New-look Newcastle United hosts newly-returned Nottingham Forest in a beautiful return to Premier League football at 10am ET Saturday at St. James’ Park.

Stars are in the eyes of both fan bases as Newcastle’s continued to spend following its high-profile takeover and Nottingham Forest has not rested on laurels after earning promotion back to the top flight.

January signings Bruno Guimares and Kieran Trippier will don the black and white stripes along with Sven Botman and Matt Targett, with Nick Pope potentially stepping between the sticks following a transfer from relegated Burnley.

Steve Cooper’s Forest will be led by some new faces as well, most notably Jesse Lingard. The Tricky Trees surprised the league with the signing of longtime Manchester United man Lingard, who joins Taiwo Awoniyi in a reinvigorated attack.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link, and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

Stream online: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Key storylines

The Magpies have high hopes and the oddsmakers think Newcastle has as good a chance as anyone to finish just outside the top six. It wasn’t too long ago that the Northeast club was in the Europa League, and Eddie Howe will harbor those thoughts as he looks to finish higher than Aston Villa, West Ham United, and other top-half hopefuls.

Two-time European Cup winners Nottingham Forest may be 42 years removed from triumphing in Europe, but that doesn’t make the history any less special. This is a welcome return to the top flight and the 21st century will finally get its first look of Forest as a Premier League club.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Form is a question mark on Opening Day but many eyes will be focused on the following stars:

Bruno Guimares, Newcastle

Sven Botman, Newcastle

Allan Saint-Maximin, Newcastle

Taiwo Awoniyi, Nottingham Forest

Joe Worrall, Nottingham Forest

Jesse Lingard, Nottingham Forest

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

Jonjo Shelvey (thigh) and Javi Manquillo (groin) are out while Federico Fernandez has passed fit for selection and Jamal Lewis (calf) will be a game-time decision.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

Sam Surridge is unlikely to feature for Forest, while Omar Richards is out until early October.

Follow @NicholasMendola