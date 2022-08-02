Who are the top young players set to shine in the Premier League during the 2022-23 season?

In every campaign there are always new stars who emerge and there are some incredibly talented players who are ready to become bonafide superstars.

Below we select 10 young players (aged 21 or under when the season kicks off) who we believe will become the next big thing.

Elliot Anderson, Newcastle United

The 19-year-old has played plenty of minutes in preseason and the midfielder has really kicked on after his successful loan at Bristol Rovers last season. Anderson is a Scotland U21 international and Eddie Howe has big plans for him this season. Remember the name.

Moises Caciedo, Brighton and Hove Albion

He had a really strong finish to last season as he scored a beauty against Manchester United in the 4-0 win. Brighton’s fans love the 20-year-old Ecuadorian and Caciedo will replace Bissouma in midfield. Those are big boots to fill but Caicedo is set to play for Ecuador at the World Cup and doesn’t seem to be fazed by the big occasions.

Brennan Johnson, Nottingham Forest

The 21-year-old winger is already a Welsh international and has incredible skill as well as being able to produce goals and assists. Johnson has come up through the academy at Forest and is a hero in Nottingham and he proved he could rip Premier League defenses apart in the FA Cup last season. A star in the making.

Joe Gelhardt, Leeds United

He continues to impress whenever he’s given the chance and even though he may be Patrick Bamford’s back-up to start this season, he can play out wide as well as up top and he gives Leeds extreme pace in the final third. The Wigan academy product is so direct with his running and is perfect for Leeds’ high-pressing, dynamic style of play. Gelhardt is still only 20 years old and Jesse Marsch is known for putting a lot of faith in young players who have ability. Gelhardt is in the perfect place for him to thrive.

Gavin Bazunu, Southampton

The 20-year-old will be Southampton’s starting goalkeeper and the Republic of Ireland international (he already has 10 caps) looks a real talent. Bazunu joined Saints from Man City in a deal which could rise to $18.3 million and after his impressive season on loan at Saints’ bitter rivals Portsmouth last season, Bazunu is ready for this next step. Very good with the ball at his feet, Bazunu was highly-regarded at Man City who were sad to see him leave.

Djed Spence, Tottenham

The right wing-back has arrived from Middlesbrough with a huge reputation and Spence, 21, is the perfect player for Antonio Conte’s style of play. Despite Conte admitting that the club signed Spence rather than him (a bit weird), this is a talented young attacking full back who will get plenty of minutes. Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty are a little inconsistent so Spence will get a chance to stake his claim for a starting spot.

Romeo Lavia, Southampton

Once again Saint have raided Man City’s talented youth teams (they’ve also added Joe Shields, Man City’s former head of youth development, as their new recruitment boss) as they’ve signed 18-year-old who was the heir to Fernandinho. Already a Belgium U21 international, Lavia is clever on the ball and can switch defense into attack quickly. He will do a lot of the dirty work alongside James Ward-Prowse and is the long-term replacement for Oriol Romeu.

Anthony Gordon, Everton

Anthony Gordon had a breakout 2021-22 campaign and this seems like the season he will became a fully-fledged star. The winger, 21, was the subject of some interest from some big Premier League clubs this summer but Everton turned those offers down and Lampard wants to build his attack around the young talent. Gordon’s dribbling ability and work-rate is incredible and the academy product is exactly the type of player fans love to see break through and become a hero. To take the next step he will have to add a few more goals and assists to his game.

Brenden Aaronson, Leeds United

The USMNT attacking midfielder made the move from RB Salzburg to Leeds and already delivered three assists (including this absolute beauty) in their final preseason game. Aaronson, 21, is silky smooth on the ball and knows Jesse Marsch’s tactics so well. He should slot in perfectly to Leeds attack and even though he has huge shoes to fill in replacing Raphinha, he has the confidence to get close to having that kind of impact.

Armando Broja, Chelsea

This is a bit of a sneaky one but watch out for Armando Broja this season. The 20-year-old is back at Chelsea after his largely successful loan spell at Southampton and Thomas Tuchel seems keen to give the Albanian international a chance. Broja picked up an injury in preseason so it may be a slow start for him, but with Chelsea loaning out Romelu Lukaku this could be a good opportunity for him to get plenty of minutes as only Kai Havertz is ahead of him as a central striker. Broja has been chased by plenty of PL clubs this summer (Everton, West Ham and Newcastle) so even if he doesn’t stay at Chelsea, he will be in the PL somewhere.

