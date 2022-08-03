Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: It’ll be an all-London affair at Selhurst Park to open the 2022-23 Premier League season on Friday (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ). STREAM LIVE CRYSTAL PALACE vs ARSENAL

Arsenal finished 5th in the Premier League last season, but only after blowing a four-lead with three games left to play, including a north London derby demolition at the hands of Tottenham. Crystal Palace, meanwhile, finished 12th in Patrick Vieira’s first season at the club, providing a platform to build upon as he shapes his side in his image.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs Arsenal.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Friday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & (young) star players

First things first, this season will mark a decade in the Premier League for Crystal Palace — an incredible run for any promoted side, but certainly even more so for a club that had spent just four of the previous 21 seasons in the top flight after the PL began in 1992. Throw in the fact the club was entering in a period of major transition, and Vieira’s job was anything but simple from the outset. In the end, the Eagles were one of just eight sides in the PL with a positive goal difference at season’s end, as they scored nine more than the season prior and conceded 20 fewer. All the while, Vieira was entrusting important first-team roles to early-20-somethings Conor Gallagher (returned to Chelsea after loan), Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell and Michael Olise.

Mikel Arteta got the most out of his own handful of up-and-coming stars, a nucleus of young talent he hopes can take another massive step forward this season. All of Arsenal’s top six goal scorers began last season aged 23 or younger, as Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Magalhaes combined for 44 goals and 20 assists. Now, with Gabriel Jesus leading the line at center forward, hopes have turned to expectations in north London. The time for Arteta to deliver is now, because there are no more excuses left to be made.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Michael Olise (foot), James McArthur (groin), Sam Johnstone (thigh), Jack Butland (hand)

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Kieran Tierney (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (thigh), Fabio Vieira (ankle)

