningly the second-best side in its league and era. Klopp’s entertainers play fast, hard, and surprisingly disciplined given the fiery, passionate players he’s recruited to Anfield. A joy to watch and winners of a trophy in three of the last four seasons (two last season).

Youngster to watch: Harvey Elliott is still a teenager until early April, and last season’s long injury delayed his breakout by a year. Fabio Carvalho would be thrilled to jump the line if Elliott takes slow to the water, but that doesn’t seem likely.

Chelsea

Odds to win the Premier League: +1400

Odd to finish in top 4: -150

Key new signings: Eddie Beach, Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Omari Hutchinson (Arsenal)

The gaffer: Thomas Tuchel — There will be no European Cup honeymoon this season, even if there will be some sympathies for Roman Abramovich’s drawn-out exit holding up player retention when it comes to Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. Tuchel’s a brilliant manager with terrific accomplishments at multiple big clubs, but scapegoating Romelu Lukaku (and maybe Timo Werner) for his fierce allegiance to how he deploys his front three means the holdovers and new additions better deliver more goals this season.

Why you should watch them if your team isn’t playing: There’s attacking talent for days here and any number of players can step up and steal the show with a brace. Control of the midfield also means something special can come via a striking long pass or a scintillating, multi-member buildup.

Youngster to watch: Armando Broja — Both for what he may do on the field if he stays and what he may mean to both Chelsea’s coffers and/or another team’s Premier League fortunes if the England-born Albania international becomes a transfer exit.

Tottenham Hotspur

Odds to win the Premier League: +1200

Odd to finish in top 4: -155

Key new signings: Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan), Fraser Forster (Southampton), Yves Bissouma (Brighton), Richarlison (Everton), Tyrell Ashcroft (Reading), Josh Keeley (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Clement Lenglet (Barcelona), Djed Spence (Middlesbrough)

The gaffer: Antonio Conte — Do you have to stick around somewhere a long time to qualify as the best manager in the world? Because few can claim to have won as much, as often, and in as many places as the Italian. If Conte claims English honors with Spurs this year, there will be no debating his status in the most rarefied of air (and his altitude may already be irrefutably high).

Why you should watch them if your team isn’t playing: Tough, fast, powerful, and with a penchant for the showy and/or delicate? Yes, please.

Youngster to watch: Djed Spence — It feels a bit like cheating but the youngest of Tottenham’s big additions is the one most poised to break out (even if he’s just a few months younger than Dejan Kulusevski).

Arsenal

Odds to win the Premier League: +2500

Odd to finish in top 4: +190

Key new signings: Marquinhos (Sao Paulo), Fabio Vieira (Porto), Matt Turner (New England Revolution), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City)

The gaffer: Mikel Arteta — Yes he’s gleaned a ton from Pep Guardiola and is now bringing over Man City talent from the Etihad Stadium, but can the intense, raven-haired Arteta go from student to teacher? It would take a dramatic shift, as Arsenal is 1W-5L all-time in the Arteta-Guardiola era and the last four affairs have been losses (two of them lopsided).

Why you should watch them if your team isn’t playing: Much like Tottenham, the scoring can come from anywhere and so the red cards have also been plentiful. Arsenal plays with fire in the way it plays with fire.

Youngster to watch: Almost all of their kids have familiarized themselves with the Premier League over the past few seasons of Arteta’s youth movement, but perhaps forward New York-born Folarin Balogun will take his next steps into the spotlight?

Manchester United

Odds to win the Premier League: +3300

Odd to finish in top 4: +135

Key new signings: Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord), Christian Eriksen (free), Lisandro Martinez (Ajax)

The gaffer: Erik ten Hag – Ruthless and detail-oriented, this leader of men will be given a certain amount of patience to implement his system, something the Red Devils have not truly had in a while (and some would say even longer, depending how they view Jose Mourinho’s blueprints).

Why you should watch them if your team isn’t playing: It’s not a reach to call Manchester United the most-followed club in the world. But the finger-pointing that will follow if Ten Hag doesn’t get the ship pointed straight is also appointment-viewing.

Youngster to watch: Amad Diallo — The 20-year-old may not become a feature piece, but his versatility could see him off the bench in multiple attacking positions. At Manchester United, those positions can sometimes fall into chances even if they fail to manufacture them.

