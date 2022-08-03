Bournemouth vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa look to take the next steps to a European place when it visits newly-promoted Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium at 10am ET Saturday (Watch live online via Peacock Premium).

Villa won just twice over the final 11 matches of the last Premier League season following a Gerrard-led resurgence. Those wins came against Burnley and Norwich City, who are — you might’ve noticed — no longer in the division.

STREAM LIVE BOURNEMOUTH vs ASTON VILLA

Villa brought in Diego Carlos and Boubacar Kamara this offseason and will be hopeful of starting hot without a top-four challenger on its fixture list until Week 5 versus Arsenal (Apologies to Week 4 opponent West Ham).

Bournemouth’s next fights are Man City and Arsenal, so the Cherries will be hoping home cooking against Villa is the right start to life in the PL.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, stream link, team news Premier League transfer news live, today! Latest updates on the summer window Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...

How to watch Bournemouth vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

Stream online: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Key storylines

The Cherries are not expected to thrive in the top flight but we’ve heard that storyline look foolish in the past. Can Scott Parker’s men deliver goals? Dominic Solanke needs to bring finishing from the Championship to the Premier League?

Villa’s poor finish to the 2021-22 season is in the past and there are a lot of reasons to feel good about the recruitment and a full preseason under Gerrard. But a slow start, especially a setback against Bournemouth, given the club’s forgiving early fixture list could have fans and pundits alike combing over April and May of 2021.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Form is going to be a question mark on Opening Day but keep an eye on:

Diego Carlos, Aston Villa

Emi Buendia, Aston Villa

Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa

Lloyd Kelly, Bournemouth

Philip Billing, Bournemouth

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

Ryan Fredericks is closing in on a return but it seems likely Saturday will come too soon, while David Brooks and Joseph Rothwell will definitely miss out.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

Kortney Hause should be Villa’s lone injury absence.

Follow @NicholasMendola